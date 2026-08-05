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#SistersInLaw

Politicon
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#SistersInLaw
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323 episodes

  • #SistersInLaw

    327: Dr. Fauci Goes To Washington

    08/05/2026 | 23 mins.
    Barb McQuade and Jill Wine-Banks answer listener questions on everything from completing a FOIA request to Trump’s trademark on MAGA.  They discuss how long FOIA responses can take and the option to sue, First Amendment limits on trademarking political slogans like “Make America Great,” the constitutional ban on foreign emoluments and the Qatar plane gift, why jointly impeaching and convicting Trump and Vance is impractical due to succession rules, the release of Fauci’s government-computer notes and his repeated Fifth Amendment invocations, and the lack of any constitutional requirements to serve as a federal judge.
    Freshen up your spring wardrobe!  Get the ReSIStance T-Shirt, Mini Tote, and other #SistersInLaw gear at politicon.com/merch! 
    Additional #SistersInLaw Projects
    #SistersInLaw Main Show
    Jill’s Politicon YouTube Show: Just The Facts
    Kim’s Newsletter: The Gavel
    Joyce’s new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, is now available, and for a limited time, you have the exclusive opportunity to order a signed copy here. 
    Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, or her first book, Attack From Within, now in paperback. 
    Add the #Sisters & your other favorite Politicon podcast hosts on Bluesky
    Get your #SistersInLaw MERCH at politicon.com/merch
    WEBSITE & TRANSCRIPT
    Email: SISTERSINLAW@POLITICON.COM or Thread to @sistersInLaw.podcast
    Get text updates from #SistersInLaw and Politicon. 
    Mentioned By The #Sisters
    Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, and get tickets for her book tour!
    Support This Week’s Sponsors:
    Helix: 
    Find your perfect mattress with Helix’s Best of Web, Extended 4th of July Sale! Get 27% off sitewide at helixsleep.com/sisters!
    Wild Alaskan Company: 
    Get $35 off your first box of wild-caught, sustainable seafood—delivered right to your
    door. Go to: https://www.wildalaskan.com/SISTERS
    Get More From The #SistersInLaw
    Joyce Vance: Bluesky | Twitter | University of Alabama Law | Civil Discourse Substack | MSNBC | Author of “Giving Up Is Unforgiveable”
    Jill Wine-Banks: Bluesky | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Author of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth & Justice Against A Criminal President | Just The Facts YouTube
    Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Bluesky | Twitter | Boston Globe | WBUR | The Gavel Newsletter | Justice By Design Podcast
    Barb McQuade: barbaramcquade.com | Bluesky | Twitter | University of Michigan Law | Just Security | MSNBC | Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America
  • #SistersInLaw

    326: Blanche: “I've Always Depended On The Kindness Of Congress”

    08/01/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Barb McQuade hosts #SistersInLaw to discuss the recent legal developments surrounding the indictment of James Comey, his attempt to dismiss is, the definition of true threats, and the difference between selective and vindictive prosecution.  Then, the #Sisters examine the botched confirmation of Todd Blanche’s appointment to Attorney General, Trump’s influence on the proceedings, and the challenges he would face in the role.  They also review Trump’s executive order eeking to limit mail-in voting, the legal challenges it faces, and MAGA’s broader war on election integrity.
    Remember to send in audio questions to SistersInLaw@politicon.com for the #Sisters to answer on their new companion podcast, SistersInLaw Sidebar!  It airs Wednesdays wherever you normally get your podcasts!
    Get the brand new ReSIStance T-Shirt, Mini Tote, and other #SistersInLaw gear at politicon.com/merch! 
    Additional #SistersInLaw Projects
    Check out Jill’s Politicon YouTube Show: Just The Facts
    Check out Kim’s Newsletter: The Gavel
    Joyce’s new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, is now available, and for a limited time, you have the exclusive opportunity to order a signed copy here. 
    Barb is going on a book tour!  You can also order Barb’s new book, The Fix. Her first book, Attack From Within, is now in paperback. 
    Add the #Sisters & your other favorite Politicon podcast hosts on Bluesky
    Get your #SistersInLaw MERCH at politicon.com/merch
    WEBSITE & TRANSCRIPT
    Email: SISTERSINLAW@POLITICON.COM or Thread to @sistersInLaw.podcast
    Get text updates from #SistersInLaw and Politicon. 
    Mentioned By The #Sisters
    Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, and get tickets for her book tour!
    Support This Week’s Sponsors
    DeleteMe:
    Get 20% off your DeleteMe plan when you go to joindeleteme.com/SISTERS and use promo
    code SISTERS at checkout.
    Mint Mobile:
    Get premium wireless for just $15 per month at mintmobile.com/sisters
    Hexclad:
    Find your forever cookware @hexclad and get 10% off at hexclad.com/SISTERS! #hexcladpartner
    Lifepro:
    Recover smarter with the Lifepro. Get $20 OFF the Waver Vibration Plate and Free Shipping at
    Lifeprofitness.com with code SISTERS at checkout.
    HoneyLove:
    Save 20% Off Honeylove by going to honeylove.com/SISTERS! #honeylovepod
    Get More From The #SistersInLaw
    Joyce Vance: Bluesky | Twitter | University of Alabama Law | Civil Discourse Substack | MSNBC | Author of “Giving Up Is Unforgiveable”
    Jill Wine-Banks: Bluesky | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Author of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth & Justice Against A Criminal President | Just The Facts YouTube
    Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Bluesky | Twitter | Boston Globe | WBUR | The Gavel Newsletter | Justice By Design Podcast
    Barb McQuade: barbaramcquade.com | Bluesky | Twitter | University of Michigan Law | Just Security | MSNBC | Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America | The Fix
  • #SistersInLaw

    325: Impeachments Are Forever

    07/29/2026 | 24 mins.
    Barb McQuade and Kimberly Atkins Stohr answer listener questions on everything from privacy protections to Latin legal terms. They discuss the EU’s GDPR as a model for treating personal data as belonging to individuals, whether media outlets face liability for declining to air presidential speeches live, how to respond when people treat “socialism” as a curse word, why Trump’s impeachments cannot be nullified or expunged, the difference between lies, misinformation, and disinformation, and their favorite Latin legal phrases, like res ipsa loquitur and quantum meruit.
    Freshen up your spring wardrobe!  Get the ReSIStance T-Shirt, Mini Tote, and other #SistersInLaw gear at politicon.com/merch! 
    Additional #SistersInLaw Projects
    #SistersInLaw Main Show
    Jill’s Politicon YouTube Show: Just The Facts
    Kim’s Newsletter: The Gavel
    Joyce’s new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, is now available, and for a limited time, you have the exclusive opportunity to order a signed copy here. 
    Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, or her first book, Attack From Within, now in paperback. 
    Add the #Sisters & your other favorite Politicon podcast hosts on Bluesky
    Get your #SistersInLaw MERCH at politicon.com/merch
    WEBSITE & TRANSCRIPT
    Email: SISTERSINLAW@POLITICON.COM or Thread to @sistersInLaw.podcast
    Get text updates from #SistersInLaw and Politicon. 
    Mentioned By The #Sisters
    Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, and get tickets for her book tour!
    Support This Week’s Sponsors:
    Smalls: 
    For a limited time, get 60% off your first order, plus free shipping and treats for life when you head to Smalls.com/SISTERS
    Get More From The #SistersInLaw
    Joyce Vance: Bluesky | Twitter | University of Alabama Law | Civil Discourse Substack | MSNBC | Author of “Giving Up Is Unforgiveable”
    Jill Wine-Banks: Bluesky | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Author of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth & Justice Against A Criminal President | Just The Facts YouTube
    Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Bluesky | Twitter | Boston Globe | WBUR | The Gavel Newsletter | Justice By Design Podcast
    Barb McQuade: barbaramcquade.com | Bluesky | Twitter | University of Michigan Law | Just Security | MSNBC | Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America
  • #SistersInLaw

    324: Subpoena This!

    07/25/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Kimberly Atkins Stohr hosts #SistersInLaw to discuss the NYT’s victory over the DOJ’s attempt to subpoena its reporters to testify about their national security reporting and the effects government actions can have on press freedom and democracy. Then, the #Sisters review the legal allegations Jim Jordan has levied against Jack Smith, the political motivations involved, and the role of the Speech or Debate Clause.  They also explore the legal battle over the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros., why state attorneys general are challenging it, and its implications for the entertainment industry and consumers.
    Remember to send in audio questions to SistersInLaw@politicon.com for the #Sisters to answer on their new companion podcast, SistersInLaw Sidebar!  It airs Wednesdays wherever you normally get your podcasts!
    Get the brand new ReSIStance T-Shirt, Mini Tote, and other #SistersInLaw gear at politicon.com/merch! 
    Additional #SistersInLaw Projects
    Check out Jill’s Politicon YouTube Show: Just The Facts
    Check out Kim’s Newsletter: The Gavel
    Joyce’s new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, is now available, and for a limited time, you have the exclusive opportunity to order a signed copy here. 
    Barb is going on a book tour!  You can also order Barb’s new book, The Fix. Her first book, Attack From Within, is now in paperback. 
    Add the #Sisters & your other favorite Politicon podcast hosts on Bluesky
    Get your #SistersInLaw MERCH at politicon.com/merch
    WEBSITE & TRANSCRIPT
    Email: SISTERSINLAW@POLITICON.COM or Thread to @sistersInLaw.podcast
    Get text updates from #SistersInLaw and Politicon. 
    Mentioned By The #Sisters
    Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, and get tickets for her book tour!
    From Barb- Jack Smith Shouldn’t Be Part of Trump’s Revenge Tour
    Support This Week’s Sponsors
    Flamingo:
    Our listeners get the Flamingo Starter Set for just $7 at https://www.shopflamingo.com/SISTERS
    Lifepro:
    Recover smarter with the Lifepro. Get $20 OFF the Waver Vibration Plate and Free Shipping at
    Lifeprofitness.com with code SISTERS at checkout.
    OneSkin:
    Get 15% off OneSkin with the code SISTERS at https://www.oneskin.co/SISTERS #oneskinpod
    Tumble: 
    Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time only, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at tumbleliving.com/SISTERS #Tumble #ad
    ASPCA:
    To explore coverage, visit aspcapetinsurance.com/sisters
    The ASPCA® is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of
    insurance. For terms and conditions, visit: https://www.aspcapetinsurance.com/more-info/state-documents-and-sample-policies/. Products are underwritten by either Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581), or United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113) and distributed by PTZ Insurance Agency Ltd.
    Get More From The #SistersInLaw
    Joyce Vance: Bluesky | Twitter | University of Alabama Law | Civil Discourse Substack | MSNBC | Author of “Giving Up Is Unforgiveable”
    Jill Wine-Banks: Bluesky | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Author of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth & Justice Against A Criminal President | Just The Facts YouTube
    Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Bluesky | Twitter | Boston Globe | WBUR | The Gavel Newsletter | Justice By Design Podcast
    Barb McQuade: barbaramcquade.com | Bluesky | Twitter | University of Michigan Law | Just Security | MSNBC | Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America | The Fix
  • #SistersInLaw

    323: Emolument Enrichment

    07/22/2026 | 25 mins.
    In this episode of #SistersInLaw Sidebar, Barb McQuade and Jill Wine-Banks answer listener questions on everything from the Emoluments Clause to restoring trust in the rule of law.  They discuss whether the Qatari plane gift violates the Emoluments Clause and how Congress could enforce it, the filibuster’s role in enabling more extreme judicial nominees, concerns about raids on groups like the League of Women Voters after concerning rhetoric from the Trump administration, balancing belief in survivors with due process, key differences between civil and criminal contempt, and what it will take to restore people’s faith in the DOJ.
    Freshen up your spring wardrobe!  Get the ReSIStance T-Shirt, Mini Tote, and other #SistersInLaw gear at politicon.com/merch! 
    Additional #SistersInLaw Projects
    #SistersInLaw Main Show
    Jill’s Politicon YouTube Show: Just The Facts
    Kim’s Newsletter: The Gavel
    Joyce’s new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, is now available, and for a limited time, you have the exclusive opportunity to order a signed copy here. 
    Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, or her first book, Attack From Within, now in paperback. 
    Add the #Sisters & your other favorite Politicon podcast hosts on Bluesky
    Get your #SistersInLaw MERCH at politicon.com/merch
    WEBSITE & TRANSCRIPT
    Email: SISTERSINLAW@POLITICON.COM or Thread to @sistersInLaw.podcast
    Get text updates from #SistersInLaw and Politicon. 
    Mentioned By The #Sisters
    Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, and get tickets for her book tour!
    Support This Week’s Sponsors:
    Lola Blankets:
    Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at Lolablankets.com by using code SISTERS at
    checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets.
    Factor: 
    Head to Factormeals.com/sil50off and use code sil50off to get 50% off and free daily greens with every box of quick, delicious meals.
    Get More From The #SistersInLaw
    Joyce Vance: Bluesky | Twitter | University of Alabama Law | Civil Discourse Substack | MSNBC | Author of “Giving Up Is Unforgiveable”
    Jill Wine-Banks: Bluesky | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Author of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth & Justice Against A Criminal President | Just The Facts YouTube
    Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Bluesky | Twitter | Boston Globe | WBUR | The Gavel Newsletter | Justice By Design Podcast
    Barb McQuade: barbaramcquade.com | Bluesky | Twitter | University of Michigan Law | Just Security | MSNBC | Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America
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About #SistersInLaw
Politicon brings the brilliant team of political and legal masterminds together for Politicon's #SistersInLaw. Joyce Vance, Jill Wine-Banks, Barb McQuade, and Kimberly Atkins Stohr will pull back the curtain on how our government actually works, take on the corrupt, share their wisdom and give us their rulings on the latest in politics, law, and culture.
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