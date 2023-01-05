Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec

EPISODE 462: DO WOMEN EVEN KNOW WHAT THEY WANT?

On today's episode of Human Events Daily, Jack Posobiec is joined by Libby Emmons and the two get into a riveting discussion about the state of women and family in the United States. The duo work together to get to the heart of what American women want versus what they're told to strive for by mainstream culture and third wave feminism. Next, Poso and Libby look at their own lives and the role strong female role models have played in each of their experiences. Finally, Jack and Libby discuss the most important part of every family and relationship: trust.