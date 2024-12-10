In this episode of Arguendo: The Veterans Law Podcast, Amy Odom and Amy Kretkowski discuss the Supreme Court's October 16, 2024, oral arguments in Bufkin v. McDonough. The case centers on the interpretation of 38 U.S.C. § 7261(b)(1) and the scope of review that the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims must apply regarding the VA's benefit of the doubt rule. Get as the hosts analyze key points raised by advocates and justices, from the standard of review to Congress's intent behind the statute.
42:02
Frantzis and Hamilton: Oral Argument Analysis
In this episode of "Arguendo: The Veterans Law Pod," hosts Amy Kretkowski and Amy Odom dissect two pivotal cases from the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and the Federal Circuit. They explore the complexities of Frantzis v. Wilkie, discussing the removal of statutory language and its impact on the rights of veterans within the AMA framework, and delve into Hamilton v. McDonough, where the intricacies of the attorney work-product doctrine in veterans' benefits claims are scrutinized. This episode provides a deep dive into the legal arguments, judicial interpretations, and broader implications of these decisions.
47:32
Greenidge, Spigner, and SCOTUS: Oral Argument Analysis
Join hosts Amy Odom and Amy Kretkowski as they analyze important oral arguments and legal trends observed at the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and the Federal Circuit. In this episode, they discuss two cases from the Veterans Court: Greenidge v. McDonough, and Spigner v. McDonough. They also briefly look at two Supreme Court (SCOTUS) cases: Rudisill v. McDonough, and Loper Bright Enterprises, Inc. v. Raimondo, Sec. of Comm. Join them as they offer listeners a glimpse into the challenges veterans face during the appeals process.
51:48
Haskell & Held: Oral Argument Analysis
Join hosts Amy Odom and Amy Kretkowski as they delve into oral arguments and legal trends observed at the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and the Federal Circuit. In this episode, they discuss three cases from the Veterans Court: Haskell v. McDonough, and Held v. McDonough. They offer listeners a glimpse into the challenges veterans face during the appeals process.
47:55
CAVC Cases in June 2023: An Analysis
Join hosts Amy Odom and Amy Kretkowski for the début episode of “Arguendo: The Veterans Law Pod.” Amy and Amy delve into oral arguments and legal trends observed at the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and the Federal Circuit. In this episode, they discuss three cases from the Veterans Court: Kernz v. McDonough, Ferko v. McDonough, and Bolds v. McDonough. They offer listeners a glimpse into the challenges veterans face during the appeals process.
Hosts Amy Odom, attorney at Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick, and Amy Kretkowski, attorney at The Law Office of Amy B. Kretkowski, delve into the most important recent cases in veterans law coming out of the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and the Federal Circuit. As experienced VA disability lawyers, Amy and Amy offer listeners careful analyses of these cases and provide insights into their potential impacts on VA law.