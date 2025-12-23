What does a lack of funding from the federal level mean for leaders of cities and towns? In this episode, we look beyond the national politics that are dominating the headlines and dive deeper into the real work of nonpartisan local government with Clarence Anthony, Executive Director of the National League of Cities. A former mayor himself, Clarence talks about the opportunities for strong leadership in cities and towns in this moment, the importance of humanity in public service, the toll of polarization, and what he sees are the most urgent priorities to address. For Further Reading:Check out Clarence’s podcast with the National League of Cities, CitiesSpeak: https://www.nlc.org/news-insights/citiesspeak-podcastLearn more about Connect 351, where Clarence will be a keynote speaker: https://www.mma.org/nlcs-clarence-anthony-is-saturday-keynote-for-connect-351 To learn more about the MMA: www.mma.org