How to Run for Office
In the final episode of the Run for Something podcast, Amanda and co-founder Ross Morales Rocketto dig in on how to run for office. They answer questions like how to know which office to run for, what dooms a campaign, and why it matters for people like you to get involved. To learn more about Run for Something (the organization), check out runforsomething.net or learn more about the book at runforsomething.net/book. We're here to help. Produced by Dear Media.
12/14/2021
35:39
How Elsa Mejia Won in a Conservative Town & Became the First Indigenous City Councilmember in Madera, CA
First, a programming note: Next week will be the last episode of this podcast! Then, a conversation with Elsa Mejia, an Indigenous Mexican woman, bilingual journalist and communications specialist for a local union who turned her community roots into community leadership. We talk about running for office as an introvert, how she overcame partisanship to connect with her community, and what surprised her most throughout this process. Produced by Dear Media.
12/7/2021
21:43
Amber Sellers is the first Black woman elected to the Lawrence City Commission
In November, Amber Sellers became the first Black woman elected to the Lawrence City Commission in Kansas. At first, Amber didn't think she'd be the one to run -- in fact, she was trying to recruit someone else to fill the spot. But after months of conversation, she realized she should do it, even if she was afraid, and even if it meant putting herself out there. We talk about how she ran and won, what it means to her community to have her serve, and her priorities for next year. Learn more at https://sellers4lawrence.org Produced by Dear Media.
11/30/2021
30:28
Yes, We Elect Coroners: Sophia Garcia-Jackson in Chester County, PA
In around 1300 counties across the country, we still elect coroners. Run for Something has worked with a handful of them over the years -- Sophia Garcia-Jackson of Chester County, PA, is our first winner! We talk about how she got into the line of work, what a coroner actually does, the story she tells at cocktail parties, and why it matters to have competent people handling non-natural death investigations. Happy Thanksgiving! Produced by Dear Media.
11/23/2021
27:15
How to Keep Georgia Blue: A conversation with Gwinnett County Commissioners Ben Ku and Nicole Love Hendrickson
I talk with two members of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners in Georgia -- Ben Ku and Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. Ben won his seat in 2018 and became the first LGBTQ member of the board; Nicole won in 2020 and completed the full flip to give Democrats control of the board. We dig in on how county government works, what the experience has been like now that Democrats control the county, and why flipping a state blue doesn't mean it stays blue forever. Produced by Dear Media.
Amanda Litman is the co-founder and executive director of Run for Something (and the author of a book by the same name) -- since launching in 2017, RFS has recruited 60,000 people to run for local office across the country. Every Tuesday, you'll meet some of the RFS candidates (and newly elected public servants!): They're parents, scientists, teachers, refugees, artists, veterans, and more, of all races and ethnicities -- the one thing they all share is their commitment to solving problems in their communities. If you're new to the political process, don't worry, we'll explain how the whole thing works. Subscribe and listen in for a conversation about politics in 2020 that, in spite of everything, will make you hopeful for the future.