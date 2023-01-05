Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the ne... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1154
TV and film writers hit the picket line
Television and movie writers kicked off a strike this week after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood producers went sideways. Today we dig into why writers such as Josh Gondelman are hitting the picket lines.Read more:Late-night shows are on hiatus. Movie scripts might not have anyone to write them. And it’s all because at least 11,000 Writers Guild of America union members started striking this week. Writers are fighting for better pay in the streaming age and protections from the use of artificial intelligence. Reporter Anne Branigin explains the stakes of this massive strike, the first in 15 years. The last time it happened in 2007, Hollywood felt the impact for months, with an estimated $2 billion in losses for the industry. In 2023, the technology might be different, but the demand is similar: financial stability.
5/4/2023
25:39
Small steps to live your best sustainable life
A lot of us question how much we can minimize our carbon footprint in our day-to-day lives. Should we go vegan? Recycle more? Or just never fly again? That’s where The Post’s climate coach, Michael Coren, comes to the rescue.In today’s episode, he answers your questions about how to make smart decisions every day that will help the planet.Read more: Why free street parking could be costing you hundreds more in rent.These 4 free apps can help you identify every flower, plant and tree around you.How an engagement bike changed one couple’s life.You’re probably recycling wrong. This quiz will help you sort it out.See how a quick-fix climate solution could also trigger war.
5/3/2023
21:11
Playing chicken with the debt ceiling
Congress and President Biden have five weeks to strike a deal on raising the debt ceiling, according to a new projection from the Treasury Department. Otherwise, the country will need to brace for an economic catastrophe. The problem? Neither side is willing to compromise. President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have agreed to meet next week, but both have also insisted they are unwilling to negotiate, stoking fears that the government may miss this critical deadline. Tony Romm joins “Post Reports” to explain. Read more:Biden seeks debt ceiling talks, as U.S. faces possible June 1 defaultHere’s what’s in the House GOP bill to raise debt limit, cut spendingWith debt bill adopted, far-right House Republicans ready for fiscal war
5/2/2023
19:29
The threat within the world's largest refugee camp
Join “Post Reports” on a journey through the Kutupalong mega camp in Bangladesh. It’s home to about a million Rohingya refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar only to face growing militant threats from within the camp. The Kutupalong encampment has become increasingly difficult for visitors to access. Armed guards man the entrance. Documentation to enter is hard to come by. But earlier this year, Rebecca Tan, The Post’s Southeast Asia bureau chief, spent two weeks inside. She discovered deteriorating conditions, frightened refugees with nowhere else to go and a desperation fueling the growth of violent Rohingya groups inside the camps. In today’s episode, Rebecca takes us into the lives of a Rohingya community that much of the world keeps forgetting. And she uncovers the story of one man, Mohammad Ismail, who, despite the dangers of coming forward, has been fighting for his family and for his people’s survival. Read more:The Rohingya fled genocide. Now, violence stalks them as refugees.Aid dwindles for Rohingya refugees as money goes to Ukraine and other crises.Rohingya refugees are braving perilous seas to escape camp desperation.Fire rips through Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, displacing 12,000.
5/1/2023
42:06
Curtis Sittenfeld on “Romantic Comedy”
On today’s bonus episode of “Post Reports,” a conversation between our senior host Martine Powers and the author Curtis Sittenfeld about her new book, “Romantic Comedy.” Read more:This month, Martine spoke with Curtis Sittenfeld in front of a live audience at D.C.’s Sixth & I synagogue, in partnership with Politics & Prose. Learn more about “Romantic Comedy” here.“Who Is Hillary Without Bill?” In her previous book, novelist Curtis Sittenfeld imagines another life for Hillary Rodham.
Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post, for your ears. Martine Powers and Elahe Izadi are your hosts, asking the questions you didn’t know you wanted answered. Published weekdays around 5 p.m. Eastern time.