Kimberly Atkins Stohr hosts #SistersInLaw to discuss the NYT’s victory over the DOJ’s attempt to subpoena its reporters to testify about their national security reporting and the effects government actions can have on press freedom and democracy. Then, the #Sisters review the legal allegations Jim Jordan has levied against Jack Smith, the political motivations involved, and the role of the Speech or Debate Clause. They also explore the legal battle over the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros., why state attorneys general are challenging it, and its implications for the entertainment industry and consumers.

Remember to send in audio questions to SistersInLaw@politicon.com for the #Sisters to answer on their new companion podcast, SistersInLaw Sidebar! It airs Wednesdays wherever you normally get your podcasts!

Get the brand new ReSIStance T-Shirt, Mini Tote, and other #SistersInLaw gear at politicon.com/merch!

Additional #SistersInLaw Projects

Check out Jill’s Politicon YouTube Show: Just The Facts

Check out Kim’s Newsletter: The Gavel

Joyce’s new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, is now available, and for a limited time, you have the exclusive opportunity to order a signed copy here.

Barb is going on a book tour! You can also order Barb’s new book, The Fix. Her first book, Attack From Within, is now in paperback.

Add the #Sisters & your other favorite Politicon podcast hosts on Bluesky

Get your #SistersInLaw MERCH at politicon.com/merch

WEBSITE & TRANSCRIPT

Email: SISTERSINLAW@POLITICON.COM or Thread to @sistersInLaw.podcast

Get text updates from #SistersInLaw and Politicon.

Mentioned By The #Sisters

Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, and get tickets for her book tour!

From Barb- Jack Smith Shouldn’t Be Part of Trump’s Revenge Tour

Support This Week’s Sponsors

Flamingo:

Our listeners get the Flamingo Starter Set for just $7 at https://www.shopflamingo.com/SISTERS

Lifepro:

Recover smarter with the Lifepro. Get $20 OFF the Waver Vibration Plate and Free Shipping at

Lifeprofitness.com with code SISTERS at checkout.

OneSkin:

Get 15% off OneSkin with the code SISTERS at https://www.oneskin.co/SISTERS #oneskinpod

Tumble:

Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time only, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at tumbleliving.com/SISTERS #Tumble #ad

ASPCA:

To explore coverage, visit aspcapetinsurance.com/sisters

The ASPCA® is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of

insurance. For terms and conditions, visit: https://www.aspcapetinsurance.com/more-info/state-documents-and-sample-policies/. Products are underwritten by either Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581), or United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113) and distributed by PTZ Insurance Agency Ltd.

Get More From The #SistersInLaw

Joyce Vance: Bluesky | Twitter | University of Alabama Law | Civil Discourse Substack | MSNBC | Author of “Giving Up Is Unforgiveable”

Jill Wine-Banks: Bluesky | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Author of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth & Justice Against A Criminal President | Just The Facts YouTube

Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Bluesky | Twitter | Boston Globe | WBUR | The Gavel Newsletter | Justice By Design Podcast

Barb McQuade: barbaramcquade.com | Bluesky | Twitter | University of Michigan Law | Just Security | MSNBC | Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America | The Fix