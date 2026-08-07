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1052 episodes
- Oh, the things you can find with an inquisitive mind – and a metal detector.
Today we’re bringing you Chapter 1 of Our Town, a limited-run series from The Big Take, hosted by Meribah Knight with Bloomberg’s Susan Berfield. The series tells the story of a battle over identity fought on small town soil, where acreage, heritage, and what it means to be an American are all up for grabs.
The limited-run series will publish on Fridays in The Big Take. We have a special Bloomberg subscription offer for podcast listeners at Bloomberg.com/podcastoffer.
Hosted by Meribah Knight with Susan Berfield Produced by: Rebecca Laks with Julia Weaver and David Fox and help from Laura Newcombe Edited by: Ken Armstrong with Rebecca Laks Original Score and Mixing by: Alex Sugiura Fact-checking by: Annika Robbins Executive Producer: Nicole Beemsterboer
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Situational Awareness, a hedge fund run by a 24-year-old hailed as “Nostradamus of AI”, swelled to $45 billion in assets until a mix of highly leveraged bets, short sellers and a market swoon threw it into crisis.
On today’s Big Take podcast, Bloomberg’s Katherine Burton and Hema Parmar join Sarah Holder to discuss how risky bets led the fund to the brink and whether the episode speaks to broader vulnerabilities among hedge funds investing in AI.
Read more:
The 24-Hour Race to Salvage Situational Awareness’ AI Bets
Bloomberg Opinion: Hedge Fund’s 439% Return Should Have Been the Warning
Situational Awareness Returns to Investing With $400 Million Bet
Listen to Money Stuff Podcast: No Kiddie Pool
We have a special Bloomberg subscription offer for podcast listeners at Bloomberg.com/podcastoffer.
Hosted by Sarah Holder; Produced by Rachael Lewis-Krisky; Reported by Katherine Burton and Hema Parmar; Edited by Jeffrey Grocott. Fact-checking by Victor Swezey and Laura Newcombe; Engineering by Sean Carter. Senior Producer: Naomi Shavin; Deputy Executive Producer: Julia Weaver. Executive Producer: Nicole Beemsterboer.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- When new neighbors move into Gainesboro, Tennessee, a small town at the foothills of Appalachia, locals are confused. Who are these self-proclaimed pioneers? And what do they want with their little town?
Locals soon discover the new arrivals are connected to something much larger: A network of far-right Christians who have ties to Washington and are backed by venture capital.
This is a story about a battle over identity fought on small town soil with small town spunk. Where acreage, heritage, and what it means to be an American are all up for grabs. Episode 1 will be available to Big Take listeners Friday, August 7.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- For generations, women have struggled to access information about menopause and how best to treat its symptoms. Social media and the rise of telehealth have filled some of that gap, giving way to a $19 billion economy. But is the commercial menopause marketplace serving women or leaving them behind?
On today’s Big Take podcast, health and science journalist Kristen V. Brown explores the benefits and risks of the menopause treatment gold rush, and we hear from a woman who spent years navigating the vast market herself.
Read more: The Menopause Gold Rush Is Failing Women
We have a special Bloomberg subscription offer for podcast listeners at Bloomberg.com/podcastoffer.
Hosted by Sarah Holder; Produced by Julia Press; Reported by Kristen V. Brown; Edited by Aaron Edwards.
Fact-checking by Rachael Lewis-Krisky and Victor Swezey; Engineering by Emma Munger.
Senior Producer: Naomi Shavin; Deputy Executive Producer: Julia Weaver. Executive Producer: Nicole Beemsterboer.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- As the Japanese yen hit a 40-year low against the US dollar, Japan's government stepped in to support its currency. And it has a powerful ally in US President Donald Trump, who is putting the US financial might behind the historic currency intervention in what he called a “signal of friendship.”
On today’s Big Take Asia podcast, host K. Oanh Ha sits down with chief Asia foreign exchange correspondent Ruth Carson to unpack how the yen fell so far, what it could take to get it back on track and what’s at stake for the global economy.
Read more: Bessent Says Yen Level Problem for Japan, Other Currencies
Further listening:
Carry Trades, Explained
Could the Chinese Yuan Ever Replace the US Dollar?
We have a special Bloomberg subscription offer for podcast listeners at Bloomberg.com/podcastoffer.
Hosted by K. Oanh Ha; Produced by Naomi Ng, Yang Yang, Rachael Lewis-Krisky and Victor Swezey; Reported by Ruth Carson; Edited by Paddy Hirsch and Tracey Samuelson. Fact-checking by Victor Swezey; Engineering by Emma Munger and Taka Yasuzawa. Senior Producer: Naomi Shavin; Deputy Executive Producer: Julia Weaver. Executive Producer: Nicole Beemsterboer.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Big Take
The Big Take from Bloomberg News brings you inside what’s shaping the world's economies with the smartest and most informed business reporters around the world. The context you need on the stories that can move markets. Every afternoon.Podcast website
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