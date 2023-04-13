Making the Argument with Nick Freitas

Green Beret combat veteran Nick Freitas has earned a reputation as a leading advocate for conservative policies and philosophy across the nation. Since Nick beg... More
The Lessons Covid Taught Us with Dr. Robert Malone
In this episode of Making the Argument, our special guest Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer in the field of mRNA research, will delve into the world of mRNA vaccines, government censorship, and what's coming next.Join our community chat: https://makingtheargument.circle.so/join?invitation_token=c44e4dcd2f95d6ef93154b7322b12b5adc93f7d1-7fa5f69d-b30d-460e-a318-5b4220a817db
4/27/2023
2:23:21
Fox Fires Tucker Carlson: Is This The End of Corporate Media?
You can look at the opinion polls, it is obvious that corporate media is struggling. Could the firing of Tucker Carlson be the straw that breaks the camel’s back? And if corporate media is on its way out the door, what’s going to replace it? What’s more, if you watch this podcast, you know that the real world revolves around trade-offs. So finally, we’re gonna explore some of the positive AND negative things that could come from the rise of alternative news outlets. While the demise of corporate media is almost certainly MORE good than bad, there WILL be negative consequences, and we need to know what they are so we can be prepared.Join our community chat: https://makingtheargument.circle.so/join?invitation_token=f59d9eedf39a47075747d94da7ee9f1d71f71d2e-61f27ceb-bcd4-42a1-a591-b29512cd2ef1
4/25/2023
1:46:22
Why The US Dollar Will Inevitably Collapse
The dollar has been the world's reserve currency for generations, but it's now in serious trouble. In this episode, we discuss the current state of the dollar and specific actions you can take to prepare for the inevitable collapse.We explore why the global economy has been tied to the dollar and how moving away from a commodity-based currency has led to inflationary policies and irresponsible government spending that is setting up the dollar for collapse.We discuss the potential for massive entitlement reform, limitations on government spending, and monetary policy reforms, but also the political and regulatory obstacles preventing these changes from happening.But it's not all bad news. We also highlight a massive opportunity that may arise after the collapse and share specific actions you can take to prepare for the inevitable event.Join us as we make the argument for why it's essential to prepare for the collapse of the dollar and discuss how we can reform things after the fact to prevent it from happening again.Subscribe to the MTA channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MakingTheArgument
4/20/2023
1:32:22
Destroying Myths About Taxes
Are you tired of hearing conflicting information about taxes in America? We're going to debunk some of the biggest myths about taxes. From the controversial issue of whether the rich pay their fair share to the potential impact of a wealth tax on income inequality, we'll explore the facts and myths behind these topics. We'll also challenge you to guess how much of your tax dollars are being spent on various expenditures. But the real takeaway from this video is to think about the policies that politicians propose and what kind of behavior they incentivize. And don't miss our discussion of the "dumbest tax idea ever" - the unrealized gains tax on wealth.Subscribe to the MTA channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MakingTheArgument
4/18/2023
1:56:21
Can Taiwan Win A War With China?
In this episode, we will explore a controversial yet significant topic that will have serious implications for the world. Could Taiwan win a war with China, with little to no help from the United States? This seemingly ridiculous question is one we will take seriously because it matters greatly. Vote on what time we should go live: https://www.youtube.com/@MakingTheArgument/communitySubscribe to the MTA channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MakingTheArgument
Green Beret combat veteran Nick Freitas has earned a reputation as a leading advocate for conservative policies and philosophy across the nation. Since Nick began to serve as a Delegate in the Virginia House of Delegates, he has garnered over 100 million views on speeches that he has given in defense of those conservative ideals.
In this podcast, Nick dives into the issues, policies, and political philosophies of our time to dissect the arguments presented by the left and to make the case for the conservative values and principles that make up the core of the conservative movement while telling relevant stories from his time in combat in Iraq and giving a behind the scenes look at the legislative process today.