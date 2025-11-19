In this episode, we sit down with Rupal Patel, Founder and CEO of The Global Leadership Lab, who’s on a mission to redefine what leadership means in today’s complex, fast-changing world. Her journey to the C-suite is anything but conventional—and that’s exactly what makes it powerful.From starting her career as a young hustler in PR at an indie hip-hop label to unexpectedly serving as a CIA analyst, Rupal has moved through vastly different spaces with the same signature blend of curiosity, courage, and creativity. She’s the kind of leader who can unpack global geopolitics in one breath and dive into her favorite book in the next—all over a strong cup of coffee.Relatable, nerdy, thoughtful, and fiercely creative, Rupal shares how embracing the unexpected shaped her leadership philosophy, why real conversations with the right people matter and what inspired her to write not one but multiple books.This isn’t just a story about success—it’s about resilience, reinvention, and leading with both intensity and heart.

Today’s episode features the remarkable Yolanda, an Associate Partner in Cybersecurity whose career spans everything from scaling antenna towers to exploring the quantum computing horizon. Yolanda takes us through her one-of-a-kind journey—beginning as a high school intern at the NSA, rising through the ranks to become a full-time intelligence professional, and now leading organizations through the complexities of emerging tech threats.We delve into her early days collecting RF signals (yes, complete with rappelling from dizzying heights), her transition from offensive to defensive cybersecurity work, and her current focus on preparing the digital world for the impact of quantum computing. Along the way, Yolanda opens up about her battle with cancer, the strength she drew from her community, and how that experience reshaped her approach to life and leadership.This episode is a masterclass in resilience, intelligence, and humanity. Don’t miss Yolanda’s powerful story—you’ll walk away inspired, informed, and maybe a little braver.

In this special FVEY episode, we’re joined by Lucy Ferguson, Minister Counsellor for Foreign, Security and Development Policy at the British Embassy in Washington, DC. With a career spanning pivotal global roles—including working directly with the British Foreign Secretary and representing the UK at the G20 (yes, she was the UK’s “yak”)—Lucy brings a unique and candid perspective on diplomacy behind the scenes.Lucy opens up about her educational journey, including her unexpected path to studying theology, and how that potentially shaped her worldview. She shares what it’s like to be in the room during high-stakes negotiations, listening as history unfolds in real time. With her joyful spirit, collaborative mindset, and a great sense of humor, Lucy offers both wisdom and warmth in this conversation that ranges from policy to parenting, and everything in between.

In the powerful Season 8 finale, we sit down with Celia "CC" Durall—CEO of CD Possibilities, leadership coach, and a former force within the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. With a career rooted in human capital and workforce strategy, CC brings a wealth of experience and insight to this closing chapter.She shares her story of growing up as a third culture kid, the daughter of diplomats, navigating multiple languages and cultures from a young age. This upbringing shaped her ability to become a natural translator—not just of language, but of people and systems.We dive into her journey through the world of workforce development, her collaborations with academia, and the critical shifts in strategic workforce planning following 9/11. Through it all, CC speaks candidly about the art of self-reinvention, and how embracing uncertainty led her to a series of fulfilling and impactful roles.Don’t miss this inspiring close to Season 8—packed with lessons on leadership, identity, and following the wave where it takes you.

In this special historical episode of the Iron Butterfly Podcast, we’re joined by researcher and storyteller Andrea Wallis Aven, whose lifelong passion for genealogy and history has illuminated generations of her family’s extraordinary service. Through meticulous research, Andrea has traced the lives of her Wallis and Stewart ancestors, uncovering a remarkable lineage of veterans who served their country across centuries.Among these stories is that of her aunt, Jane Wallis Burrell—a trailblazing intelligence officer who served in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) during World War II, later joining the Strategic Services Unit (SSU) and the Central Intelligence Group (CIG), all predecessors to the CIA. Jane’s groundbreaking career was tragically cut short on January 6, 1948, when she died in a plane crash—just months after the CIA’s official formation.Join us as Andrea shares incredible pictures and artifacts from Jane’s time in service, the discoveries, the human stories behind the records, and how uncovering her family’s past deepened her understanding of history, service, and legacy.You can also learn more about Jane through the following article: https://www.cia.gov/stories/story/the-mystery-of-jane-wallis-burrell-the-first-cia-officer-to-die-in-the-agencys-service/

About Iron Butterfly

The first podcast by and for women in the US Intelligence Community, The Iron Butterfly Podcast brings you real stories from women in intelligence.Eighty years ago, Eloise Page joined the Office of Strategic Services, trailblazing a path for what ultimately became the United States Intelligence Community. She rose the ranks from secretary to case officer, defying the norms of her time, and eventually became the first female Chief of Station at CIA. Eloise was known among her colleagues to be a fierce fighter with a core of steel, and she earned the code name "Iron Butterfly." Our podcast continues her legacy, inviting the unsung heroines of the US intelligence community to share their stories with aspiring leaders like you.Women in the intelligence community are special because they've dedicated their lives to studying the whole world. And through conversations with hundreds of women in intelligence over the past few years, we've come to understand that the world is at an inflection point. Women hold a more central role in society than ever before, and at Iron Butterfly Media, we are committed to amplifying authentic voices that inspire women to create, wherever they are.