Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsBusinessThe Credit Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Credit Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Credit Show

Credit Restoration of Nevada
BusinessEducation
The Credit Show
Latest episode

100 episodes

  • The Credit Show

    Identity Theft: When Your Credit Report Gets an Evil Twin

    12/20/2025 | 5 mins.

    Someone living their life on your dime? We walk you through the 3-step crisis plan to lock down your credit and evict the identity thief for good.#IdentityTheft #Fraud #CreditFreeze #CreditReport #FixCreditSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • The Credit Show

    Student Loan Delinquency Explosion: 31% of Borrowers 90+ Days Late

    12/18/2025 | 5 mins.

    5.8 million people are 90+ days late on student loans. If you're one of them, your credit is about to get nuked. Here's the exact playbook to save it.#StudentLoans #Default #Delinquency #LoanRehabilitation #CreditReport #WageGarnishmentSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • The Credit Show

    The FICO Monopoly Is SLOWLY Changing

    12/16/2025 | 4 mins.

    Mortgage credit reporter FICO has been the king of the hill. Things may be slowly changing. Ask your lender about Vantage.#credit #creditreport #mortgage #FICO #vantagereport #creditscore #goodcreditSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • The Credit Show

    Why Just 'Monitoring' Your Credit is Like Watching a Car Crash in Slow Motion

    12/13/2025 | 4 mins.

    Getting alerts about your credit score is like watching a car crash in slow motion. It's time to stop monitoring and start MANAGING your credit.#CreditMonitoring #CreditReport #FixCredit #CreditRepair #ActiveManagementSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

  • The Credit Show

    Credit Utilization: The Silent Score Killer You Can Fix in 45 Days

    12/11/2025 | 4 mins.

    That "30% rule" you've heard is a lie. We expose the credit utilization secrets that can add 100 points to your score in 45 days.#CreditUtilization #CreditCards #CreditLimit #FixCredit #CreditScoreSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The Credit Show

The Credit Show Podcast with Harry JacobsYour credit report is your adult report card—and on The Credit Show Podcast, Harry Jacobs shows you how to rewrite it.Each episode breaks down real-world credit problems in plain English: collections, charge-offs, late payments, medical debt, student loans, bankruptcy, identity theft, and more. Harry walks you through what actually works with creditors and the credit bureaus, how to avoid the traps that ruin scores, and the simple habits that build lasting credit health.With decades of experience at Credit Restoration of Nevada, Harry shares case studies, strategies, and insider insights you’ll never get from a generic app or a “quick fix” TikTok video. If it affects your credit score, it’s on the table.If you’d like a free, no-obligation analysis of your credit, call or text the word “CREDIT” to 702-778-2000.#TheCreditShow #credit #creditrepair #creditscore #goodcredit #badcredit #debt #debtfree #debtfreejourney #financialfreedom #personalfinance #moneymatters #creditcards #mortgage #homebuying #collectionaccounts #bankruptcy #studentloans #fico #podcast
Podcast website
BusinessEducation

Listen to The Credit Show, The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Credit Show: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/20/2025 - 10:57:37 PM