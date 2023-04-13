Making the Argument with Nick Freitas

Why The US Dollar Will Inevitably Collapse

The dollar has been the world's reserve currency for generations, but it's now in serious trouble. In this episode, we discuss the current state of the dollar and specific actions you can take to prepare for the inevitable collapse.We explore why the global economy has been tied to the dollar and how moving away from a commodity-based currency has led to inflationary policies and irresponsible government spending that is setting up the dollar for collapse.We discuss the potential for massive entitlement reform, limitations on government spending, and monetary policy reforms, but also the political and regulatory obstacles preventing these changes from happening.But it's not all bad news. We also highlight a massive opportunity that may arise after the collapse and share specific actions you can take to prepare for the inevitable event.Join us as we make the argument for why it's essential to prepare for the collapse of the dollar and discuss how we can reform things after the fact to prevent it from happening again.Subscribe to the MTA channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MakingTheArgument