Becker Private Equity & Business Podcast

Marketing vs. Sales: Why Both Are Essential for Success 12-3-24
In this episode, Scott Becker delves into the critical differences between marketing and sales, exploring how both functions must work together to drive business growth. Discover why relying solely on automated marketing is insufficient without the hard work of direct sales efforts.
2:22
Retail Roundup: Winners and Losers in Today’s Market 12-2-24
In this episode, Scott Becker highlights seven retail brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Gap, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, that are thriving today, while analyzing the struggles of Stellantis Jeep and Peloton as their stocks take significant hits. A snapshot of the day’s market movers in retail.
2:40
The Three T’s: Trump, Tesla, and Thiel + Biden 12-2-24
In this episode, Scott Becker unpacks the resurgence of Tesla, the fascinating story of Peter Thiel’s Palantir and his long-standing grudge against Gawker Media, and Donald Trump’s significant year, including the latest developments around Hunter Biden’s pardon. Tune in for an engaging exploration of these influential figures and their impact.
2:45
Leadership Matters: Jeep, Intel, Chicago Bears, and Ohio State 12-2-24
In this episode, Scott Becker discusses the critical role of leadership, spotlighting the resignations of top executives at Jeep and Intel, the struggles of the Chicago Bears’ head coach, and Ohio State’s Ryan Day amid another loss to Michigan. Tune in for insights on why effective leadership is essential for success across industries.
3:24
5 Key Market Updates, Tech Shifts, and Investment Trends 12-2-24
In this episode, Scott Becker breaks down five key business stories, including the impressive market performance of 2023, Jeff Bezos and Samsung’s backing of a new chip maker, Intel’s leadership shakeup, BlackRock’s private credit acquisition plans, and standout stock performances.