Download for free in the Play Store

Download for free in the App Store

Listen to Pete Mundo - KCMO Talk Radio 95.7FM 103.7FM and 710 AM in the App

Check out Pete Mundo Mornings from 6am to 10am on KCMO Talk Radio 103.7FM and 710AM. LOCAL Kansas City News, Weather, Traffic plus national updates from FOX NEW...

Emmanuel Cleaver III's Racist Article in the KC Star | Mundo Clip 11-19-24See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Mother Arrested for 10-Year-Old Son Walking Into Town, Is That Right? | Mundo Clip 11-19-24See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Mother Arrested for 10-Year-Old Son Walking Into Town, Is That Right? | Mundo Clip 11-19-24

Jackson County's Debacle, Plus the Royals Really Looking in Johnson County?! | 11-19-24See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Jackson County's Debacle, Plus the Royals Really Looking in Johnson County?! | 11-19-24

In The Dark (Bigfoot, Dogmen, Aliens, All Things Supernatural)

Both Sides of the Aisle

A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and Back

About Pete Mundo - KCMO Talk Radio 95.7FM 103.7FM and 710 AM

Check out Pete Mundo Mornings from 6am to 10am on KCMO Talk Radio 103.7FM and 710AM. LOCAL Kansas City News, Weather, Traffic plus national updates from FOX NEWS. If it's happening IN KCMO, it's ON KCMO! Streaming online Worldwide and Podcasting for your listening pleasure.