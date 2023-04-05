Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Westminster Hour

Podcast Westminster Hour
BBC Radio 4
The big political stories with lively discussion and expert comment and analysis from politicians and journalists, 10pm every Sunday on BBC Radio 4. More
GovernmentNews
Available Episodes

  • Westminster Hour
    The big political stories with lively discussion and expert comment and analysis.
    5/14/2023
    48:52
  • Westminster Hour 07 May 2023
    Leila Nathoo and guests reflect on the coronation and local elections.
    5/7/2023
    49:36
  • Westminster Hour 30th April 2023
    Nick Watt and guests discuss the current wave of strikes and this week's local elections.
    5/4/2023
    49:47
  • 30/04/2023
    Nick Watt and guests discuss the current wave of strikes and this week's local elections.
    4/30/2023
    49:50
  • 23/04/2023
    Nick Watt and guests discuss the fallout from Dominic Raab's resignation.
    4/23/2023
    49:55

About Westminster Hour

The big political stories with lively discussion and expert comment and analysis from politicians and journalists, 10pm every Sunday on BBC Radio 4.
Podcast website

