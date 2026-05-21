You Might Be Right

You Might Be Right

Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs at University of Tennessee

Has the American presidency become too powerful? In this episode, Governors Bredesen and Haslam are joined by Jack Goldsmith, a professor at Harvard Law School, and Ilya Shaprio, a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute, to discuss the history, arguments, and constitutional stakes behind the not-so-simple question: can the President really do that?

Can the President do that? – with Jack Goldsmith and Ilya Shapiro

Ahead of the fall midterms, Larry Lessig, a professor at Harvard Law School, and Brad Smith, former chair of the Federal Election Commission and a professor at Capital University Law School, join Governors Bredesen and Haslam to examine the campaign finance system driving election spending. Political spending enables expression and participation – but at what cost?

Is there too much money in politics? – with Larry Lessig and Brad Smith

As billions of federal dollars flow through state budgets, who should decide how that money gets spent? Former IN Governor & OMB Director Mitch Daniels and Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center co-director Elena Patel join Governors Bredesen and Haslam to unpack the balance between federal priorities and state flexibility, and what it means for taxpayers.

Should Federal Dollars Come with Strings Attached? – with Mitch Daniels & Elena Patel

AI is already reshaping everyday life, but the rules governing it are still up for debate. Kristian Stout, Director of Innovation Policy at the International Center for Law & Economics, and Bruce Schneier, security technologist and author, join Governors Haslam and Bredesen to explore whether AI regulation should come from the market, the states, or the federal government.

Who Should Regulate AI? – with Kristian Stout and Bruce Schneier

From the internet and GPS to vaccines and artificial intelligence, federal research funding has helped shape modern life, but should government still play such a large role in innovation? Jeffrey Miron, VP for Research at the Cato Institute and Economics Lecturer at Harvard, and Aldo Musacchio, Professor of Management and Economics at Brandeis, join Governors Haslam and Bredesen to debate whether taxpayer-funded research still makes sense in a world increasingly driven by private capital.

Should Taxpayers Pay for R&D? – with Jeffrey Miron and Aldo Musacchio

The Oath and The Office

Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And Dying

A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back

About You Might Be Right

About You Might Be Right

About You Might Be Right

Former Tennessee Governors Bill Haslam and Phil Bredesen take on topics including crime, the media, gun violence, and education disparities with expert guests of differing viewpoints. From the Howard H. Baker Jr. School of Public Policy and Public Affairs at the University of Tennessee, "You Might be Right" aims to inspire the next generation of leaders in government, public policy, and public service by demonstrating that thoughtful civil conversations about tough topics are still possible.