Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopicsChristmas
PodcastsGovernmentThe Law, such as it is
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Law, such as it is
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Law, such as it is

Lawrence Lessig
GovernmentSociety & Culture
The Law, such as it is
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Dismantling "Allegation 2"
    So far, this podcast has considered the procedural flaws that marred the process that led to Francesca Gino's tenure being revoked. With this episode, we begin dismantling the substantive conclusions as they relate to the four alleged cases of fraud. We begin with "Allegation 2." 
    --------  
    59:02
  • How you know when a process has too many lawyers
    In this second of two episodes interviewing Francesca, we cover the period from HBS' determination that she had committed academic misconduct through the University's decision to revoke her tenure. 
    --------  
    1:17:55
  • How You Know a Business School is Not a Law School
    In this first of two episodes interviewing Francesca, we cover a bit about the nature of her work, and then the period beginning from the charges being raised against her through the business school's determination that she had committed academic misconduct.
    --------  
    1:53:08
  • Introduction
    Francesca Gino was a superstar at the Harvard Business School. This year, she was fired for academic misconduct. In this season, we'll explore that story through interviews with Francesca and others. This episode introduces the story and the plan of the season.
    --------  
    24:09
  • Episode 8 - System Error
    Lessig talks to Rob Reich, Jeremy M. Weinstein and Mehran Sahami about their new book, SYSTEM ERROR — which unpacks the effect of technology on culture and policy, and redirects how we might respond.
    --------  
    1:16:14

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Law, such as it is

An exploration of a broken, if beautiful, institution, the law, and tradition, America. Season one told the story of a case, LESSIG v. NYT. Season two begins the story about a country, America, and values that country has betrayed.
Podcast website
GovernmentSociety & CultureDocumentary

Listen to The Law, such as it is, Red Eye Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Law, such as it is: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.4 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/29/2025 - 3:36:28 AM