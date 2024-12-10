Giving Tuesday: Making a Difference in Your Own Backyard

Discover why giving to local nonprofits matters more than ever. Today we chat with two Greenville County foundation leaders, Meliah Bowers Jefferson of the Jolly Foundation and Andrew Ross of the Hathaway Family Foundation, about the power of individual donors to transform their community. Learn how you can make an impact, whether you have dollars or just time to give. It's not about the size of your gift, but the strength of your heart for your hometown. Links: Philanthropic landscape study of Greenville County: https://greatergoodgreenville.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Philanthropic-Landscape-report.pdf Meliah Bowers Jefferson: https://www.linkedin.com/in/meliahbowersjefferson/ Andrew Ross: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-ross-ma-cfre-94b1b84b/ United Way of Greenville County's Project Joy: https://www.unitedwaygc.org/project-joy/ Community Foundation of Greenville: https://www.cfgreenville.org/ _ Produced by Podcast Studio X. Simple Civics: Greenville County is a project of Greater Good Greenville. Support Simple Civics with a tax-deductible contribution.