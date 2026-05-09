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49 episodes
- In this episode, Ron Speakman breaks down his personal thoughts, opinions, and concerns surrounding NALC National Presidential Candidate Mike Caref, his campaign, his decision-making, and whether he is truly fit to lead.
From broken promises and split votes, to Branch 11 in Chicago, campaigning inside USPS facilities, leadership standards, and what Ron views as a lack of integrity and accountability, Ron walks listeners through the events, conversations, and observations that led him to form the opinions shared throughout this episode.
The episode also features Ron’s original track, “Caref Don’t Care” — an anthem built around the message, frustration, and themes discussed throughout the show.
The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of Ron Speakman and are based on his own interpretations, observations, conversations, and publicly discussed information available to him at the time of recording. They do not represent the official views or positions of the Concerned Letter Carriers (CLC) slate, or any other individual, organization, or slate associated with the NALC election.
As always, you are encouraged to do your own due diligence, think critically, and form your own well-informed opinion.
- In this episode, Ron delivers a direct and reflective message on truth, accountability, and transition. He addresses the realities of advocacy, the personal weight of speaking honestly, and the need to realign when purpose and sustainability are at stake.
The episode also features an original, NAS-inspired rap track written and produced by Ron as a creative expression centered on integrity, documentation, and raising standards, reinforcing the idea that truth stands on proof, not noise.
This episode marks an important moment in the evolution of FedUp and what comes next.
Everything is in the details.
Episode 47: Spotlighted Provider — Millennium Rehabilitation: Trusted Care for Federal Employees10/04/2025 | 59 mins.Today’s episode spotlights Alex Sherman of Millennium Rehabilitation Physical Therapy, a trusted provider serving federal employees in the Bronx, NY, and surrounding areas. Millennium sets itself apart with its multilingual support and cultural and religious awareness, ensuring every patient is treated with dignity and respect. They also provide immediate treatment before a claim is accepted, customized therapy plans, advanced recovery techniques, and no out-of-pocket costs for federal employees injured on the job. This spotlighted interview shows how Millennium’s local impact connects to a broader partnership with purpose through One-Fed Injury Clinics and the FedUp Network of Resources, working together to deliver trusted care and support, expand access, and advance advocacy for meaningful change across the federal workforce, especially for those injured on the job.
Episode 46: Shapiro Federal: The Legal Powerhouse in the FedUp Network of Resources09/13/2025 | 2h 37 mins.Today, I sit down with Geoffrey and Zachary Shapiro from Shapiro Federal, a fourth-generation, family run law firm that has been standing with and fighting for injured federal employees since 1933. With over 90 years of experience, and more than 17,500 cases nationwide, Shapiro Federal is now the official legal resource within the FedUp Network of Resources, representing federal workers in OWCP claims, Schedule Awards, ECAB appeals, wrongful terminations, and more. Together, we dive into a whole host of topics, including the lack of accountability across the federal system, the gaps in enforcement, and what it really takes to secure justice when the system is stacked against you. This isn’t about theory, it’s about solutions, strategy, and the legal power every federal employee should know they have on their side.
Contact Shapiro Federal:
Website: www.injuredfederalworker.com
Phone: (216) 927-2030
Also visit www.feduphq.com to explore the full FedUp Network of Resources — and stay tuned for our new spinoff podcast, FedUp 15, bringing you education and insights from trusted experts for federal employees.
- In this episode, retired city letter carrier Tina Schmerbach shares her four-year battle through corruption, cover-ups, harassment, and betrayal inside the USPS and NALC. From local branch failures to national leadership neglect, from Postal Inspectors ignoring threats, to law enforcement, a district attorney, and politicians looking the other way, Tina’s story reveals how broken the system truly is. Backed by receipts—texts, emails, and voicemails—her journey exposes not just neglect of duty, but the devastating impact of dismissing mental health in the workplace. This isn’t just a story. It’s a wake-up call!
RESOURCES:
FEDUP HQ
The official home to the FedUp Podcast & Network of Resources - the gold standard for advocacy, education, & support for federal employees nationwide.
www.feduphq.com
One-Fed Injury Clinics
ONE-FED delivers complete support and expert medical care for federal employees and their healthcare providers.
www.onefedowcp.com
Shapiro Federal
Your trusted legal team for OWCP claims, appeals, personal injury claims, scheduled awards and more.
www.injuredfederalworker.com
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About FedUp with Ron Speakman
A podcast for federal employees who are FedUp with non compliance and an unjust system, and who are FedUp with being constantly mistreated, misinformed, and or misrepresented. Hosted by a retired federal employee himself, who has been through it all, and who has helped many federal employees across this country, this podcast will talk about a wide range of common issues all federal employees continually face, in addition to giving federal employees a platform for their voices to be heard, and to share their stories and issues. Knowledge is power, and FedUp believes that all our stories need to be heard by all.Podcast website
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