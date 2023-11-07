NY Governor Kathy Hochul was in favor of congestion pricing before she was against it, now she's for it again. She's in a race against an incoming administration in order to implement her ever-changing plan to tax drivers. The New York Daily News' Harry Siegel joins us to assess the political plays and traffic delays. Plus, long-range missiles for Ukraine irk Vladimir Putin to the point of nuclear reconfiguration, and the Democrats can more easily be more sensible on trans issues if they just scrapped ridiculous and inaccurate talking points.
Produced by Joel Patterson and Corey Wara
Email us at [email protected]
To advertise on the show, visit: https://advertisecast.com/TheGist
Subscribe to The Gist: https://subscribe.mikepesca.com/
Subscribe to The Gist Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4_bh0wHgk2YfpKf4rg40_g
Follow Mikes Substack at: Pesca Profundities | Mike Pesca | Substack
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
40:45
Ol' Doc Flugelhorn'll Heal You Right Up
Music can heal. This explains the song "You dropped a balm on me". Dan Levitin's new book, I Heard There Was a Secret Chord: Music as Medicine, sells it out in even greater detail. Plus, there was nothing Democrats could do in the face of inflation, except maybe, not have caused so much inflation.
Produced by Joel Patterson and Corey Wara
Email us at [email protected]
To advertise on the show, visit: https://advertisecast.com/TheGist
Subscribe to The Gist: https://subscribe.mikepesca.com/
Subscribe to The Gist Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4_bh0wHgk2YfpKf4rg40_g
Follow Mikes Substack at: Pesca Profundities | Mike Pesca | Substack
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
48:14
BEST OF THE GIST: TCB Edition
Normally, each weekend on Best Of The Gist, we listen back to an archival Gist segment from the past, then we replay something from the past week, but this weekend we’re scraping that formula and instead listening to an interview Mike did with a podcast called The Commercial Break, hosted by Bryan Green and Krissy Hoadley. It’s a fun conversation, and we hope you enjoy it.
Produced by Joel Patterson and Corey Wara
Email us at [email protected]
To advertise on the show: https://advertisecast.com/TheGist
Subscribe to our ad-free and/or PescaPlus versions of The Gist: https://subscribe.mikepesca.com/
Follow Mike’s Substack: Pesca Profundities | Mike Pesca | Substack
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
46:49
Funny You Should Mention - Episode 4 Django Gold
Django Gold is a stand-up comedian, a former writer for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and a veteran of The Onion. In his stand-up special "Bag of Tricks," he explores not being cool, show-off toilet seats, and the privilege of owning multiple pairs of scissors. His comedy has been described as "cynical and bizarre" but also "surprising, insightful and properly deranged." We discuss the right amount of weird to present to the audience without seeming too weird, and the evolution of the archetype of nerd to IT guy to incel.
Produced by Joel Patterson and Corey Wara
Email us at [email protected]
To advertise on the show, visit: https://advertisecast.com/TheGist
Subscribe to The Gist: https://subscribe.mikepesca.com/
Subscribe to The Gist Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4_bh0wHgk2YfpKf4rg40_g
Follow Mikes Substack at: Pesca Profundities | Mike Pesca | Substack
Tile- Use Code THEGIST to get 15% off
Smalls- Use Code THEGIST to get 50% off your first order + Free Shipping
Manscaped- Use code THEGIST to get 20% off + Free Shipping
True Classic- Perfect fit or your money back
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:02:40
Gaetz Rates As Latest Basket Case
The nomination of Matt Gaetz to be United States Attorney General is shocking, confusing, and tumultuous, but not necessarily a non-starter. Plus, the Democratic Party is the HR department of politics. And, with government efficiency in the news, Richard Coffin of USAFacts stops by to give us the actual facts on where there is fat (or even muscle and sinew) to cut in the Federal budget.
Produced by Joel Patterson and Corey Wara
Email us at [email protected]
To advertise on the show, visit: https://advertisecast.com/TheGist
Subscribe to The Gist: https://subscribe.mikepesca.com/
Subscribe to The Gist Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4_bh0wHgk2YfpKf4rg40_g
Follow Mikes Substack at: Pesca Profundities | Mike Pesca | Substack
Tile- Use Code THEGIST to get 15% off
Smalls- Use Code THEGIST to get 50% off your first order + Free Shipping
Manscaped- Use code THEGIST to get 20% off + Free Shipping
True Classic- Perfect fit or your money back
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
For thirty minutes each day, Pesca challenges himself and his audience, in a responsibly provocative style, and gets beyond the rigidity and dogma. The Gist is surprising, reasonable, and willing to critique the left, the right, either party, or any idea.