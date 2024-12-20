Chicks on The Right Show w Mock & Daisy

Daily Dish: Government Shutdown News, Biden Finally EXPOSED, & Trump Supporters Celebrate The End Of Fani Willis
Today the Chicks chat about the possible government shutdown, the latest news with Biden, and the big victory for Trump. (Bye, Fani!)
1:22:58
Daily Dish: ALL DAY DRAMA With Continuing Resolution, Dan Crenshaw's Meltdown, & Elon Makes Waves
Today the Chicks chat all the big news about the doomed CR, why Dan Crenshaw needs anger management, and Trump's new hairstyle!
1:21:53
Daily Dish: New Congress SUCKS Already, Biden Comments On Drones, & Candace Owens Confronts Lily Philips
Today the Chicks chat about the worst bill in Congress right now, Biden's latest comment on drones, and Candace Owens' conversation with a porn star.
1:26:07
Daily Dish: Supreme Court Justice On Broadway, Trump's AMAZING Presser, And Tragedy In Madison
Today the Chicks discuss KBJ's Broadway debut, Trump demolishing reporters again, and the terrible news coming out of Wisconsin.
1:30:48
Daily Dish: Drone Drama Continues, Trump's Back In His Prime, & Nancy Mace Explains Her Eyebrows
Today the Chicks chat about the latest drone drama and why Nancy Mace has weird eyebrows.
The Chicks On The Right are laying down a lot of common sense, no bull sense. Mock and Daisy's UNIQUE take on the world, from the dinner table to the swamp. Each day the Chicks give you the "Daily Dish" and then a weekly deeper dive into an issue that's got them extra worked up. Always fun, always right!?