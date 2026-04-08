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16 episodes
- Introducing...The Gas Man
It starts with a tip-off.
It’s the late 1980s and US Special Agent Dennis Bass is warned about a shipment of suspicious chemicals headed to a secret destination. So he follows the lead – and ends up stumbling into a global plot helping fuel a war. The main suspect? The Gas Man.
In the decades since, Special Agent Bass has been locked in an international game of cat and mouse with the man who supplied a dangerous regime with the chemicals to make weapons. Every time Bass thinks he’s got his hands on him… The Gas Man somehow manages to slip the net. And he’s still on the run today.
But after more than 30 years, could his past finally be catching up with The Gas Man?
The first two episodes of The Gas Man are available now, with further episodes released each week. To get ad-free and early access to more episodes today, become a Tortoise member or subscribe to Tortoise+.
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Reporter: Chloe Hadjimatheou
Producer: Claudia Williams
Editor: Jasper Corbett
Narrative editor: Gary Marshall
Sound design: Hannah Varrall
Original theme music: Tom Kinsella
Original artwork: Jon Hill
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- Introducing…Eight years’ hard Labour, hosted by David Aaronovitch.
A new six part series from Tortoise which tells the inside story of a double revolution in the Labour Party which defined Britain’s present and will likely go on to shape its future. The series charts the takeover of Labour by the far-left under Jeremy Corbyn, the civil war that ensued and the election of a new leader, Keir Starmer, who set out to erase all trace of his predecessor.
Additional reporting by Cat Neilan.
You can find out more about Tortoise:
Download the Tortoise app - for a listening experience curated by our journalists
Subscribe to Tortoise+ on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free content
Become a member and get access to all of Tortoise's premium audio offerings and more
If you want to get in touch with us directly about a story, or tell us more about the stories you want to hear about contact hello@tortoisemedia.com
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- From the team that brought you Sweet Bobby, and over three years in the making, Tortoise introduces Into The Dirt – a story about truth, spies and the stories we tell ourselves.
Misunderstood whistleblower or traitor to a cause? Our latest six-part podcast series explores the extraordinary story of private spy, Rob Moore.
Listen today. Follow Into The Dirt wherever you get your podcasts.
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- There are many competing visions for Iran and for what the country could become. In this episode, Paul asks whether enough is being done to protect Iranians overseas.
To get early access to our reporting and ad-free listening, subscribe to Tortoise+ on Apple podcasts or join Tortoise as a member, where you can also access our live events and support our work.
Just visit tortoisemedia.com/hitsquads for £60 a year.
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- A Hell's Angels leader and an international heroin trafficker are just some of the unlikely hires for Iranian plots abroad. But who else is Iran commissioning for its assassinations and abductions?
To get early access to the final episode and ad-free listening, subscribe to Tortoise+ on Apple podcasts or join Tortoise as a member, where you can access more of our reporting, live events and support our work.
Just visit tortoisemedia.com/hitsquads for £60 a year.
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About Londongrad
Season 2 of Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads.Award-winning investigative reporter Paul Caruana Galizia returns to report the story of the foiled assassination attempts on British soil of Iranian nationals. Since January 2022, there has been an attempted assassination or kidnap at least once a month – all ordered by the Iranian government. In this four-part series, Paul will delve into how these attempts unfolded, why they have become so prevalent and who is behind them. It's a story about Iran, about freedom of the press, but most of all, it’s about Britain – who the country chooses to protect and why.For the premium Tortoise listening experience, curated by our journalists, download the free Tortoise audio app.For early and ad-free access, subscribe to Tortoise+ on Apple Podcasts.If you’d like to further support slow journalism and help us build a different kind of newsroom, do consider donating to Tortoise at tortoisemedia.com/support-us. Your contributions allow us to investigate, campaign and explore, and to build a newsroom that is responsible and sustainable. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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