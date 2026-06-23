The Cognitive Crucible is a forum that presents different perspectives and emerging thought leadership related to the information environment. The opinions expressed by guests are their own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of or endorsement by the Information Professionals Association.

During this episode, Andrew Hallman and Pat Roberson from Leidos discuss information operations (IO) and influence warfare in the modern security environment. Adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran are using information campaigns to challenge U.S. dominance, targeting both American homeland audiences and global partners alike. They discussed how the United States needs to improve speed and agility in IO operations, suggesting that technology like Leidos' Imperium platform could help bridge the gap between military kinetic operations and information warfare through AI-powered marketing approaches and sentiment analysis. The conversation covered training challenges, cultural barriers within the national security community, and current examples from the Middle East conflict with Iran, particularly focusing on how Iran uses information operations to maintain regime survival despite military setbacks.

Recording Date: 26 Mar 2026

Research Question: Guest suggests an interested student or researcher examine:

Resources:

Cognitive Crucible Podcast Episodes Mentioned #1 Rand Waltzman on Cognitive Security



Leidos Imperium

AI and Influence: The New 'Arms Race': U.S. adversaries heavily employ information operations; new technology and old-fashioned marketing acumen could help America recover the advantage

Easier to Kill Than to Text: A Mandate for Information Warfare Reform by Robert W. White

Link to full show notes and resources

Guest Bio:

Andrew Hallman is Vice President and Strategic Account Executive for the Intelligence Community (IC). In this role, he leads Leidos' multi-year vision and strategy to develop and grow the company's business with the IC, delivering high-impact solutions to help optimize the Community's missions and safeguard the nation's interests.

Prior to joining Leidos, Hallman was Vice President for National Security Strategy and Integration at Peraton, Inc., where he led campaigns to deliver transformative intelligence programs and drive business growth leveraging unique technical capabilities, emerging technologies and commercial ventures. Prior to joining Peraton in May 2022, he served with distinction for 33 years in the Intelligence Community, many of those years at the very highest levels. His final assignment was as Senior Advisor at the Central Intelligence Agency, where he advised CIA Leadership on strategy and organizational performance.

In 2019-2020, Hallman served as Principal Executive, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, performing the duties of the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence and leading daily operations of ODNI, including oversight of the IC's $60 billion budget and strategic initiatives aimed at transforming the IC's ability to secure the nation. He served as a commissioner on the bipartisan Cyber Solarium Commission to strengthen the nation's cyber security.

From 2015-2019, Hallman was Deputy Director of CIA for Digital Innovation, where he stood up CIA's first new directorate in over 50 years to accelerate the integration of digital and cyber capabilities across all of CIA's mission areas. In his previous assignments he served in many analytic, operational, leadership, and policy assignments, including as daily intelligence briefer to the President of the United States. Hallman earned an MA in International Affairs from American University's School of International Service and a BS in Public Affairs Management from Michigan State University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Pat Roberson, Leidos senior advisor, is a retired career U.S. Army Special Forces officer. Roberson spent more than 34 years in the Army leading units ranging from infantry rifle platoons to several Special Operations Task Forces. Roberson spent five years commanding U.S. and Allied Special Operations Forces in combat in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. In his last combat command of a Special Operations Joint Task Force, Roberson significantly contributed to the destruction of the ISIS physical caliphate in Syria and Iraq from 2018 to 2019.

Roberson also served as the commander of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School from August 2019 to August 2022, where he revamped training, doctrine, and course curriculum to ensure Army Special Operations' readiness for future strategic challenges. In his last position as the Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Special Operations Command from August 2022 to June 2024, he directed Special Operations forces globally, overseeing operations ranging from combat and training to recruiting and technology

About: The Information Professionals Association (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring the role of information activities, such as influence and cognitive security, within the national security sector and helping to bridge the divide between operations and research. Its goal is to increase interdisciplinary collaboration between scholars and practitioners and policymakers with an interest in this domain.

For more information, please contact us at communications@information-professionals.org.

Or, connect directly with The Cognitive Crucible podcast host, John Bicknell, on LinkedIn.

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