Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt

195: Gov. Josh Shapiro
James and Al welcome PA Gov. Shapiro to discuss restoring bipartisan trust in elections, why to take campaigns on the road, the Republican budget mess, and the policies to focus on– from tackling crime to public-private partnerships that benefit children. They also lay into the fall of the Supreme Court, the hope Senate candidate Colin Allred is giving to Democrats in Texas, and the state of the parties.
Governor Josh Shapiro:
Governor Josh Shapiro:
5/4/2023
1:09:56
194: Tucker's gone, now what? with Sarah Ellison
James and Al raise heck over the corruption of the Republican House, lay out the implications of Tucker Carlson’s departure, and celebrate the fall of Fox News. Then they welcome WaPo’s Sarah Ellison to explain the media ecosystem’s tectonic changes, how coverage might change going forward, Trump’s growing challenges, and what we can expect in the aftermath of the current news cycle.
4/27/2023
1:23:11
193: The Business End of a Mop
James and Al sound off on the pathetic leadership of Rep. McCarthy, his failure to put forward a coherent budget, and the danger of the ‘No Labels’ campaign. Then, they discuss the various lawsuits targeting FOX, before welcoming WaPo senior national security writer Shane Harris to explore the recent leaks by Jack Teixeira, how they affect our politics, and the ways leakers have affected policy in the past.
4/20/2023
1:07:14
192: Political Violence w/ Thomas Edsall & Michael Fanone
James and Al fire off on the extreme actions of Republican state governments in Texas and Tennessee that are actively undermining our country. Then, they welcome revered journalist Thomas Edsall to discuss the Right’s radical rejection of centrism and former D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone to share his experiences at The Capitol on J6 with insight into how he now feels about the MAGA movement.
4/13/2023
1:15:31
191: Trump Arraigned
James and Al break down the recent elections of a Democrat Supreme Court Justice in Wisconsin and for the next mayor of Chicago. They also hold court on Donald’s arraignment and its political impact, the other charges he faces in jurisdictions across the country, and how the electorate thinks about him now. Now that the Republicans look weak, is this the perfect time to press them on their failure to produce a budget?
