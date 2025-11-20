So far, this podcast has considered the procedural flaws that marred the process that led to Francesca Gino's tenure being revoked. With this episode, we begin dismantling the substantive conclusions as they relate to the four alleged cases of fraud. We begin with "Allegation 2."
59:02
How you know when a process has too many lawyers
In this second of two episodes interviewing Francesca, we cover the period from HBS' determination that she had committed academic misconduct through the University's decision to revoke her tenure.
1:17:55
How You Know a Business School is Not a Law School
In this first of two episodes interviewing Francesca, we cover a bit about the nature of her work, and then the period beginning from the charges being raised against her through the business school's determination that she had committed academic misconduct.
1:53:08
Introduction
Francesca Gino was a superstar at the Harvard Business School. This year, she was fired for academic misconduct. In this season, we'll explore that story through interviews with Francesca and others. This episode introduces the story and the plan of the season.
24:09
Episode 8 - System Error
Lessig talks to Rob Reich, Jeremy M. Weinstein and Mehran Sahami about their new book, SYSTEM ERROR — which unpacks the effect of technology on culture and policy, and redirects how we might respond.
An exploration of a broken, if beautiful, institution, the law, and tradition, America. Season one told the story of a case, LESSIG v. NYT. Season two begins the story about a country, America, and values that country has betrayed.