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17 episodes
- Need to file a claim with TRICARE For Life? It’s important to know when you need to file them and which common mistakes to avoid.
Guest: Samantha Drafall, Operational Analyst, Wisconsin Physicians Service – Military and Veterans Health
Get to Know TRICARE: Series 4, Episode 3 - Understanding the TRICARE For Life Claims Process12/22/2021 | 8 mins.Filing a claim through TRICARE For Life? It’s important to know when you need to file them and which common mistakes to avoid.
Guest: Samantha Drafall, Operational Analyst, Wisconsin Physicians Service – Military and Veterans Health
- Have questions about the TRICARE pharmacy network changes? On Dec. 15, 2021, some of the participating pharmacies in the retail pharmacy network changed. Learn about those updates, as well as the scheduled 2022 pharmacy copayment changes.
Get to Know TRICARE: Series 4, Episode 2 - Medicare and TRICARE - Who Pays What?12/08/2021 | 9 mins.Want to learn more about how Medicare and TRICARE work together? Understanding who pays what, when, and how much can help you avoid surprise costs. Guest: Samantha Dreyfus, Operational Analyst, Wisconsin Physicians Service—Military and Veterans Health.
Get to Know TRICARE: Series 4, Episode 1 - What Is and Isn't Covered by TRICARE For Life11/24/2021 | 16 mins.Are you looking to get the most out of using TRICARE For Life with Medicare? It all starts with knowing what is and isn’t included in your coverage. Guest: Anne Breslin, TRICARE For Life Program Manager, Defense Health Agency.
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About Get to Know TRICARE
Get to know TRICARE, the military health plan for nearly 9.6 million U.S. active duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, retirees, military family members, and others.Podcast website
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