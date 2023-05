Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt

194: Tucker's gone, now what? with Sarah Ellison

James and Al raise heck over the corruption of the Republican House, lay out the implications of Tucker Carlson's departure, and celebrate the fall of Fox News. Then they welcome WaPo's Sarah Ellison to explain the media ecosystem's tectonic changes, how coverage might change going forward, Trump's growing challenges, and what we can expect in the aftermath of the current news cycle. Email your questions to James and Al at [email protected] or tweet them to @politicon. Make sure to include your city, we love to hear where you're from! Get More From This Week's Guest: Sarah Ellison: WaPo | Twitter | Author