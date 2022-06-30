Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads

Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads

Podcast Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads
Podcast Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads

Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads

Tortoise Media
Season 2 of Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads.Award-winning investigative reporter Paul Caruana Galizia returns to report the story of the foiled assassination atte... More
Season 2 of Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads.Award-winning investigative reporter Paul Caruana Galizia returns to report the story of the foiled assassination atte... More

  • Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads – episode 1: Threat to Life
    London is a dark city in the middle of the night- these are the words of Iranian journalist Aliasghar who received a threat to life warning from the Met police. The police told him he was in immediate danger in the capital. In Paul Caruana Galizia's last series, Londongrad, he uncovered the extent of Russian money hidden in London. In season two he comes across another foreign power operating in the city and sets off to try to uncover who is behind the threats.Episodes of Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads will drop each Tuesday. To get early access to new episodes and ad-free listening, subscribe to Tortoise+ on Apple podcasts or join Tortoise as a member, where you can access more of our reporting, live events and support our work.Just visit tortoisemedia.com/hitsquads for £60 a year. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/2/2023
    34:50
  • Introducing Londongrad Season 2: Iran's Hit Squads
    Introducing Season 2 of Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads.Award-winning investigative reporter Paul Caruana Galizia returns to report the story of the foiled assassination attempts on British soil of Iranian nationals. Since January 2022, there has been an attempted assassination or kidnap at least once a month – all ordered by the Iranian government. In this four-part series, Paul will delve into how these attempts unfolded, why they have become so prevalent and who is behind them. It's a story about Iran, about freedom of the press, but most of all, it’s about Britain – who the country chooses to protect and why.Launching Tuesday 2nd May with episodes dropping weekly. You can get early access to each episode and ad-free listening by subscribing to Tortoise+ on Apple podcasts or joining Tortoise as a member, where you can access more of our reporting, live events and support our work. Just visit tortoisemedia.com/hitsquads for an exclusive offer of just £60 a year. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2023
    2:15
  • Londongrad season 1 bonus episode: The Johnson affair
    A former KGB officer, Britain’s foreign secretary – and a potential national security breach Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/14/2022
    33:52
  • Londongrad episode 6: Lord of the spies
     It’s no secret that political patronage can get you a place in the House of Lords. But even people who understand the system well - even peers themselves - were appalled when Boris Johnson decided to extend his patronage to Evgeny Lebedev.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/7/2022
    36:36
  • Londongrad episode 5: A blind eye
    The Intelligence and Security Committee of the British Parliament produced a report into Russian interference in British democracy. Boris Johnson saw it before his general election landslide in 2019. But his government went out of its way to make sure it didn’t see the light of day until long after the election had been fought and won.To access all episodes of Londongrad right away subscribe to Tortoise+ on Apple Podcasts or join Tortoise as a member www.tortoisemedia.com/londongrad. Use the code: Paul50 to get 50% off Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/30/2022
    34:01

About Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads

Season 2 of Londongrad: Iran's Hit Squads.


Award-winning investigative reporter Paul Caruana Galizia returns to report the story of the foiled assassination attempts on British soil of Iranian nationals. Since January 2022, there has been an attempted assassination or kidnap at least once a month – all ordered by the Iranian government.


In this four-part series, Paul will delve into how these attempts unfolded, why they have become so prevalent and who is behind them. It's a story about Iran, about freedom of the press, but most of all, it’s about Britain – who the country chooses to protect and why.


Episodes drop every Tuesday. You can get early access to each episode and ad-free listening by subscribing to Tortoise+ on Apple podcasts or joining Tortoise as a member, where you can access more of our reporting, live events and support our work. Just visit tortoisemedia.com/hitsquads for an exclusive offer of £60 a year.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

