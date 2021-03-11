Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Get to Know TRICARE in the App
Listen to Get to Know TRICARE in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Get to Know TRICARE

Get to Know TRICARE

Podcast Get to Know TRICARE
Podcast Get to Know TRICARE

Get to Know TRICARE

Defense Health Agency
add
Get to know TRICARE, the military health plan for nearly 9.6 million U.S. active duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, retirees, military fa... More
Government
Get to know TRICARE, the military health plan for nearly 9.6 million U.S. active duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, retirees, military fa... More

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • Get to Know TRICARE: Series 4, Episode 3 - Understanding the TRICARE For Life Claims Process
    Filing a claim through TRICARE For Life? It’s important to know when you need to file them and which common mistakes to avoid. Guest: Samantha Drafall, Operational Analyst, Wisconsin Physicians Service – Military and Veterans Health
    12/22/2021
  • Get to Know TRICARE: Bonus Episode - Changes to the TRICARE Pharmacy Network
    Have questions about the TRICARE pharmacy network changes? On Dec. 15, 2021, some of the participating pharmacies in the retail pharmacy network changed. Learn about those updates, as well as the scheduled 2022 pharmacy copayment changes.
    12/15/2021
  • Get to Know TRICARE: Series 4, Episode 2 - Medicare and TRICARE - Who Pays What?
    Want to learn more about how Medicare and TRICARE work together? Understanding who pays what, when, and how much can help you avoid surprise costs. Guest: Samantha Dreyfus, Operational Analyst, Wisconsin Physicians Service—Military and Veterans Health.
    12/8/2021
  • Get to Know TRICARE: Series 4, Episode 1 - What Is and Isn't Covered by TRICARE For Life
    Are you looking to get the most out of using TRICARE For Life with Medicare? It all starts with knowing what is and isn’t included in your coverage. Guest: Anne Breslin, TRICARE For Life Program Manager, Defense Health Agency.
    11/24/2021
  • Get to Know TRICARE: Series 3, Episode 3 - Understanding TRICARE For Life Provider Types
    Are you a TRICARE For Life beneficiary who’s looking for a provider? Check out this episode to learn about provider types and which ones can save you money. Guest: Anne Breslin, TRICARE For Life Program Manager, Defense Health Agency.
    11/3/2021

More Government podcasts

About Get to Know TRICARE

Get to know TRICARE, the military health plan for nearly 9.6 million U.S. active duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, retirees, military family members, and others.
Podcast website

Listen to Get to Know TRICARE, The Schroeder Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get to Know TRICARE

Get to Know TRICARE

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Get to Know TRICARE: Podcasts in Family