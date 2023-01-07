This introductory episode to FedUp will focus on giving you an introduction to myself, FedUp, why I created FedUp, and finish with a topic that we all deal with, which is toxic work environments. You are not alone!

A general discussion with our guest about his experiences regarding harassment, favoritism, poor management, his on the job work injury, and a toxic work culture that is promoted from within from management and the USPS.

Our guest today talks about her on the job work injury, and the many years within a hostile & toxic work culture that she has endured, including how she fought back against it and what resources she has used to help aid her in the the fight against the many wrongdoings she has faced.

About FedUp with Ron Speakman

A podcast for federal employees who are FedUp with non compliance and an unjust system, and who are FedUp with being constantly mistreated, misinformed, and or misrepresented. Hosted by a retired federal employee himself, who has been through it all, and who has helped many federal employees across this country, this podcast will talk about a wide range of common issues all federal employees continually face, in addition to giving federal employees a platform for their voices to be heard, and to share their stories and issues. Knowledge is power, and FedUp believes that all our stories need to be heard by all.