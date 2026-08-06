Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt

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383 episodes
- James and Al give their take on the Michigan primary and push back against the DSA and their candidates while the future of the party is at stake. Then, they welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Wessel to discuss the resilience of the US economy, the danger Trump has put us in, foreign currency interventions, and the need to address the national debt. They also welcome IA-03 congressional candidate Sarah Trone Garriott to explore her faith, winning in a Midwestern Red state, the perils of ideological labels when elections are on the line, agricultural politics, and how to create a bigger tent that can win in enemy territory.
Email your questions to James and Al at politicswarroom@gmail.com or tweet them to @politicon. Make sure to include your city– we love to hear where you’re from!
More from James and Al:
Get text updates from Politics War Room and Politicon.
Watch Politics War Room & James Carville Explains on YouTube.
James Carville & Al Hunt have launched the Politics War Room Substack
Get updates and some great behind-the-scenes content from the documentary CARVILLE: WINNING IS EVERYTHING, STUPID by following James on X @jamescarville and his new TikTok @realjamescarville
Get More From This Week’s Guests:
Sarah Trone Garriott: Twitter | Website | Iowa.gov | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
David Wessel: Twitter | Website | Brookings | WSJ | Author
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- James and Al fight back on Dr. Fauci’s behalf after Republican attacks on him and his legacy and discuss the influence of the Democratic Socialists on the party and the upcoming midterms before welcoming congressional candidate for NE-02, Denise Powell. They dive into the state of her race for a winnable district in a notoriously red state, looking at the prominence of the agriculture industry, concerns about the budget deficit, and fair tax policies. They also emphasize the need to focus on affordability and explore her journey into politics, why she’s running, and why she can win.
Email your questions to James and Al at politicswarroom@gmail.com or tweet them to @politicon. Make sure to include your city– we love to hear where you’re from!
More from James and Al:
Get text updates from Politics War Room and Politicon.
Watch Politics War Room & James Carville Explains on YouTube.
James Carville & Al Hunt have launched the Politics War Room Substack
Get updates and some great behind-the-scenes content from the documentary CARVILLE: WINNING IS EVERYTHING, STUPID by following James on X @jamescarville and his new TikTok @realjamescarville
Get More From This Week’s Guest:
Denise Powell: Twitter | Website | Facebook | Instagram
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- James and Al raise awareness about the effect of misinformation and voter ID laws, call for strong leadership from the ground up, and weigh election predictions and candidate quality. Then, they welcome Emmy-winning journalist turned congressional candidate for PA-10, Janelle Stelson, to discuss her campaign against Scott Perry. They explore the challenges Democrats face in the district, her focus on healthcare, corruption, and the economy, how to address lies from the Right, and the need for change that targets the actual desires that constituents share with the candidates.
Email your questions to James and Al at politicswarroom@gmail.com or tweet them to @politicon. Make sure to include your city– we love to hear where you’re from!
More from James and Al:
Get text updates from Politics War Room and Politicon.
Watch Politics War Room & James Carville Explains on YouTube.
James Carville & Al Hunt have launched the Politics War Room Substack
Get updates and some great behind-the-scenes content from the documentary CARVILLE: WINNING IS EVERYTHING, STUPID by following James on X @jamescarville and his new TikTok @realjamescarville
Get More From This Week’s Guest:
Janelle Stelson: Twitter | Website | Facebook
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- James and Al analyze the Senate races in Michigan and Maine after the Platner debacle, reflect on Lindsey Graham’s career, and call for greater press freedoms. Then, they welcome NY-17 congressional candidate Cait Conley to discuss her military background, the end of the war in Iran, and how she plans to win against Mike Lawler. Together, they discuss her plans to address the cost of living crisis, tackling political corruption and bringing about more accountability, fixing the tax system, the importance of ethical leadership, and the need for change in Washington, DC,
Email your questions to James and Al at politicswarroom@gmail.com or tweet them to @politicon. Make sure to include your city– we love to hear where you’re from!
More from James and Al:
Get text updates from Politics War Room and Politicon.
Watch Politics War Room & James Carville Explains on YouTube.
James Carville & Al Hunt have launched the Politics War Room Substack
Get updates and some great behind-the-scenes content from the documentary CARVILLE: WINNING IS EVERYTHING, STUPID by following James on X @jamescarville and his new TikTok @realjamescarville
Get More From This Week’s Guest:
Cait Conley: Twitter | Website | FaceBook | Instagram
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- James and Al welcome journalist Ron Brownstein to discuss the accusations against Graham Platner and the future of Susan Collins’ Senate seat in Maine, Democrats' changing relationship with Israel, the rise of populism on the Left, and the challenges they face in the general election. Then, they are joined by US Navy veteran and congressional candidate for NJ-7, Rebecca Bennett, to dive into her military service, building a coalition to win in a swing district, her opponent's absence from the House, the importance of the American Dream, and why she deserves to win in November.
Email your questions to James and Al at politicswarroom@gmail.com or tweet them to @politicon. Make sure to include your city– we love to hear where you’re from!
More from James and Al:
Get text updates from Politics War Room and Politicon.
Watch Politics War Room & James Carville Explains on YouTube.
James Carville & Al Hunt have launched the Politics War Room Substack
Get updates and some great behind-the-scenes content from the documentary CARVILLE: WINNING IS EVERYTHING, STUPID by following James on X @jamescarville and his new TikTok @realjamescarville
Get More From This Week’s Guests:
Rebecca Bennett: Twitter | Website | FaceBook | Instagram
Ron Brownstein: Twitter | Bloomberg | The Atlantic | National Journal | Author
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Miracle Made:
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Quince:
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About Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt
Master political strategist James Carville and revered journalist Al Hunt convenes a war room each week to discuss the battle for the soul of the nation! Join them as they gather the sharpest minds from across the country to see who has the most compelling case for the American people on the issues that matter most.Podcast website
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