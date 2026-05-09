In this episode, Ron Speakman breaks down his personal thoughts, opinions, and concerns surrounding NALC National Presidential Candidate Mike Caref, his campaign, his decision-making, and whether he is truly fit to lead.



From broken promises and split votes, to Branch 11 in Chicago, campaigning inside USPS facilities, leadership standards, and what Ron views as a lack of integrity and accountability, Ron walks listeners through the events, conversations, and observations that led him to form the opinions shared throughout this episode.



The episode also features Ron’s original track, “Caref Don’t Care” — an anthem built around the message, frustration, and themes discussed throughout the show.



The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of Ron Speakman and are based on his own interpretations, observations, conversations, and publicly discussed information available to him at the time of recording. They do not represent the official views or positions of the Concerned Letter Carriers (CLC) slate, or any other individual, organization, or slate associated with the NALC election.



As always, you are encouraged to do your own due diligence, think critically, and form your own well-informed opinion.