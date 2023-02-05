Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Cognitive Crucible in the App
Listen to The Cognitive Crucible in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
The Cognitive Crucible

The Cognitive Crucible

Podcast The Cognitive Crucible
Podcast The Cognitive Crucible

The Cognitive Crucible

Information Professionals Association
add
The Cognitive Crucible explores all aspects of our generational challenge: Cognitive Security. It is the only podcast dedicated to increasing interdisciplinary ... More
GovernmentScience
The Cognitive Crucible explores all aspects of our generational challenge: Cognitive Security. It is the only podcast dedicated to increasing interdisciplinary ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 148
  • #146 Sebastian Bae on Gaming
    The Cognitive Crucible is a forum that presents different perspectives and emerging thought leadership related to the information environment. The opinions expressed by guests are their own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of or endorsement by the Information Professionals Association. During this episode, Sebastian Bae discusses games in a national security context. Games help leaders understand decisions and consequences in a synthetic environment. Sebastian also describes his newest game, Malign, which is designed in collaboration with NATO’s Hybrid Center of Excellence for college students, foreign service officers, and policy makers to better understand the power of misinformation and malign influence. Research Questions:  Sebastian suggests to an interested student investigate how we measure or assess educational progress relative to gaming? How does the synthetic experience of games change depending upon the medium being used, for example: table top versus digital versus AR versus VR, etc. Resources: Cognitive Crucible Podcast Episodes Mentioned #140 Tom Ferris on Cognitive Ergonomics Sebastian’s Georgetown Page Sebastian’s CNA Page NATO’s Hybrid Center of Excellence Game: Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific Emily Yoder's YouTube presentation on Malign Georgetown University Wargaming Society Leeroy Jenkins Youtube You Said This Would Be Fun: What makes a game good and how to make a good game by Jeff Warrender On Operations: Operational Art and Military Disciplines by B. A. Friedman Link to full show notes and resources https://information-professionals.org/episode/cognitive-crucible-episode-146 Guest Bio:  Sebastian J. Bae’s work principally focuses on wargaming, emerging technologies, the future of warfare, and strategy and doctrine for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. In addition to his work at CNA, Bae serves as an adjunct assistant professor at the Center for Security Studies at Georgetown University, where he teaches a graduate course on designing educational wargames. He has taught similar courses at the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College. He is also the faculty advisor to the Georgetown University Wargaming Society, the co-chair of the Military Operations Research Society Wargaming Community of Practice, and a nonresident fellow at the Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Creativity.  Before joining CNA, he served six years in the Marine Corps infantry, leaving as a sergeant. He deployed to Iraq in 2009. Bae received a Master of Arts in security studies from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Arts in peace and conflict studies from the University of California, Berkeley. About: The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security, within the national security sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. Its goal is to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between scholars and practitioners and policymakers with an interest in this domain. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] Or, connect directly with The Cognitive Crucible podcast host, John Bicknell, on LinkedIn. Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, 1) IPA earns from qualifying purchases, 2) IPA gets commissions for purchases made through links in this post.
    5/2/2023
    32:13
  • #145 Frank Strickland and Chris Whitlock on AI Education for Leaders
    The Cognitive Crucible is a forum that presents different perspectives and emerging thought leadership related to the information environment. The opinions expressed by guests are their own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of or endorsement by the Information Professionals Association. During this episode, Chris Whitlock and Frank Strickland discuss the importance of AI Education for Leaders. Drawing upon three decades of leading hundreds of advanced analytics and AI programs and projects in government and industry, Chris and Frank address the primary variable in the talent deficit – large numbers of qualified AI leaders. Whether you are a senior or mid-level leader who lacks hands-on experience with AI, or an AI practitioner who lacks leadership experience, Frank and Chris unpack the dynamics between AI programs, projects, people, and technology.  Research Questions:  Chris Whitlock suggests a question related to Large Language Models (LLM); how will LLMs perform with contemporary data feeds, novel, emergent topics? For example: intelligence summarizations? Frank Strickland believes that simulation technologies are ascendant and should be studied more. Resources: Cognitive Crucible Podcast Episodes Mentioned #129 Eliot Jardines on Open Source Intelligence Ai Leaders https://aileaders.mykajabi.com Winning the National Security AI Competition: A Practical Guide for Government and Industry Leaders by Chris Whitlock and Frank Strickland Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology by Chris Miller T-Minus AI: Humanity's Countdown to Artificial Intelligence and the New Pursuit of Global Power by Michael Kanaan and Braden Wright Link to full show notes and resources https://information-professionals.org/episode/cognitive-crucible-episode-145 Guest Bio:  Frank Strickland enlisted in the Marine Corps, graduating as the Honor Man of my platoon. During his 22 years of government service, he helped lead innovations including: evaluating and transitioning to production the nation’s first long endurance unmanned aerial system; delivering intelligence to the tactical edge using narrow and wide-band technologies; and agile prototyping of big data analytics. The Director of Central Intelligence awarded him the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement in recognition of these accomplishments. He was the National Reconnaissance Office’s (NRO) Legislative Director, and a member of CIA’s Senior Intelligence Service, where he received the NRO’s Medals of Distinguished and Superior Service. In the private sector he co-founded Edge Consulting and helped lead Edge's growth resulting in an acquisition by IBM. As a partner in IBM and subsequently Deloitte, he led large practices providing AI and analytics solutions and services to national security clients including innovations in massive scale property graphs and agent-based simulation.  Chris Whitlock completed undergrad in Oxford – Oxford MS – and began service as an Army infantry officer, then military analyst at CIA. He spent the majority of his 40-year career providing advanced analytics, AI, and management consulting services primarily to national security clients in the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Department of State. He helped pioneer the rapid prototyping and integration of advanced algorithms with software applications starting in the early 1990s. In the past 10 years his work has emphasized machine learning and artificial intelligence applications. He led a large market offering in Deloitte Consulting focused on Mission Analytics and AI in addition to leading large programs for cabinet level departments. He co-founded an analytics company, Edge Consulting, personally leading the development of algorithmic approaches to quantify the value of intelligence. After an acquisition by IBM, he served as a Partner in IBM. If you notice parallels between Frank’s and his careers, we are twins who were separated at birth. We found each other in 1991 and have done some cool stuff since including our most recent venture, aiLeaders. About: The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security, within the national security sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. Its goal is to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between scholars and practitioners and policymakers with an interest in this domain. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] Or, connect directly with The Cognitive Crucible podcast host, John Bicknell, on LinkedIn. Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, 1) IPA earns from qualifying purchases, 2) IPA gets commissions for purchases made through links in this post.
    4/25/2023
    56:45
  • #144 Nicholas Eberstadt on Demographics
    The Cognitive Crucible is a forum that presents different perspectives and emerging thought leadership related to the information environment. The opinions expressed by guests are their own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of or endorsement by the Information Professionals Association. During this episode, Nicholas Eberstadt of the American Enterprise Institute discusses demographic forces which have national security implications. Specifically, Nicholas recaps population dynamics which are unfolding in China, Russia, the United States, and the greater Middle East and broadly construed Islamic community. Research Question: Dr. Eberstadt believes interested students should investigate the paradox that exists between greater human population and the inflation-adjusted price of natural resources. What’s the answer to this paradox? Resources: Cognitive Crucible Podcast Episodes Mentioned #138 Matthew Canham on Cognitive Security #76 Yuval Levin on the Constitution & Institutions Nicholas Eberstadt’s AEI Profile The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu and Ken Liu Link to full show notes and resources https://information-professionals.org/episode/cognitive-crucible-episode-144 Guest Bio: Nicholas Eberstadt holds the Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where he researches and writes extensively on demographics and economic development generally, and more specifically on international security in the Korean peninsula and Asia. Domestically, he focuses on poverty and social well-being. Dr. Eberstadt is also a senior adviser to the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR). His many books and monographs include “Poverty in China” (IDI, 1979); “The Tyranny of Numbers” (AEI Press, 1995); “The End of North Korea” (AEI Press, 1999); “The Poverty of the Poverty Rate” (AEI Press, 2008); and “Russia’s Peacetime Demographic Crisis” (NBR, 2010). His latest book is “Men Without Work: America’s Invisible Crisis” (Templeton Press, 2016). He has offered invited testimony before Congress on numerous occasions and has served as consultant or adviser for a variety of units within the US government. His appearances on radio and television range from NPR to CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.” Mr. Eberstadt has a PhD in political economy and government, an MPA from the Kennedy School of Government, and an AB from Harvard University. In addition, he holds a master of science from the London School of Economics. In 2012, Mr. Eberstadt was awarded the prestigious Bradley Prize. About: The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security, within the national security sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. Its goal is to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between scholars and practitioners and policymakers with an interest in this domain. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] Or, connect directly with The Cognitive Crucible podcast host, John Bicknell, on LinkedIn. Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, 1) IPA earns from qualifying purchases, 2) IPA gets commissions for purchases made through links in this post.
    4/18/2023
    45:38
  • #143 Conrado Dungca on ISR
    The Cognitive Crucible is a forum that presents different perspectives and emerging thought leadership related to the information environment. The opinions expressed by guests are their own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of or endorsement by the Information Professionals Association. During this episode, Conrad Dungca of the Naval Information Warfare Command Pacific (NIWC Pacific) discusses Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR). Conrad discusses each component of ISR, and how ISR fits into information operations.  Research Question: Conrad suggests two research questions: 1) how has ISR evolved and what is ISR, and what is the right direction for ISR; 2) how has ISR impacted people and the world? Resources: Fleet Tactics And Naval Operations by Wayne Hughes and Robert Girrier The Myth of Artificial Intelligence: Why Computers Can’t Think the Way We Do by Erik J. Larson Link to full show notes and resources https://information-professionals.org/episode/cognitive-crucible-episode-143 Guest Bio: Conrad Dungca grew up in Los Angeles, CA.  He graduated with merit from the US Naval Academy earning a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering, with an emphasis in Communications and Computer Engineering in May 1991. Upon graduation, he was commissioned an Ensign as a Student Naval Aviator. He attended primary flight training in Corpus Christi, TX, and advanced rotary wing flight school in Florida, earning his Naval Aviation wings of gold in 1994.  His service in the Navy was primarily flying the H-46 Sea Knight helicopter.  His other Navy tours included: Tutoring inner city high school students as a Navy Upward Bound Mentor at UCSD,  Engineer duty at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, Assistant Operations Officer at the Joint US Military Advisory Group in the Philippines, Navy Recruiting Duty in San Diego, Officer In Charge of a Counter IED Unmanned Aerial Vehicle detachment in support of Operations New Dawn and Enduring Freedom, and Commanding Officer for two Navy Reserve Units supporting NAVAIR in the rapid research and development of naval aviation systems. Conrad Dungca served over 30 years in the US Navy, retiring at the rank of Navy Captain.  He is currently working at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pac) as the Lead Systems Engineer of the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Department supporting the engineering processes of over 180 department projects.  Prior to Conrad’s assignment to the ISR Department, he was involved with multiple communications related projects in NIWC Pac’s Communications and Networks Department, focusing mostly with the Navy afloat and ashore communications architectures and systems. About: The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security, within the national security sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. Its goal is to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between scholars and practitioners and policymakers with an interest in this domain. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] Or, connect directly with The Cognitive Crucible podcast host, John Bicknell, on LinkedIn. Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, 1) IPA earns from qualifying purchases, 2) IPA gets commissions for purchases made through links in this post.
    4/11/2023
    44:17
  • #142 Brian Murphy on Freedom/Security Tradeoff
    The Cognitive Crucible is a forum that presents different perspectives and emerging thought leadership related to the information environment. The opinions expressed by guests are their own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of or endorsement by the Information Professionals Association. During this episode, Brian Murphy discusses issues surrounding ethics related to foreign disinformation–including difficult tradeoffs related to freedom and security. Research Question: Brian believes that we need more clearer criteria for what is disinformation and misinformation. There are no adequate definitions and there is too much subjectivity in current definitions. For example, relevant to disinformation, what is the difference between legitimate statecraft and propaganda? Resources: Some of Brian’s Publications: Book release Spring 2023 Russian Disinformation in America and the U.S. Government’s Ethical Obligations to Respond, Springer Nature Publishing. The Impact of Social Media Conveyed Russian-Backed Disinformation in a Polarized America: An Examination of the Executive Branch’s Ethical Responsibility to Respond (Georgetown University) The US Needs a Center to Counter Foreign Malign Influence at Home - Defense One Ukraine's History Shows Where Russian Disinformation Can Take Hold (logically.ai) Making Sense of Russian Disinformation and Propaganda (logically.ai) “Decaying National Security: Understanding the Implications of Imagined Tribalism and its Connection to the Decay of Nationalism in a Radically Changed Information Context” - RUSI Journal | Royal United Services Institute. Chapter:  Introduction to T&S and Law Enforcement - Trust & Safety Professional Association (tspa.org) The Ever-Shrinking Worlds of National and Homeland Security by Brian Murphy Brian Murphy PhD Dissertation: THE IMPACT OF SOCIAL MEDIA CONVEYED RUSSIAN-BACKED DISINFORMATION IN A POLARIZED AMERICA: AN EXAMINATION OF THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH’S ETHICAL RESPONSIBILITY TO RESPOND Link to full show notes and resources https://information-professionals.org/episode/cognitive-crucible-episode-142 Guest Bio: Since September 2021, Brian Murphy has been the Vice President of Strategic Operations for Logically.  In his role, he assisted in developing and implementing advanced Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence solutions to find harmful threat content at scale and across languages and platforms on social media.   Before joining Logically, Mr. Murphy served as both the Principal and Acting Under Security for Intelligence for the Department of Homeland Security (2018 to 2021).  In these roles, he served as the Chief Intelligence Officer, Chief Information Sharing Officer, and Chief Counterintelligence Officer for the department.  In this capacity, he provided intelligence leading to more than 250K personnel. Mr. Murphy led intelligence analysis, data integration, and program management for 22 component organizations within the department.  Mr. Murphy was a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for over 20 years.  While there, he performed duties from street agent up to roles as a national manager.  While in the senior executive service at the FBI, he served as the primary point of contact for federal, counterintelligence, and counterterrorism programs.  During his career, he served in New York, Afghanistan, Algeria, Tunisia, Niger, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Washington, DC.  Murphy began his federal service in 1994 as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.  He would later return to this role in 2004 after he was recalled to active duty for service in Iraq. Mr. Murphy’s academic credentials include a PhD from Georgetown University; Master of Arts in Islamic Studies from Columbia University; Bachelor of Arts in Government College of William and Mary.  He is a certified U.S. Intel Community Intelligence Officer and Joint Duty Certified and maintains a Top Secret clearance. About: The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security, within the national security sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. Its goal is to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between scholars and practitioners and policymakers with an interest in this domain.
    4/4/2023
    38:14

More Government podcasts

About The Cognitive Crucible

The Cognitive Crucible explores all aspects of our generational challenge: Cognitive Security. It is the only podcast dedicated to increasing interdisciplinary collaboration between information operations practitioners, scholars, and policy makers. Join the discussion forum each week with the Cognitive Crucible host, John Bicknell. Have a question or would like to suggest a topic go to: https://information-professionals.org/podcasts/cognitive-crucible.
Podcast website

Listen to The Cognitive Crucible, Spirit Force and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Cognitive Crucible

The Cognitive Crucible

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Cognitive Crucible: Podcasts in Family