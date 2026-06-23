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252 episodes
- The Cognitive Crucible is a forum that presents different perspectives and emerging thought leadership related to the information environment. The opinions expressed by guests are their own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of or endorsement by the Information Professionals Association.
During this episode, Dave Acosta and Austin Branch discuss IPA's APEX conference which will be September 8–9, 2026 at the CARASOFT facility in Reston VA. As governments, militaries, industries, and societies confront increasingly sophisticated influence operations, disinformation campaigns, and cognitive warfare activities, the need for cognitive security education, research, and professional development has never been greater. APEX 2026 is a two-day educational forum dedicated to advancing the emerging field of cognitive security. Bringing together educators, researchers, students, practitioners, government representatives, and industry leaders, APEX seeks to foster collaboration, strengthen professional expertise, and contribute to the development of future approaches to Operations in the Information Environment (OIE).
Recording Date: 19 June 2026
Resources:
APEX Conference
Link to full show notes and resources
Guest Bio:
Austin Branch is a nationally recognized leader in cognitive security, strategic influence, and information operations. A retired Army Officer and senior U.S. government executive, he pioneered the Army's Information Operations career field and served as the first Senior Director for IO in the Office of Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict. He is the co-founder of the Information Professionals Association and Managing Partner of Crescent Bridge Corporation, advancing cross-sector solutions to achieve cognitive advantage. He also serves as Professor of Practice at the University of Maryland's Applied Research Lab for Intelligence and Security and as an Adjunct Professor at The Citadel, where he teaches Cognitive Security. A contributor to The Cipher Brief, Austin also designs college-level curricula on intelligence and gray zone competition, blending operational insight with academic rigor to mentor the next generation of strategic thinkers.
David Acosta is a Board Member of the Information Professionals Association and focuses on the Association's education portfolio. Additionally, Dave serves as a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, currently commanding the 2nd Brigade, 91st Training Division, headquartered in Denver, Colorado. He served at various levels throughout his career from the company/battery level to the Headquarters, Department of the Army G-3/5/7. He commanded the 303d Information Operations (IO) Battalion, 151st Theater IO Group at Camp Parks CA and served as the G3 Information Operations (IO) Chief for the US Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne). He also served as the Assistant Deputy Director for Joint Warfighting Development, Joint Staff J-7 in Suffolk, Virginia. His operational tours include deployments to Kosovo in 1999, Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2002, and Iraq in 2007 and 2009. Additionally, Dave is a Professor of Practice of Technical Operations in the Information Environment at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. Dave holds a Bachelors of Science in History (Russian Area) from the US Air Force Academy, a Master of Science in Joint Information Operations from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the Army War College. He is a PhD student of International Studies at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.
About: The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security, within the national security sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. Its goal is to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between scholars and practitioners and policymakers with an interest in this domain.
For more information, please contact us at communications@information-professionals.org.
Or, connect directly with The Cognitive Crucible podcast host, John Bicknell, on LinkedIn.
Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, 1) IPA earns from qualifying purchases, 2) IPA gets commissions for purchases made through links in this post.
#245 Pat Roberson and Andrew Hallman on Arms and Influence: How information and influence operations are evolving in the modern security environment – and how the United States can regain the advantage03/31/2026 | 52 mins.The Cognitive Crucible is a forum that presents different perspectives and emerging thought leadership related to the information environment. The opinions expressed by guests are their own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of or endorsement by the Information Professionals Association.
During this episode, Andrew Hallman and Pat Roberson from Leidos discuss information operations (IO) and influence warfare in the modern security environment. Adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran are using information campaigns to challenge U.S. dominance, targeting both American homeland audiences and global partners alike. They discussed how the United States needs to improve speed and agility in IO operations, suggesting that technology like Leidos' Imperium platform could help bridge the gap between military kinetic operations and information warfare through AI-powered marketing approaches and sentiment analysis. The conversation covered training challenges, cultural barriers within the national security community, and current examples from the Middle East conflict with Iran, particularly focusing on how Iran uses information operations to maintain regime survival despite military setbacks.
Recording Date: 26 Mar 2026
Research Question: Guest suggests an interested student or researcher examine:
Resources:
Cognitive Crucible Podcast Episodes Mentioned #1 Rand Waltzman on Cognitive Security
Leidos Imperium
AI and Influence: The New 'Arms Race': U.S. adversaries heavily employ information operations; new technology and old-fashioned marketing acumen could help America recover the advantage
Easier to Kill Than to Text: A Mandate for Information Warfare Reform by Robert W. White
Link to full show notes and resources
Guest Bio:
Andrew Hallman is Vice President and Strategic Account Executive for the Intelligence Community (IC). In this role, he leads Leidos' multi-year vision and strategy to develop and grow the company's business with the IC, delivering high-impact solutions to help optimize the Community's missions and safeguard the nation's interests.
Prior to joining Leidos, Hallman was Vice President for National Security Strategy and Integration at Peraton, Inc., where he led campaigns to deliver transformative intelligence programs and drive business growth leveraging unique technical capabilities, emerging technologies and commercial ventures. Prior to joining Peraton in May 2022, he served with distinction for 33 years in the Intelligence Community, many of those years at the very highest levels. His final assignment was as Senior Advisor at the Central Intelligence Agency, where he advised CIA Leadership on strategy and organizational performance.
In 2019-2020, Hallman served as Principal Executive, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, performing the duties of the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence and leading daily operations of ODNI, including oversight of the IC's $60 billion budget and strategic initiatives aimed at transforming the IC's ability to secure the nation. He served as a commissioner on the bipartisan Cyber Solarium Commission to strengthen the nation's cyber security.
From 2015-2019, Hallman was Deputy Director of CIA for Digital Innovation, where he stood up CIA's first new directorate in over 50 years to accelerate the integration of digital and cyber capabilities across all of CIA's mission areas. In his previous assignments he served in many analytic, operational, leadership, and policy assignments, including as daily intelligence briefer to the President of the United States. Hallman earned an MA in International Affairs from American University's School of International Service and a BS in Public Affairs Management from Michigan State University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Pat Roberson, Leidos senior advisor, is a retired career U.S. Army Special Forces officer. Roberson spent more than 34 years in the Army leading units ranging from infantry rifle platoons to several Special Operations Task Forces. Roberson spent five years commanding U.S. and Allied Special Operations Forces in combat in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. In his last combat command of a Special Operations Joint Task Force, Roberson significantly contributed to the destruction of the ISIS physical caliphate in Syria and Iraq from 2018 to 2019.
Roberson also served as the commander of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School from August 2019 to August 2022, where he revamped training, doctrine, and course curriculum to ensure Army Special Operations' readiness for future strategic challenges. In his last position as the Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operations Command from August 2022 to June 2024, he directed Special Operations forces globally, overseeing operations ranging from combat and training to recruiting and technology
About: The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security, within the national security sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. Its goal is to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between scholars and practitioners and policymakers with an interest in this domain.
For more information, please contact us at communications@information-professionals.org.
Or, connect directly with The Cognitive Crucible podcast host, John Bicknell, on LinkedIn.
Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, 1) IPA earns from qualifying purchases, 2) IPA gets commissions for purchases made through links in this post.
- The Cognitive Crucible is a forum that presents different perspectives and emerging thought leadership related to the information environment. The opinions expressed by guests are their own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of or endorsement by the Information Professionals Association.
During this episode, Sean Guillory discusses the rapid ascent of prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi which are transforming global events into tradable assets.
Recording Date: 23 Feb 2026
Research Question: Sean Guillory suggests an interested student or researcher examine:
How appropriators fund research in this space
Study feedback loops
Incentive-based forecasting
Political promises market
Betting Reviewed vs. Peer Reviewed science
Resources:
Cognitive Crucible Podcast Episodes Mentioned #65 Sean Guillory on Cognitive Neuroscience Applications
BetBreakingNews Website
BetBreakingNews substack
Proposal: Betting Reviewed vs. Peer Reviewed
Link to full show notes and resources
Guest Bio: Dr. Sean Guillory is a nationally recognized expert in cognitive warfare, influence operations, and behavioral strategy. With over a decade of experience supporting U.S. defense and intelligence agencies, Sean specializes in understanding and shaping human decision-making at scale within the world's most contested information environments.
A Dartmouth-trained Ph.D. cognitive neuroscientist, Sean pioneers cutting-edge tools for non-kinetic warfare at the volatile intersection of neuroscience, psychology, and national defense. His career has evolved from mapping brain functions in neurosurgery patients to prototyping behavioral tools for federal agencies. Today, he advises clients on how prediction markets are reshaping geopolitical security and how to navigate the emerging risks in these digital environments.
Sean is the Co-founder and CEO of BetBreakingNews, which leverages prediction market intelligence to drive actionable decisions for corporate and national security clients. He is also the co-host of the MAD Warfare podcast, where he explores the nuances of unconventional conflict. Additionally, Sean serves on the boards of the Information Professionals Association and the Mind Science Foundation's Science Committee, fostering the research and practical applications necessary to protect the modern cognitive landscape.
About: The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security, within the national security sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. Its goal is to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between scholars and practitioners and policymakers with an interest in this domain.
For more information, please contact us at communications@information-professionals.org.
Or, connect directly with The Cognitive Crucible podcast host, John Bicknell, on LinkedIn.
Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, 1) IPA earns from qualifying purchases, 2) IPA gets commissions for purchases made through links in this post.
- The Cognitive Crucible is a forum that presents different perspectives and emerging thought leadership related to the information environment. The opinions expressed by guests are their own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of or endorsement by the Information Professionals Association.
During this episode, Andrew Whiskeyman discusses his co-authored article: The Emergence of Cognitive Intelligence (COGINT) as a New Military Intelligence Collection Discipline. "COGINT" is the systematic mapping, safeguarding, and operational exploitation of decision-making architectures in the contemporary cognitive battle space. Topics include: understanding and protecting human decision-making processes from adversarial tactics, adversarial exploitation of technology and societal divisions to manipulate public opinion, and underscoring the vital need for critical thinking.
Recording Date: 22 January 2026
Research Question: Andrew Whiskeyman suggests an interested student or researcher examine:
When is a conspiracy theory no longer a theory?
How does one build a culture of civil discourse and disagreement?
Of mobs and men: how does individual behavior and decision relate to group dynamics?
AI and human trust/decision dynamics.
Resources:
Cognitive Crucible Podcast Episodes Mentioned #62 Jonathan Rauch on the Constitution of Knowledge
#119 Katherine Carman on Truth Decay
#153 Andy Whiskeyman and Mike Berger on the Importance of Dedicated Resources
The Emergence of Cognitive Intelligence (COGINT) as a New Military Intelligence Collection Discipline by Jorge Conde and Andy Whiskeyman
S. Rept. 119-39 - National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026 dated 15 July 2025
Salt Typhoon
The Everlasting Man: A Guide to G.K. Chesterton's Masterpiece by Dale Ahlquist
Aristotle's Rhetoric
The Structure of Scientific Revolutions by Thomas Kuhn
Warhead: How the brain shapes war and war shapes the brain by Nicholas Wright
Link to full show notes and resources
Guest Bio:
Dr. Andrew Whiskeyman, COL (ret.), is the co-founder and CEO of JASSA Professional Services, which provides consulting and subject matter expertise on strategy, technology, predictive analysis, and people. He also teaches, writes, researches, and lectures internationally on the topics of information warfare, cognitive security, emerging technology, and strategic foresight.
He is a Goodpaster Scholar, a non-resident senior fellow with the Global National Security Institute (GNSI) and former board member of the Information Professionals Association (IPA). Dr. Whiskeyman adjuncts with Catholic Polytechnic University, Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, and the US Air Force's Air War College.
He is a former Chair of the Cyber Strategy Department at the National Defense University's College of Information and Cyberspace (CIC) where he taught and researched on the nexus of information and national security. He previously served for 28 years in the US Army and deployed multiple times in support of combat operations.
His final military assignment was as the Chief of the Information Operations Division (J39) within the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Operations Directorate J3 located at Macdill AFB, Florida. His previous assignment was as the Chief of Strategy for the CENTCOM Joint Cyber Center (JCC). His first assignment was to Misawa AB, Japan as an enlisted military intelligence Soldier. He then went to officer candidate school (OCS) and commissioned into the basic branch of Air Defense Artillery. In 2007, he transitioned to the Information Operations functional area (FA30).
He has deployed five times: Kosovo (KFOR 3B - 2001/02), Afghanistan (3 times - 2004, 2006/07, and 2012/13), and Iraq (2008/09). He also has numerous shorter trips into the Middle East theater of operations including return trips to Iraq and Afghanistan.
He is a graduate (and plank owner) of the Marine Corps Expeditionary Warfare School (EWS - 2004), Air Command and Staff College (ACSC 2011 in residence), and the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS XXI - 2012). He is the first Soldier with the Advanced Strategic Planning and Policy Program (ASP3) to earn his PhD (Military Strategy, Air University 2015). He is the recipient of multiple military awards including the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Bronze Star, and he was awarded France's Chevalier de L'Ordre du National Mérite.
He is also active in the Tampa Bay community. He is the founder of the local Tampa Bay GK Chesterton Society, leads an Exodus 90 fraternity, served as a past Grand Knight for the Servant of God Vincent Capodanno Council 14495 (Knights of Columbus), created and teaches two Apologetics Courses for Homeschool students, and is a mentor with the Tepeyac Leadership Institute.
He is married (over 30 years) with four children, two grandchildren, two dogs, and a turtle.
About: The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security, within the national security sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. Its goal is to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between scholars and practitioners and policymakers with an interest in this domain.
For more information, please contact us at communications@information-professionals.org.
Or, connect directly with The Cognitive Crucible podcast host, John Bicknell, on LinkedIn.
Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, 1) IPA earns from qualifying purchases, 2) IPA gets commissions for purchases made through links in this post.
- The Cognitive Crucible is a forum that presents different perspectives and emerging thought leadership related to the information environment. The opinions expressed by guests are their own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of or endorsement by the Information Professionals Association.
During this episode, Doug Wilbur discussed propaganda, information warfare, and strategic optimism–emphasizing society's capability for problem-solving. He defined propaganda as any communication intended to influence behavior in the propagandist's favor, distinguishing it from persuasion. Wilbur concluded the Vietnamese were the most successful propagandists, effectively delegitimizing the South Vietnamese government as a US puppet, which made the 1968 Tet Offensive a psychological victory despite military defeat. He explained that communism relies on a messianic eschatology, promising a utopian future. Wilbur also addressed modern threats, noting that AI increases the vulnerability of open societies to personalized disinformation, compounding the challenge of combating propaganda due to people relying on fast-thinking heuristics.
Recording Date: 6 Feb 2026
Research Question: Doug Wilbur suggests an interested student or researcher examine what are the Chinese telling external audiences and what effect is it having?
Resources:
Blurring the Source: Information Laundering and the Cognitive Architecture of Modern Propaganda by Doug Wilbur
Finding the Signal within the Noise: What Information Warriors Need to Know About Human Pattern Recognitionby Doug Wilbur
Warfare of Position: When the Decisive Struggle Precedes the First Shot by Doug Wilbur
Viet Cong: The Organization of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam by Douglas Pike
Link to full show notes and resources
Guest Bio: Douglas S Wilbur, Ph.D. (University of Missouri, School of Journalism, 2019), is a communication scientist who specializes in propaganda, information warfare and strategic communication. He is also a retired U.S. Army Information Operations Officer with four deployments. He works full-time in the information technology industry but is an adjunct professor of Marketing at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
About: The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security, within the national security sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. Its goal is to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between scholars and practitioners and policymakers with an interest in this domain.
For more information, please contact us at communications@information-professionals.org.
Or, connect directly with The Cognitive Crucible podcast host, John Bicknell, on LinkedIn.
Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, 1) IPA earns from qualifying purchases, 2) IPA gets commissions for purchases made through links in this post.
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About The Cognitive Crucible
The Cognitive Crucible explores all aspects of our generational challenge: Cognitive Security. It is the only podcast dedicated to increasing interdisciplinary collaboration between information operations practitioners, scholars, and policy makers. Join the discussion forum each week with the Cognitive Crucible host, John Bicknell. Have a question or would like to suggest a topic go to: https://information-professionals.org/podcasts/cognitive-crucible.Podcast website
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