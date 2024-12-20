Another Way, by Lawrence Lessig

On this episode (recorded before Tuesday's election), Lessig is joined by his colleagues Matthew A. Seligman (Stris & Maher), Ned Foley (Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State), and Derek Muller (Notre Dame Law School) to discuss what could (have) happen(ed) in the period after Election Day and before the counting of electoral votes.
--------
1:34:26
S6E9: What Then?
In this episode, Lessig outlines what happens if Maine passes Question 1. What are the next steps, and the arguments that will get us to the Supreme Court — and to victory!
--------
44:41
S6E8: The Campaign in Maine
On this episode, Lessig describes the campaign in Maine. The legislature chose to let the people decide whether to vote against SuperPACs in Maine — and if upheld, the nation. This episode discusses that campaign, and the risks it faces. Check out the website of the campaign at CitizensToEndSuperPACS.org.
--------
29:45
S6E7: The Legislature Decides
On this episode, Lessig keeps the story going. We got the signatures. The next step was that the Maine legislature needed to decide whether it would pass the initiative into law itself, or let it go to the ballot. This episode is the story of the legislative hearing, and its decision on how to handle the initiative.
--------
28:39
S6E6: The Race to Gather Signatures
On this episode, Lessig chronicles the next chapter in the story of the Maine initiative. We had an idea — based on FreeSpeechForPeople’s brilliant argument — for an initiative. And Mainers were excited about the idea. A poll showed overwhelming support for the initiative. We just needed to raise the funds to get the signatures gathered. That proved to be an enormous challenge — unsurprisingly, as our theory of victory included convincing the Supreme Court we were right. This episode tells the story of how we got the signatures gathered.
Through interviews with politicians, journalists, activists, and the latest and greatest names in the fight to restore our democracy, the Another Way podcast explores the plans and policies for returning power to the people.