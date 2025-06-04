Calling all Karens, Conspiracy Theorists, and so-called Experts

Village of New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann sits with his assistant, Megan Applegate, and Public Works Director, Mark Brow, to explain why this podcast has been created. How often do you read ridiculous posts, complaints, and comments from people on social media? In this episode, Tim and his guests are discussing some of this craziness and how the nonsense from Karens, Conspiracy Theorists and so-called experts can “get legs” and cause confusion for the people who are just looking for answers.Song: “First of the Last”Performed by: “Flight or Fight”Album: “A Life by Design”Released: 2013Written by Dan Chandler & Dan DoneganProduced by Don Donegan