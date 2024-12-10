Holiday Debt Traps: Avoid the Pitfalls and Start 2025 Right
Don't let holiday spending derail your financial future. Kerri Smith from Self-Help Credit Union shares insider tips to sidestep predatory lenders and high-interest debt this season. Learn how to give your family the best gift of all: a financially secure new year. Tune in now for must-hear advice! Links: Self-Help Credit Union: https://self-help.org SC 211: https://sc211.org SC Fair Lending: https://scfairlending.org/ _ Produced by Podcast Studio X. Simple Civics: Greenville County is a project of Greater Good Greenville. Support Simple Civics with a tax-deductible contribution.
--------
16:57
Giving Tuesday: Making a Difference in Your Own Backyard
Discover why giving to local nonprofits matters more than ever. Today we chat with two Greenville County foundation leaders, Meliah Bowers Jefferson of the Jolly Foundation and Andrew Ross of the Hathaway Family Foundation, about the power of individual donors to transform their community. Learn how you can make an impact, whether you have dollars or just time to give. It's not about the size of your gift, but the strength of your heart for your hometown. Links: Philanthropic landscape study of Greenville County: https://greatergoodgreenville.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Philanthropic-Landscape-report.pdf Meliah Bowers Jefferson: https://www.linkedin.com/in/meliahbowersjefferson/ Andrew Ross: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-ross-ma-cfre-94b1b84b/ United Way of Greenville County's Project Joy: https://www.unitedwaygc.org/project-joy/ Community Foundation of Greenville: https://www.cfgreenville.org/ _ Produced by Podcast Studio X. Simple Civics: Greenville County is a project of Greater Good Greenville. Support Simple Civics with a tax-deductible contribution.
--------
16:35
The Price of a Paycheck: What is Money?
Money doesn't have to be stressful! Kerri Smith and Michael Gates of Self-Help Credit Union share eye-opening insights on what money really is and provide practical tips to take control of your finances. Learn how to build savings, reduce money anxiety, and use your hard-earned cash as a tool to improve your life. Links: Self-Help Credit Union: https://self-help.org SC 211: https://sc211.org Greenville Human Relations Commission: https://www.greenvillecounty.org/humanrelations/ _ Produced by Podcast Studio X. Simple Civics: Greenville County is a project of Greater Good Greenville. Support Simple Civics with a tax-deductible contribution.
--------
18:19
Downtown Revitalization: A Collaborative Process
Downtown revitalization requires a balanced, multi-stakeholder approach to be successful, as evidenced by the thriving downtowns across Greenville County. Today we interview Craig Scharton, an experienced downtown and community revitalization professional, who shares the key elements of the Main Street revitalization framework, roles of different community partners, and examples of downtown renewal done right in South Carolina and beyond. Links: Craig Scharton LinkedIn Main Street South Carolina Ten at the Top website Upstate Downtown Academy sessions Palmetto Project website _ Produced by Podcast Studio X. Simple Civics: Greenville County is a project of Greater Good Greenville. Support Simple Civics with a tax-deductible contribution.
--------
18:33
Voter Turnout in the 2024 General Election within Greenville County
Dive into Greenville County's 2024 election results! Learn which precincts had the highest (and lowest) turnout, the surge in early voting, and how to explore detailed precinct-level data yourself. Plus, a look ahead at what's next for the podcast. Links: SC Votes stats walkthrough. Sign up for the Simple Civics newsletter. _ Produced by Podcast Studio X. Simple Civics: Greenville County is a project of Greater Good Greenville. Support Simple Civics with a tax-deductible contribution.
Trash pick up. EMS and 911 service. Roads and sidewalks. Business licenses. School bus routes. These are the things that impact your day-to-day life, and they are all part of local government. But hardly anyone pays attention to local government - until they have a problem. We want to change that. Simple Civics: Greenville County is here to help you learn about and get involved in your local government in Greenville County, South Carolina. Whether you live in downtown Greenville or Possum Kingdom, Marietta or Mauldin, Greer or the Golden Strip, if you care about your community, this podcast is for you. Join us every Tuesday for simple civics lessons on local government in Greenville County, South Carolina.