Politicon brings the brilliant team of political and legal masterminds together for Politicon's #SistersInLaw.
127: Everything’s Fine
#SistersInLaw convene for a deep dive into the factors determining national security leaker Jack Teixeira’s pretrial detention hearing and recent information that might impact the case. Then, they discuss the Supreme Court’s flailing efforts to restore public confidence in its internal ethics, and the possible legal strategies and new developments in E. Jean Carroll’s suit against Trump.
4/29/2023
1:07:31
126: The Credulous
#SistersInLaw meet to examine E. Jean Carroll’s civil cases against Donald, and how statute of limitations law and the rules of defamation apply to them. They also look at recent shootings to explain when guns can be used and the limits of ‘Stand Your Ground’ and ‘Castle Doctrine’ when using a weapon, before dissecting Rep. Jim Jordan’s attempt to interfere with DA Alvin Bragg’s case against the former President.
4/22/2023
1:07:53
125: OutFOXed
#SistersInLaw break down the recent developments in the Dominion v. Fox lawsuit– and they aren’t looking good for the news organization. Then, they discuss the expulsion and reinstatement of Tennessee lawmakers after their protest, and the DOJ decision not to pursue federal charges regarding the violent death of Shanquella Robinson while she was vacationing in Mexico.
4/15/2023
1:05:16
124: Too Much News
#SistersInLaw explore the aftermath of Donald’s arraignment in Manhattan, weigh the strength of the charges against him, and explain the importance of case order when it comes to successful prosecution. Then, they review examples of compelled witness testimony and the effect it can have on cases, before tackling the ethical issues posed by Justice Thomas accepting extremely valuable gifts while on the SCOTUS.
4/8/2023
1:20:15
123: Trump Indicted
#SistersInLaw dive into the indictment of Donald by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and what we can expect relating to the charges there and his other cases going forward. Then, they look at the ethics that govern the SCOTUS and the challenges posed by Gini and Clarence Thomas to that institution, before analyzing the legal struggles between Governor DeSantis and Disney.
Joyce Vance, Jill Wine-Banks, Barb McQuade, and Kimberly Atkins Stohr will pull back the curtain on how our government actually works, take on the corrupt, share their wisdom and give us their rulings on the latest in politics, law, and culture.