Available Episodes
Are Term Limits a Good Idea? - with Lindsay Chervinsky, Lee Drutman and Jerry Seib
Presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky, New America Foundation senior fellow Lee Drutman, and fmr. WSJ Washington Editor Jerry Seib join Governors Bredesen and Haslam live at George Washington's Mount Vernon to explore the merits and drawbacks of term limits for public officials.
6/20/2023
46:56
Do we need a new strategy to address disparities in public education? - with Robert Pondiscio and Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean
Robert Pondiscio, American Enterprise Institute sr. fellow, and Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean, fmr. school superintendent in Memphis, Boston, and Minneapolis, join Governors Bredesen and Haslam live at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis to assess the evidence on education reform and explore solutions to persistent achievement gaps.
6/7/2023
51:20
What are the Best Ways to Address Crime? – with Jennifer Doleac and Ja’Ron Smith
Economist and Arnold Ventures' incoming Exec. Vice President of Criminal Justice Policy, Jennifer Doleac, and Ja'Ron Smith, Partner with Dentons Global Advisors and fmr. Deputy Asst. to the President for Domestic Policy, join Governors Bredesen and Haslam to explore strategies to reduce and deter crime.
5/23/2023
40:14
Why is it so controversial to teach American history today? – with Jon Meacham and Robert Woodson
Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian Jon Meacham and Robert Woodson, civil rights activist and Founder and President of the Woodson Center, join Governors Bredesen and Haslam to discuss the controversy over teaching United States history.
5/10/2023
47:08
Introducing season 2 of “You Might Be Right”
In Season 2, hosts and former Tennessee Governors Bill Haslam and Phil Bredesen hit the road, recording live episodes from the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, and from Mount Vernon outside of Washington D.C. Taking on topics including term limits, teaching history, crime, the media, and education disparities, the Governors and their guests demonstrate that thoughtful civil discourse is possible.
Former Tennessee Governors Bill Haslam and Phil Bredesen take on topics including crime, the media, gun violence, and education disparities with expert guests of differing viewpoints. From the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy at the University of Tennessee, "You Might be Right" aims to inspire the next generation of leaders in government, public policy, and public service by demonstrating that thoughtful civil conversations about tough topics are still possible.