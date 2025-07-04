Episode 1: Inside the Collapse: Layoffs, Loyalty Tests, and the Fight for Federal Power

The federal workforce is under attack—and this week proves it. From cyber threats triggered by U.S. airstrikes on Iran to mass agency layoffs, power grabs, ICE arrests, and the war on remote work, this episode of Workforce Watch exposes the escalating dismantling of our public institutions and the real-world impact on our democracy, safety, and everyday lives.Host Yoreim Virella breaks down:The fallout of the DOGE initiative and 280K+ federal layoffsImminent Iranian cyberattacks and DHS's inability to respondSCOTUS, Senate, and OPM decisions reshaping job protectionsThe racist erasure of Latino leaders and ICE targeting journalists“Big Balls” Coristine and Musk's infiltration of federal agenciesWhy the return-to-office push is really about control, not productivityThe rise of Fired But Fighting, a powerful watchdog group of laid-off fedsPlus: How the attacks on workplace flexibility disproportionately harm worker's with disabilities, caregivers, and workers of color—and what you must know to stay ahead.🧠 Stay informed. Stay powerful.💥 Hit play for the federal tea you won’t hear on mainstream media.Disclaimer: Workforce Watch is a personal podcast focused on breaking down federal workforce developments, public policy, and the lived experience of public servants. All views are my own and do not represent the views of any agency or employer. Content is created during personal time using publicly available information.