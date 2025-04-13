Katrina Mulligan: Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me on Seizing Opportunity and Barack Obama’s Campaign

The Iron Butterfly Podcast is back for Season 8 and we kick things off with an episode so packed with insights, we had to split it into two! Megan and Cadie sit down with Katrina Mulligan, currently the National Security Lead at Open AI. Katrina has had an extraordinary career, including serving as Barack Obama's paralegal before he even ran for the Senate, working on GTMO policy at the ODNI, and being Chief of Staff to the first female Secretary of the Army. Along the way, she shares some unforgettable moments and reflections. She even talks about attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and making friendship bracelets with her boss! In this first part, she opens up about the importance of seizing unexpected opportunities and how to know when to pivot, have a plan, and execute it with precision. Don’t miss out on this fascinating conversation, and be sure to tune in in two weeks for Part Two!To support The Iron Butterfly Podcast, visit out Patreon: / ironbutterflypodcast To learn more about Iron Butterfly Media, check out our website: https://www.ironbutterflymedia.com/