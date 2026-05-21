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You Might Be Right
Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs at University of Tennessee
Latest episode
59 episodes
- From the internet and GPS to vaccines and artificial intelligence, federal research funding has helped shape modern life, but should government still play such a large role in innovation? Jeffrey Miron, VP for Research at the Cato Institute and Economics Lecturer at Harvard, and Aldo Musacchio, Professor of Management and Economics at Brandeis, join Governors Haslam and Bredesen to debate whether taxpayer-funded research still makes sense in a world increasingly driven by private capital.
- AI is already reshaping everyday life, but the rules governing it are still up for debate. Kristian Stout, Director of Innovation Policy at the International Center for Law & Economics, and Bruce Schneier, security technologist and author, join Governors Haslam and Bredesen to explore whether AI regulation should come from the market, the states, or the federal government.
Should Federal Dollars Come with Strings Attached? – with Mitch Daniels & Elena Patel04/23/2026 | 53 mins.As billions of federal dollars flow through state budgets, who should decide how that money gets spent? Former IN Governor & OMB Director Mitch Daniels and Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center co-director Elena Patel join Governors Bredesen and Haslam to unpack the balance between federal priorities and state flexibility, and what it means for taxpayers.
- Ahead of the fall midterms, Larry Lessig, a professor at Harvard Law School, and Brad Smith, former chair of the Federal Election Commission and a professor at Capital University Law School, join Governors Bredesen and Haslam to examine the campaign finance system driving election spending. Political spending enables expression and participation – but at what cost?
- Has the American presidency become too powerful? In this episode, Governors Bredesen and Haslam are joined by Jack Goldsmith, a professor at Harvard Law School, and Ilya Shaprio, a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute, to discuss the history, arguments, and constitutional stakes behind the not-so-simple question: can the President really do that?
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About You Might Be Right
Former Tennessee Governors Bill Haslam and Phil Bredesen take on topics including crime, the media, gun violence, and education disparities with expert guests of differing viewpoints. From the Howard H. Baker Jr. School of Public Policy and Public Affairs at the University of Tennessee, "You Might be Right" aims to inspire the next generation of leaders in government, public policy, and public service by demonstrating that thoughtful civil conversations about tough topics are still possible.Podcast website
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