Get ready for a true-crime podcast that will leave you questioning everything with its relentless focus on the capture and prosecution of Bryan Kohbeger - the m... More
Is It A Good Idea To Lift The Gag Order In The Kohberger Case?
In the murder case against Bryan Kohberger, the debate over lifting the pre-trial gag order remains complex. While the family of one victim desires transparency, other factors must be considered. Ultimately, the decision should balance the need for public information with the potential impact on a fair trial and the protection of all parties involved.
Want to listen to ALL of our Podcasts Ad-Free? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, and try it for 3 days free: https://tinyurl.com/ycw626tj
Follow Our Other Cases:
Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski (All Cases) - https://audioboom.com/channels/5040505-hidden-killers-with-tony-brueski-breaking-news-commentary
Chad & Lori Daybell -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098105-demise-of-the-daybells-the-lori-chad-daybell-story
The Murder of Ana Walshe -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5093967-finding-ana-this-disappearance-of-ana-walshe
Alex Murdaugh -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5097527-the-trial-of-alex-murdaugh
The Idaho Murders, The Case Against Bryan Kohberger -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5098223-the-idaho-murders-the-case-against-bryan-kohberger
Lucy Letby -
https://audioboom.com/channels/5099406-nurse-of-death-the-lucy-letby-story
Follow Tony Brueski On Twitter https://twitter.com/tonybpod
Join our Facebook Discussion Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/834636321133
5/4/2023
8:25
The Twisted Bond Between Brian Walshe and His Mother: Lara Yeretsian Reveals Shocking Insights!
Top criminal defense attorney Lara Yeretsian takes a closer look at the strange relationship between Brian Walshe and his mother, following the revelation that she hired a private investigator to track her daughter-in-law prior to her murder. Yeretsian analyzes the intricate family dynamics, uncovering the disturbing truths behind their interactions. Don't miss this gripping exploration into the twisted family ties that may have played a role in the chilling murder case.
5/3/2023
7:38
June Hearing Could Determine Bryan Kohberger's Future – Get the Full Story!
The highly-publicized case against Bryan Kohberger is reaching new heights, as rumors of a potential grand jury swirl. As the nation anxiously awaits the crucial hearing in June, legal experts weigh in on whether the prosecution will indeed convene a grand jury. Stay tuned for exclusive updates, insider information, and analysis on this rapidly developing story.
5/3/2023
8:56
Bethany Funke's Unexpected Decision: An Interview with Kohberger's Defense – What Does Jennifer Coffindaffer Think?
In a surprising move, Kohberger survivor Bethany Funke has agreed to sit down for an interview with the defense team of Bryan Kohberger. Jennifer Coffindaffer, a renowned legal expert, discusses the potential implications and strategy behind this unprecedented decision. Don't miss this gripping exclusive where Coffindaffer dives into the mind games and tactics at play in this high-profile case.
5/2/2023
7:23
Mysterious Student Turned Security Officer: Unraveling the Life of the Alleged Idaho Killer
The Pennsylvania school district where the Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, both attended and worked, has been subpoenaed for his student and employment records. Kohberger, who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, had previously been remembered as a quiet and reliable employee. While the subpoenaed materials remain unavailable to the public, they could play a significant role in uncovering new information about the suspect's past and the ongoing investigation.
About The Idaho Murders | The Case Against Bryan Kohberger
Get ready for a true-crime podcast that will leave you questioning everything with its relentless focus on the capture and prosecution of Bryan Kohbeger - the man accused of committing a quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, involving the brutal murder of four innocent college students he allegedly didn't even know. We'll leave no stone unturned as we explore the dark depths of Kohbeger's mind, asking the most haunting question of all - what drove him to commit such a heinous act? With every episode of the Idaho Murders Podcast, we'll bring you riveting reporting, in-depth discussions, and the latest breaking updates on the case against Kohbeger. Join us as we seek answers and uncover the chilling truth that lurks beneath the surface of this baffling crime. Will justice be served? We'll keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end. Don't miss out on the most riveting true-crime storytelling you'll ever experience.