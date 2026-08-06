Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt

James and Al give their take on the Michigan primary and push back against the DSA and their candidates while the future of the party is at stake. Then, they welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Wessel to discuss the resilience of the US economy, the danger Trump has put us in, foreign currency interventions, and the need to address the national debt. They also welcome IA-03 congressional candidate Sarah Trone Garriott to explore her faith, winning in a Midwestern Red state, the perils of ideological labels when elections are on the line, agricultural politics, and how to create a bigger tent that can win in enemy territory.

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Get More From This Week’s Guests:

Sarah Trone Garriott: Twitter | Website | Iowa.gov | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

David Wessel: Twitter | Website | Brookings | WSJ | Author

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