No, Really. Are We Finally Heading Toward a Recession?
First Republic Bank is the latest financial institution to fail amid turmoil across the industry. Meanwhile, inflation is still high. Layoffs are rocking some industries. And labor shortages are throttling others. So… are we about to face the recession that economists have been predicting for months now? Today, Bloomberg reporter Reade Pickert and senior executive editor Chris Nagi read the tea leaves on where the economy is headed.
Read more: First Republic Becomes Second-Largest Ever US Bank Failure.
5/4/2023
28:00
Why Some States Are Loosening Child Labor Laws
The tight US labor market has prompted several Republican-led states to roll back child labor laws, which are aimed at protecting teenagers by restricting where and how long they can work. Bloomberg Industry Group reporters Rebecca Rainey and Chris Marr join this episode to talk about where this is happening and who’s pressing for these changes. And labor historian Betsy Wood explains how today’s arguments about whether kids should be put to work mirror the same fights going back decades.
Read more: States Look to Ease Child Labor Laws as Federal Scrutiny Grows
5/3/2023
26:11
People Are Using Buy Now, Pay Later Just To Make Ends Meet
With the economy in flux and prices continuing to rise, more consumers are saying yes to buy now, pay later offers. And not just for instant gratification on big-ticket items like a couch or a laptop. Struggling families are using it to spread out payments for essentials like food.Bloomberg reporters Augusta Saraiva and Paulina Cachero join this episode to talk about the popularity of buy now, pay later services–and the fees for those who fall behind on payments. And we hear from a single mother who reluctantly uses the services to help make ends meet.
Read more: Americans Go Deeper Into Debt as They Use Buy Now, Pay Later Apps for Groceries.
5/2/2023
20:26
We've Got Electric Cars. Why Not Electric Airplanes?
Europe’s ambitious climate targets are putting pressure on airlines and airplane makers to come up with sustainable alternatives to dirty jet fuel. Bloomberg reporters Siddharth Philip in London and William Wilkes in Frankfurt join this episode to talk about some ideas on the drawing table for cleaner jet engines–from battery powered concepts to aircraft that run on hydrogen.
Read the story here: Why Europe Is Emerging as a Green Aviation Test Bed
5/1/2023
23:41
Those New Obesity Drugs Really Work–If You Can Afford Them
Pharmaceutical companies and insurance providers are at odds over a new class of drugs that have proven quite effective at helping people living with obesity lose weight. Bloomberg’s Robert Langreth and Emma Court join this episode to share their reporting on recent advancements in weight loss treatments–and the fight over who should pay for them. And Dr. Angela Fitch, a physician and president of the Obesity Medical Association, talks about the challenges of treating obesity.
Read their reporting here: Good Luck Paying for Those $10,000 Obesity Drugs Everyone’s Talking About
