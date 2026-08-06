Making the Argument with Nick Freitas

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
700 episodes
- The purpose of the Oxford Union debate was to consider the question of whether or not the west had a right to be suspicious of Islam…the crowd voted NO 57-41, but one moment during the debate should have settled the whole thing…if the crowd was being honest.
There are big things happening at Blaze, and we'd love for you to join us. You can join now at https://Get.BlazeTV.com/Nick and use promo code “NICK40” to get $40 off!
SPONSOR: Ridge Wallet
Ridge is back with their biggest sweepstakes ever, and this year Tony Hawk is the official spokesperson. Two winners will each choose between a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, a Hennessey Velociraptor, a custom Ford Bronco, or $100,000 in cash. You can enter for free, every Ridge purchase earns extra entries, and Ridge gear comes with free shipping, a 99-day risk-free trial, and over 100,000 five-star reviews.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the promotion territory who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Void elsewhere and where prohibited by law. Enter by 9:00 a.m. USPT on 8 September 2026. 2 winners, prizes total ARV: up to approx. $539,165 CAD / £284,170. Skill-testing question required in CA. See Official Rules at ridge.com/pages/rules for complete eligibility, entry instructions, how to enter without a purchase, entry limits, prize details, odds, and restrictions. Sponsor: The Ridge Wallet LLC. #ad
Get 10% off your entire order and enter Ridge's sweepstakes at https://www.Ridge.com/FREITAS
-----
Nick's Ugly Mug Coffee is Nick's own coffee, roasted for the people who actually drink it every morning. It comes in a 1-pound bag for everyday brewing and a 5-pound bag for serious coffee drinkers and big families. Order two bags and shipping is free, or grab the 5-pound bag and save over 20 percent. Every bag directly supports Making the Argument.
Stock up and get free shipping on two bags at https://www.NicksUglyMugCoffee.com
-----
GET YOUR MERCH HERE: https://shop.nickjfreitas.com/
BECOME A MEMBER OF THE IC: https://NickJFreitas.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nickjfreitas/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NickFreitasVA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NickJFreitas
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Nickjfreitas
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nickjfreitas3.0
00:00:00 – The Oxford debate on Islam
00:06:26 – Whose supporters are actually rioting?
00:10:46 – The nun vs. the burka
00:14:14 – The elites who never live with the consequences
00:21:41 – What Islam actually is
00:28:50 – The trap of defining the West as progressivism
00:34:51 – The limits of debate and invasion by migration
00:42:23 – The prop stunt that proved the whole point
00:47:07 – A grim list, and a debate lost before it began
00:52:43 – The threat from within: radicals and useful idiots
00:55:56 – How does the West actually defend itself?
01:01:49 – Who are we in the West?
- Tonight, the party that spent sixty million dollars trying to stop its most left-wing candidate lost — and the party that says it’s unified just proved, again, that it isn’t.
There are big things happening at Blaze, and we'd love for you to join us. You can join now at https://Get.BlazeTV.com/Nick and use promo code “NICK40” to get $40 off!
SPONSOR: Good Ranchers
As the kids head back to school, the best routines start at the dinner table with quality meat from Good Ranchers. They deliver 100 percent American meat from local farms and ranches straight to your door, pasture-raised with no antibiotics or added hormones. Right now you can start a plan and get $50 off plus double the free meat with every order, and Build Your Own Box starts as low as $129.
Use code NICK for $50 off plus double the free meat when you start a plan at https://www.GoodRanchers.com/discount/NICK
-----
GET YOUR MERCH HERE: https://shop.nickjfreitas.com/
BECOME A MEMBER OF THE IC: https://NickJFreitas.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nickjfreitas/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NickFreitasVA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NickJFreitas
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Nickjfreitas
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nickjfreitas3.0
00:00 – The Michigan primary and the DSA takeover question
01:14 – The "moderate" Democrat bait-and-switch
04:28 – The DSA's winning streak going into this primary
06:48 – How a swing state rejected the DSA candidate
11:52 – The real takeaways and the mail-in vote split
17:45 – The moral framework that justifies cheating
23:25 – Campaigning with Hassan Piker
28:20 – The energy is with the DSA, not the establishment
31:48 – The three kinds of Democrats
35:47 – How Virginia Democrats weaponize state power
44:12 – Why Republicans keep losing ballot referendums
47:24 – Wisconsin's DSA frontrunner for governor
51:00 – Why the DSA runs as Democrats and keeps winning
- While the Senate fights over the SAVE Act, Pennsylvania has handed Democrats a huge loss…Democrats USED to have a major voter registration lead in every election. This week, that lead got cut in half — and the number left standing should terrify anyone planning a Democratic campaign in 2028. Today we will discuss what happened, why, and where it should happen next…
There are big things happening at Blaze, and we'd love for you to join us. You can join now at https://Get.BlazeTV.com/Nick and use promo code “NICK40” to get $40 off!
SPONSOR: Alliance Defending Freedom
Daniel Grand, a devout Orthodox Jew in Ohio, was ordered by his city to get a government permit just to host a small prayer meeting in his own home. Alliance Defending Freedom is now representing him at the U.S. Supreme Court, and ADF never bills its clients for their defense. Right now your gift is doubled by a matching grant while matching funds last.
Have your gift doubled while matching funds last. Text NICK to 83848 or give at https://www.JoinADF.com/Nick
-----
Nick's Ugly Mug Coffee is Nick's own coffee, roasted for the people who actually drink it every morning. It comes in a 1-pound bag for everyday brewing and a 5-pound bag for serious coffee drinkers and big families. Order two bags and shipping is free, or grab the 5-pound bag and save over 20 percent. Every bag directly supports Making the Argument.
Stock up and get free shipping on two bags at https://www.NicksUglyMugCoffee.com
-----
GET YOUR MERCH HERE: https://shop.nickjfreitas.com/
BECOME A MEMBER OF THE IC: https://NickJFreitas.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nickjfreitas/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NickFreitasVA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NickJFreitas
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Nickjfreitas
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nickjfreitas3.0
00:00:00 – How Pennsylvania handed Democrats a huge loss
00:03:29 – Inside the 2024 Pennsylvania door-knocking operation
00:08:21 – Reading the numbers on election night 2024
00:13:25 – Why voter roll purges always hit Democrats hardest
00:16:36 – To win in 2028, you must fight in 2026
00:22:41 – How Democrats respond, and what stops rule changes
00:28:39 – "Don't you want to make it easier to vote?"
00:36:36 – Who actually benefits from mass mail-in voting
00:39:39 – How the LA mayoral race got flipped
00:43:35 – The mislabeled thumb drive: a story from 2020
00:47:33 – Which states are next, and picking winnable fights
00:55:11 – Why state races decide the rules
00:56:37 – Apathy is what the left counts on
- For the last ten years, conservatives have been fighting wokeism. And in a lot of ways, they’ve been winning. States have passed legislation. Courts have pushed back. Parents have shown up to school board meetings. And yet — the Left is not retreating. They’re advancing. Because what most people don’t realize is that wokeism was never the ideology. It was the symptom. The ideology is called Third Worldism. It’s older, it’s more radical, and it didn’t just elect the Mayor of New York City — it’s already reshaping entire nations. Look at Europe. Today I want to explain exactly what Third Worldism is, why it’s spreading faster than wokeism ever did, and what happens if the West loses this argument.
SPONSOR: American Financing
With the cost of gas, groceries, and insurance staying high, high-interest credit card debt can quietly drain your finances. American Financing helps homeowners use their equity to consolidate that debt, and customers save an average of $800 a month. There are no upfront fees, and it costs nothing to find out how much you could save.
NMLS 182334, nmlsconsumeraccess.org. APR for rates in the 5s start at 6.327% for well qualified borrowers. Call 866-886-2026 for details about credit costs and terms. Average savings based on borrowers who save over $199.99.
Call 866-886-2026 or visit https://www.AmericanFinancing.net/MTA
-----
GET YOUR MERCH HERE: https://shop.nickjfreitas.com/
BECOME A MEMBER OF THE IC: https://NickJFreitas.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nickjfreitas/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NickFreitasVA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NickJFreitas
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Nickjfreitas
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nickjfreitas3.0
00:00:00 – The ideology behind the left's takeover: Third Worldism
00:01:52 – 250 elected socialists and the DSA's real agenda
00:04:18 – Giving back "all occupied land"
00:10:29 – Europe's mass migration experiment, by the numbers
00:21:46 – Defining Third Worldism and Frantz Fanon
00:32:45 – The Soviet roots: grievance as a moral debt
00:37:47 – Different masks, one Marxist goal
00:40:25 – The DSA says the quiet part out loud
00:43:43 – Importing subversion: why they quote the Constitution
00:46:17 – Why the left devours the people who serve it
00:52:02 – Don't hand them power out of apathy
More News podcasts
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- The Dan Bongino ShowNews, News Commentary
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- Morning WireDaily News, News
- The DailyDaily News, News
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
Trending News podcasts
- Runaway Country with Alex WagnerGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- Lovett or Leave ItComedy, News
- Interesting Times with Ross DouthatNews, Society & Culture
- The Illegal News with Sarah LongwellNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Radio AtlanticNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Undisclosed: Toward JusticeNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- All In with Chris HayesNews, Politics
- Fearless with Jason WhitlockNews, Sports, Sports News
- The 11th Hour with Ali VelshiNews, Politics
- Face the Nation with Margaret BrennanNews, Politics
- InfamousEntertainment News, News, Relationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- John Solomon ReportsNews, Politics
- Advisory OpinionsGovernment, News, Politics
- On the MediaHistory, News, News Commentary, Politics, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Call Me Back - with Dan SenorGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Rest Is Politics: USGovernment, News, Politics
- Stay Tuned with PreetGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- 1ANews
- Piers Morgan UncensoredNews, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellNews
- On Point with Meghna ChakrabartiDaily News, News
- QAA PodcastNews
- The Ben Ferguson PodcastNews, Politics
- The Chuck ToddCastGovernment, News
- Part Of The ProblemComedy, Government, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & FriendsComedy, Comedy Interviews, News
About Making the Argument with Nick Freitas
Green Beret combat veteran Nick Freitas has earned a reputation as a leading advocate for conservative policies and philosophy across the nation. Since Nick began to serve as a Delegate in the Virginia House of Delegates, he has garnered over 100 million views on speeches that he has given in defense of those conservative ideals. In this podcast, Nick dives into the issues, policies, and political philosophies of our time to dissect the arguments presented by the left and to make the case for the conservative values and principles that make up the core of the conservative movement while telling relevant stories from his time in combat in Iraq and giving a behind the scenes look at the legislative process today.Podcast website
Listen to Making the Argument with Nick Freitas, The Headlines and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Making the Argument with Nick Freitas
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.