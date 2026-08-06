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- The Thoughtcrime team reassembles and brings back Mikey for a robust discussion of critical topics, including:
-Are Flock cameras the future of safety or the death of liberty?
-Is it reasonable for women to expect a free Uber ride for a date?
-Will rich people bragging about their wealth on podcasts cause a socialist revolution?
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About Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec
The real events of the world are out there, but it all depends on who you listen to. Human Events with Jack Posobiec brings you unfiltered and factual updates on how current events will impact our country today and in the future. This show is breaking the news that the biased mainstream media can't handle.Podcast website
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Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec
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