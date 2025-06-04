Village of New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann sits with Police Chief Lou Alessandrini and Deputy Chief Micah Nuesse to discuss the policies and procedures of law enforcement, not only in New Lenox, but in most communities. Tim and his guests also talk about why it’s important to get your information directly from police sources as opposed to what you’ll see on social media.Song: “First of the Last”Performed by: “Flight or Fight”Album: “A Life by Design”Released: 2013Written by Dan Chandler & Dan DoneganProduced by Don Donegan
--------
34:31
Calling all Karens, Conspiracy Theorists, and so-called Experts
Village of New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann sits with his assistant, Megan Applegate, and Public Works Director, Mark Brow, to explain why this podcast has been created. How often do you read ridiculous posts, complaints, and comments from people on social media? In this episode, Tim and his guests are discussing some of this craziness and how the nonsense from Karens, Conspiracy Theorists and so-called experts can “get legs” and cause confusion for the people who are just looking for answers.Song: “First of the Last”Performed by: “Flight or Fight”Album: “A Life by Design”Released: 2013Written by Dan Chandler & Dan DoneganProduced by Don Donegan
Discussing anything and everything that impacts the people. From local to state to federal issues, we will hear from all sides and filter the nonsense that you normally see online. The People deserve to hear it straight. We'll provide the proof that we are Too Honest for Social Media.