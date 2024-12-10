Frantzis and Hamilton: Oral Argument Analysis

In this episode of "Arguendo: The Veterans Law Pod," hosts Amy Kretkowski and Amy Odom dissect two pivotal cases from the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and the Federal Circuit. They explore the complexities of Frantzis v. Wilkie, discussing the removal of statutory language and its impact on the rights of veterans within the AMA framework, and delve into Hamilton v. McDonough, where the intricacies of the attorney work-product doctrine in veterans' benefits claims are scrutinized. This episode provides a deep dive into the legal arguments, judicial interpretations, and broader implications of these decisions. For more information, visit our websites at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠cck-law.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and abkveteranslaw.com