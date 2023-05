124: Too Much News

#SistersInLaw explore the aftermath of Donald's arraignment in Manhattan, weigh the strength of the charges against him, and explain the importance of case order when it comes to successful prosecution. Then, they review examples of compelled witness testimony and the effect it can have on cases, before tackling the ethical issues posed by Justice Thomas accepting extremely valuable gifts while on the SCOTUS.