Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, sits down with Hanna Scott to discuss the catalog of crises facing Washington state and House Republican solutions.
--------
29:08
Reflections of a Leader
Following the announcement of his retirement, Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, joins Hanna Scott to reflect on his 14 years in the Washington State House of Representatives, including his five years as the House Republican Leader, and share his insights, experiences, and excitement for the future of the House Republican Caucus.
--------
15:28
The Fentanyl Crisis with Rep. Dan Griffey and Rep. Travis Couture
As fentanyl deaths continue to climb in Washington state, Rep. Dan Griffey and Rep. Travis Couture join Hanna Scott to discuss the emergency and their efforts to combat the drug crisis.
Step into the Washington State House Republican Caucus. Join host Hanna Scott for in-depth and candid conversations with House Republican lawmakers to learn more about them, their policies, insights, and strategies as they work to fix Washington.