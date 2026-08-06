Making the Argument with Nick Freitas

The purpose of the Oxford Union debate was to consider the question of whether or not the west had a right to be suspicious of Islam…the crowd voted NO 57-41, but one moment during the debate should have settled the whole thing…if the crowd was being honest.



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00:00:00 – The Oxford debate on Islam

00:06:26 – Whose supporters are actually rioting?

00:10:46 – The nun vs. the burka

00:14:14 – The elites who never live with the consequences

00:21:41 – What Islam actually is

00:28:50 – The trap of defining the West as progressivism

00:34:51 – The limits of debate and invasion by migration

00:42:23 – The prop stunt that proved the whole point

00:47:07 – A grim list, and a debate lost before it began

00:52:43 – The threat from within: radicals and useful idiots

00:55:56 – How does the West actually defend itself?

01:01:49 – Who are we in the West?