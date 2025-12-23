Why Local Leadership Matters More Than Ever
12/23/2025 | 38 mins.
What does a lack of funding from the federal level mean for leaders of cities and towns? In this episode, we look beyond the national politics that are dominating the headlines and dive deeper into the real work of nonpartisan local government with Clarence Anthony, Executive Director of the National League of Cities. A former mayor himself, Clarence talks about the opportunities for strong leadership in cities and towns in this moment, the importance of humanity in public service, the toll of polarization, and what he sees are the most urgent priorities to address. For Further Reading:Check out Clarence’s podcast with the National League of Cities, CitiesSpeak: https://www.nlc.org/news-insights/citiesspeak-podcastLearn more about Connect 351, where Clarence will be a keynote speaker: https://www.mma.org/nlcs-clarence-anthony-is-saturday-keynote-for-connect-351 To learn more about the MMA: www.mma.org
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll on Innovation, Partnerships, and Community Building
12/16/2025 | 38 mins.
As we look into 2026, municipalities across Massachusetts face an onslaught of challenges, from housing affordability to energy costs to maintaining the quality essential services that residents rely on every day. Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll highlights what the administration is doing to help communities tackle these issues, the importance of local governments and public service, and the lessons she learned as Mayor of Salem that she uses to inform her leadership today. For Further Reading:• Lt. Gov. Driscoll reflects on journey from local to state elected office• Healey-Driscoll Administration Files Municipal Empowerment Bill to Enhance Ability of Local Leaders to Deliver High-Quality Services for Their Communities• Administration re-files Municipal Empowerment Act• MMA, local leaders urge legislators to support Municipal Empowerment Act 00:32 Massachusetts: A Historical and Demographic Overview00:55 Introducing the Lieutenant Governor01:51 Key Issues Facing Massachusetts05:39 Municipal Empowerment Act09:18 State and Local Government Collaboration10:35 Lieutenant Governor's Reflections on Public Service13:50 Challenges and Achievements in Local Government17:11 Federal and State Government Relations20:40 Co-Leadership in the Healey-Driscoll Administration23:19 Reflections on Public Service and Future Aspirations To learn more about the MMA: www.mma.org
A ‘Perfect Storm’ for Massachusetts Municipalities – and ‘Navigating the Storm’
12/16/2025 | 33 mins.
A combination of inflation-driven costs, diminishing state support for municipal services, and tight restrictions on local revenue-raising have created a “perfect storm” for local governments in Massachusetts. In this episode, hosts Adam and John talk about the MMA’s ground-breaking “Perfect Storm” report, which examines the fiscal challenges faced by the state’s 351 cities and towns, and the association’s “Navigating the Storm” response. They discuss key findings around the insufficient recovery of local aid post-Great Recession, the unreasonableness of Proposition 2½ in current economic conditions — and potential solutions, particularly the critical need for state reinvestment to support essential local services.For Further Reading: • Navigating the Storm: Charting a Course Toward Fiscal Stability• MMA offers policy recommendations to address fiscal ‘Perfect Storm’ facing municipalities 00:57 The Perfect Storm Report: Background and Process04:54 Key Findings of the Report10:25 Impact of Fiscal Challenges on Local Services13:13 Proposition 2½: Analysis and Recommendations20:20 State Aid and Financial Recommendations24:30 The Importance of Local Government Services28:12 Advocacy and the Road Ahead To learn more about the MMA: www.mma.org
Introducing: The 351 Podcast
12/11/2025 | 1 mins.
Leading Massachusetts into the future will take the talent, dedication, and hard work of leaders from all of our 351 cities and towns. Our mission at the Massachusetts Municipal Association is to help those leaders deal with some of the toughest issues in the state. Get a sneak peak of the show, where hosts Adam Chapdelaine, executive director of the MMA, and John Ouellette, communications director at the MMA, speak with the innovators and experts who are leading the Commonwealth forward and working to make it stronger. To learn more about the MMA: www.mma.org
The 351