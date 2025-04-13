Elizabeth Grimm (Pt 1): Reaper Ever After on Teaching, Torture, and Selzter Water
Hold onto your hats because episode two is one wild ride! We’re joined by Elizabeth Grimm, a powerhouse in both national security and academia. Currently a Professor of Teaching in the Security Studies Program at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, Elizabeth’s career path can best be described as “unexpectedly epic.”In part one of this episode, we dive into how Elizabeth accidentally became a lawyer in France (yes, you read that right), and how her first job out of college had her rubbing shoulders with top brass at the Department of Defense. From there, we talk about her trailblazing role at the brand-new National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), all while juggling the demands of her PhD. But that’s not all—we also tackle the big questions, like how to compartmentalize traumatic research topics. And we include a seriously important debate about the best types of bubbly water—because hey, national security and sparkling water are intertwined, right?Tune in for a conversation that’s equal parts deep, inspiring, entertaining, and refreshingly bubbly!
Katrina Mulligan (Pt 2) on Benghazi, GTMO, Snowden, & Surviving a Cancer Diagnosis
Iron Butterfly Podcast is back for part two of our season premiere with Katrina Mulligan! Part two is just as fun as the first with Katrina diving back into her extraordinary career. Currently the National Security Lead at Open AI, Katrina shares her experiences as Barack Obama's paralegal before he even ran for the Senate, working on GTMO policy at the ODNI, and being Chief of Staff to the first female Secretary of the Army. Along the way, she shares some unforgettable moments and reflections. She even talks about attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and making friendship bracelets with her boss!
Katrina Mulligan: Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me on Seizing Opportunity and Barack Obama’s Campaign
The Iron Butterfly Podcast is back for Season 8 and we kick things off with an episode so packed with insights, we had to split it into two! Megan and Cadie sit down with Katrina Mulligan, currently the National Security Lead at Open AI. Katrina has had an extraordinary career, including serving as Barack Obama's paralegal before he even ran for the Senate, working on GTMO policy at the ODNI, and being Chief of Staff to the first female Secretary of the Army. Along the way, she shares some unforgettable moments and reflections. She even talks about attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and making friendship bracelets with her boss! In this first part, she opens up about the importance of seizing unexpected opportunities and how to know when to pivot, have a plan, and execute it with precision. Don’t miss out on this fascinating conversation, and be sure to tune in in two weeks for Part Two!To support The Iron Butterfly Podcast, visit out Patreon: / ironbutterflypodcast To learn more about Iron Butterfly Media, check out our website: https://www.ironbutterflymedia.com/
Shari Garcia Rozen: Steel Blossom
On our season 7 finale, we sit down with Shari Garcia Rozen, Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO) at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), who takes us through a fascinating career journey, from her first job as a Sales Associate at the GAP to her current pivotal role in shaping data and AI strategy for the U.S. government.Shari shares her unique career path, which includes stints as a Private Sector Consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton working in the financial sector, and how these experiences fueled her curiosity, analytical mindset, and energy to tackle some of the nation's most complex intelligence challenges. We also dive into what it means to work in the intersection of data and artificial intelligence, and the critical role these technologies play in national security.Outside of work, Shari talks about her favorite hobbies such as hiking, traveling, crafting, and yes, sleep (it’s important!). And in a fun twist, she recounts a time she had the thrilling opportunity to drive a Ferrari at the iconic Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy.Tune in for an inspiring conversation about curiosity, career evolution, and nerding out. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Special Episode: Iron Butterfly Documentary
Iron Butterfly is currently producing the first documentary feature film about women in the intelligence community. On this special episode of Iron Butterfly Podcast, Megan and Cadie share their documentary production journey, where they are today, and how you can support.Iron Butterfly Foundation is self-funding this feature film to ensure the truth of these stories are told, and we need your help. To support the completion of this film, give a tax deductible end of year gift to Iron Butterfly Foundation and help us reach our $50,000 fundraising goal: https://donorbox.org/iron-butterfly-foundation-2024-eoy-fundraising-campaign Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The first podcast by and for women in the US Intelligence Community, The Iron Butterfly Podcast brings you real stories from women in intelligence.Eighty years ago, Eloise Page joined the Office of Strategic Services, trailblazing a path for what ultimately became the United States Intelligence Community. She rose the ranks from secretary to case officer, defying the norms of her time, and eventually became the first female Chief of Station at CIA. Eloise was known among her colleagues to be a fierce fighter with a core of steel, and she earned the code name "Iron Butterfly." Our podcast continues her legacy, inviting the unsung heroines of the US intelligence community to share their stories with aspiring leaders like you.Women in the intelligence community are special because they've dedicated their lives to studying the whole world. And through conversations with hundreds of women in intelligence over the past few years, we've come to understand that the world is at an inflection point. Women hold a more central role in society than ever before, and at Iron Butterfly Media, we are committed to amplifying authentic voices that inspire women to create, wherever they are.