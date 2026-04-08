In November, Amber Sellers became the first Black woman elected to the Lawrence City Commission in Kansas. At first, Amber didn't think she'd be the one to run -- in fact, she was trying to recruit someone else to fill the spot. But after months of conversation, she realized she should do it, even if she was afraid, and even if it meant putting herself out there. We talk about how she ran and won, what it means to her community to have her serve, and her priorities for next year. Learn more at https://sellers4lawrence.org

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