Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentThe Fix Washington Podcast
Listen to The Fix Washington Podcast in the App
Listen to The Fix Washington Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Fix Washington Podcast

Podcast The Fix Washington Podcast
Washington House Republicans
Step into the Washington State House Republican Caucus. Join host Hanna Scott for in-depth and candid conversations with House Republican lawmakers to learn mor...
Government

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Washington's Catalog of Crises
    Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, sits down with Hanna Scott to discuss the catalog of crises facing Washington state and House Republican solutions.
    --------  
    29:08
  • Reflections of a Leader
    Following the announcement of his retirement, Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, joins Hanna Scott to reflect on his 14 years in the Washington State House of Representatives, including his five years as the House Republican Leader, and share his insights, experiences, and excitement for the future of the House Republican Caucus.
    --------  
    15:28
  • The Fentanyl Crisis with Rep. Dan Griffey and Rep. Travis Couture
    As fentanyl deaths continue to climb in Washington state, Rep. Dan Griffey and Rep. Travis Couture join Hanna Scott to discuss the emergency and their efforts to combat the drug crisis.
    --------  
    23:46

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Fix Washington Podcast

Step into the Washington State House Republican Caucus. Join host Hanna Scott for in-depth and candid conversations with House Republican lawmakers to learn more about them, their policies, insights, and strategies as they work to fix Washington.
Podcast website

Listen to The Fix Washington Podcast, Red Eye Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/23/2024 - 2:20:08 AM