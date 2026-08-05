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323 episodes
- Barb McQuade and Jill Wine-Banks answer listener questions on everything from completing a FOIA request to Trump’s trademark on MAGA. They discuss how long FOIA responses can take and the option to sue, First Amendment limits on trademarking political slogans like “Make America Great,” the constitutional ban on foreign emoluments and the Qatar plane gift, why jointly impeaching and convicting Trump and Vance is impractical due to succession rules, the release of Fauci’s government-computer notes and his repeated Fifth Amendment invocations, and the lack of any constitutional requirements to serve as a federal judge.
Freshen up your spring wardrobe! Get the ReSIStance T-Shirt, Mini Tote, and other #SistersInLaw gear at politicon.com/merch!
Additional #SistersInLaw Projects
#SistersInLaw Main Show
Jill’s Politicon YouTube Show: Just The Facts
Kim’s Newsletter: The Gavel
Joyce’s new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, is now available, and for a limited time, you have the exclusive opportunity to order a signed copy here.
Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, or her first book, Attack From Within, now in paperback.
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WEBSITE & TRANSCRIPT
Email: SISTERSINLAW@POLITICON.COM or Thread to @sistersInLaw.podcast
Get text updates from #SistersInLaw and Politicon.
Mentioned By The #Sisters
Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, and get tickets for her book tour!
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Get More From The #SistersInLaw
Joyce Vance: Bluesky | Twitter | University of Alabama Law | Civil Discourse Substack | MSNBC | Author of “Giving Up Is Unforgiveable”
Jill Wine-Banks: Bluesky | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Author of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth & Justice Against A Criminal President | Just The Facts YouTube
Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Bluesky | Twitter | Boston Globe | WBUR | The Gavel Newsletter | Justice By Design Podcast
Barb McQuade: barbaramcquade.com | Bluesky | Twitter | University of Michigan Law | Just Security | MSNBC | Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America
- Barb McQuade hosts #SistersInLaw to discuss the recent legal developments surrounding the indictment of James Comey, his attempt to dismiss is, the definition of true threats, and the difference between selective and vindictive prosecution. Then, the #Sisters examine the botched confirmation of Todd Blanche’s appointment to Attorney General, Trump’s influence on the proceedings, and the challenges he would face in the role. They also review Trump’s executive order eeking to limit mail-in voting, the legal challenges it faces, and MAGA’s broader war on election integrity.
Remember to send in audio questions to SistersInLaw@politicon.com for the #Sisters to answer on their new companion podcast, SistersInLaw Sidebar! It airs Wednesdays wherever you normally get your podcasts!
Get the brand new ReSIStance T-Shirt, Mini Tote, and other #SistersInLaw gear at politicon.com/merch!
Additional #SistersInLaw Projects
Check out Jill’s Politicon YouTube Show: Just The Facts
Check out Kim’s Newsletter: The Gavel
Joyce’s new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, is now available, and for a limited time, you have the exclusive opportunity to order a signed copy here.
Barb is going on a book tour! You can also order Barb’s new book, The Fix. Her first book, Attack From Within, is now in paperback.
Add the #Sisters & your other favorite Politicon podcast hosts on Bluesky
Get your #SistersInLaw MERCH at politicon.com/merch
WEBSITE & TRANSCRIPT
Email: SISTERSINLAW@POLITICON.COM or Thread to @sistersInLaw.podcast
Get text updates from #SistersInLaw and Politicon.
Mentioned By The #Sisters
Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, and get tickets for her book tour!
Support This Week’s Sponsors
DeleteMe:
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Get More From The #SistersInLaw
Joyce Vance: Bluesky | Twitter | University of Alabama Law | Civil Discourse Substack | MSNBC | Author of “Giving Up Is Unforgiveable”
Jill Wine-Banks: Bluesky | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Author of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth & Justice Against A Criminal President | Just The Facts YouTube
Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Bluesky | Twitter | Boston Globe | WBUR | The Gavel Newsletter | Justice By Design Podcast
Barb McQuade: barbaramcquade.com | Bluesky | Twitter | University of Michigan Law | Just Security | MSNBC | Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America | The Fix
- Barb McQuade and Kimberly Atkins Stohr answer listener questions on everything from privacy protections to Latin legal terms. They discuss the EU’s GDPR as a model for treating personal data as belonging to individuals, whether media outlets face liability for declining to air presidential speeches live, how to respond when people treat “socialism” as a curse word, why Trump’s impeachments cannot be nullified or expunged, the difference between lies, misinformation, and disinformation, and their favorite Latin legal phrases, like res ipsa loquitur and quantum meruit.
Freshen up your spring wardrobe! Get the ReSIStance T-Shirt, Mini Tote, and other #SistersInLaw gear at politicon.com/merch!
Additional #SistersInLaw Projects
#SistersInLaw Main Show
Jill’s Politicon YouTube Show: Just The Facts
Kim’s Newsletter: The Gavel
Joyce’s new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, is now available, and for a limited time, you have the exclusive opportunity to order a signed copy here.
Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, or her first book, Attack From Within, now in paperback.
Add the #Sisters & your other favorite Politicon podcast hosts on Bluesky
Get your #SistersInLaw MERCH at politicon.com/merch
WEBSITE & TRANSCRIPT
Email: SISTERSINLAW@POLITICON.COM or Thread to @sistersInLaw.podcast
Get text updates from #SistersInLaw and Politicon.
Mentioned By The #Sisters
Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, and get tickets for her book tour!
Support This Week’s Sponsors:
Smalls:
For a limited time, get 60% off your first order, plus free shipping and treats for life when you head to Smalls.com/SISTERS
Get More From The #SistersInLaw
Joyce Vance: Bluesky | Twitter | University of Alabama Law | Civil Discourse Substack | MSNBC | Author of “Giving Up Is Unforgiveable”
Jill Wine-Banks: Bluesky | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Author of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth & Justice Against A Criminal President | Just The Facts YouTube
Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Bluesky | Twitter | Boston Globe | WBUR | The Gavel Newsletter | Justice By Design Podcast
Barb McQuade: barbaramcquade.com | Bluesky | Twitter | University of Michigan Law | Just Security | MSNBC | Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America
- Kimberly Atkins Stohr hosts #SistersInLaw to discuss the NYT’s victory over the DOJ’s attempt to subpoena its reporters to testify about their national security reporting and the effects government actions can have on press freedom and democracy. Then, the #Sisters review the legal allegations Jim Jordan has levied against Jack Smith, the political motivations involved, and the role of the Speech or Debate Clause. They also explore the legal battle over the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros., why state attorneys general are challenging it, and its implications for the entertainment industry and consumers.
Remember to send in audio questions to SistersInLaw@politicon.com for the #Sisters to answer on their new companion podcast, SistersInLaw Sidebar! It airs Wednesdays wherever you normally get your podcasts!
Get the brand new ReSIStance T-Shirt, Mini Tote, and other #SistersInLaw gear at politicon.com/merch!
Additional #SistersInLaw Projects
Check out Jill’s Politicon YouTube Show: Just The Facts
Check out Kim’s Newsletter: The Gavel
Joyce’s new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, is now available, and for a limited time, you have the exclusive opportunity to order a signed copy here.
Barb is going on a book tour! You can also order Barb’s new book, The Fix. Her first book, Attack From Within, is now in paperback.
Add the #Sisters & your other favorite Politicon podcast hosts on Bluesky
Get your #SistersInLaw MERCH at politicon.com/merch
WEBSITE & TRANSCRIPT
Email: SISTERSINLAW@POLITICON.COM or Thread to @sistersInLaw.podcast
Get text updates from #SistersInLaw and Politicon.
Mentioned By The #Sisters
Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, and get tickets for her book tour!
From Barb- Jack Smith Shouldn’t Be Part of Trump’s Revenge Tour
Support This Week’s Sponsors
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Get More From The #SistersInLaw
Joyce Vance: Bluesky | Twitter | University of Alabama Law | Civil Discourse Substack | MSNBC | Author of “Giving Up Is Unforgiveable”
Jill Wine-Banks: Bluesky | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Author of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth & Justice Against A Criminal President | Just The Facts YouTube
Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Bluesky | Twitter | Boston Globe | WBUR | The Gavel Newsletter | Justice By Design Podcast
Barb McQuade: barbaramcquade.com | Bluesky | Twitter | University of Michigan Law | Just Security | MSNBC | Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America | The Fix
- In this episode of #SistersInLaw Sidebar, Barb McQuade and Jill Wine-Banks answer listener questions on everything from the Emoluments Clause to restoring trust in the rule of law. They discuss whether the Qatari plane gift violates the Emoluments Clause and how Congress could enforce it, the filibuster’s role in enabling more extreme judicial nominees, concerns about raids on groups like the League of Women Voters after concerning rhetoric from the Trump administration, balancing belief in survivors with due process, key differences between civil and criminal contempt, and what it will take to restore people’s faith in the DOJ.
Freshen up your spring wardrobe! Get the ReSIStance T-Shirt, Mini Tote, and other #SistersInLaw gear at politicon.com/merch!
Additional #SistersInLaw Projects
#SistersInLaw Main Show
Jill’s Politicon YouTube Show: Just The Facts
Kim’s Newsletter: The Gavel
Joyce’s new book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable, is now available, and for a limited time, you have the exclusive opportunity to order a signed copy here.
Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, or her first book, Attack From Within, now in paperback.
Add the #Sisters & your other favorite Politicon podcast hosts on Bluesky
Get your #SistersInLaw MERCH at politicon.com/merch
WEBSITE & TRANSCRIPT
Email: SISTERSINLAW@POLITICON.COM or Thread to @sistersInLaw.podcast
Get text updates from #SistersInLaw and Politicon.
Mentioned By The #Sisters
Order Barb’s new book, The Fix, and get tickets for her book tour!
Support This Week’s Sponsors:
Lola Blankets:
Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at Lolablankets.com by using code SISTERS at
checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets.
Factor:
Head to Factormeals.com/sil50off and use code sil50off to get 50% off and free daily greens with every box of quick, delicious meals.
Get More From The #SistersInLaw
Joyce Vance: Bluesky | Twitter | University of Alabama Law | Civil Discourse Substack | MSNBC | Author of “Giving Up Is Unforgiveable”
Jill Wine-Banks: Bluesky | Twitter | Facebook | Website | Author of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth & Justice Against A Criminal President | Just The Facts YouTube
Kimberly Atkins Stohr: Bluesky | Twitter | Boston Globe | WBUR | The Gavel Newsletter | Justice By Design Podcast
Barb McQuade: barbaramcquade.com | Bluesky | Twitter | University of Michigan Law | Just Security | MSNBC | Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America
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About #SistersInLaw
Politicon brings the brilliant team of political and legal masterminds together for Politicon's #SistersInLaw. Joyce Vance, Jill Wine-Banks, Barb McQuade, and Kimberly Atkins Stohr will pull back the curtain on how our government actually works, take on the corrupt, share their wisdom and give us their rulings on the latest in politics, law, and culture.Podcast website
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