5.8 million people are 90+ days late on student loans. If you're one of them, your credit is about to get nuked. Here's the exact playbook to save it.#StudentLoans #Default #Delinquency #LoanRehabilitation #CreditReport #WageGarnishment

Someone living their life on your dime? We walk you through the 3-step crisis plan to lock down your credit and evict the identity thief for good.#IdentityTheft #Fraud #CreditFreeze #CreditReport #FixCredit

About The Credit Show

The Credit Show Podcast with Harry JacobsYour credit report is your adult report card—and on The Credit Show Podcast, Harry Jacobs shows you how to rewrite it.Each episode breaks down real-world credit problems in plain English: collections, charge-offs, late payments, medical debt, student loans, bankruptcy, identity theft, and more. Harry walks you through what actually works with creditors and the credit bureaus, how to avoid the traps that ruin scores, and the simple habits that build lasting credit health.With decades of experience at Credit Restoration of Nevada, Harry shares case studies, strategies, and insider insights you'll never get from a generic app or a "quick fix" TikTok video. If it affects your credit score, it's on the table.If you'd like a free, no-obligation analysis of your credit, call or text the word "CREDIT" to 702-778-2000.#TheCreditShow #credit #creditrepair #creditscore #goodcredit #badcredit #debt #debtfree #debtfreejourney #financialfreedom #personalfinance #moneymatters #creditcards #mortgage #homebuying #collectionaccounts #bankruptcy #studentloans #fico #podcast