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67 episodes
- Ben Wright is joined by the minister for energy and net zero, Polly Billington; shadow transport secretary, Richard Holden; and polling expert Joe Twyman. They discuss Andy Burnham's first week in power, his announcements on the cost of living and his use of social media to communicate his message. They also look ahead to an expected speech on social care and ask whether cross-party agreement can be found. Sienna Rodgers - deputy editor of The House magazine - brings additional expert insight. And Ben speaks to Dr Michael Spence - provost and president of University College London - about his efforts to encourage the art of "disagreeing well".
- Ben Wright is joined by the Labour backbencher Paul Waugh; Conservative former Cabinet minister, Sir John Whittingdale; and Hannah White - director of the Institute for Government. They discuss the imminent transfer of power from Sir Keir Starmer to Andy Burnham, potential Cabinet appointments, and the new Prime Minister's policy agenda. Rowena Mason - Whitehall editor of The Guardian - brings additional expert analysis and insight.
- Ben Wright is joined by Labour's Dame Sionbhain McDonagh; Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin; Lib Dem Luke Taylor; and Gawain Towler - who sits on the board of Reform UK. The panel pay tribute to Ann Widdecombe and reflect on her career in politics and as a popular television personality. They also consider whether Nigel Farage's decision to call a by-election in Clacton could backfire. And they discuss the power of the Treasury and whether it should be broken up to create a department focused on economic growth. The programme includes an interview with Sir Howard Davies - former deputy governor of the Bank of England - about the concept of "Treasury orthodoxy". And Lizzy Buchan - political editor of the Mirror - brings additional expert insight and analysis.
- Ben Wright is joined by Labour MP Anna Dixon, Conservative former minister Jesse Norman and commentator Miranda Green from the Financial Times. They discuss Keir Starmer's attempt to frame his legacy, and the domestic and international challenges facing the new Prime Minister. James Heale - deputy political editor of The Spectator - brings additional insight and analysis. Ben also interviews Layla Moran - Lib Dem chair of the Health and Social Care Committee - about the prospects for reforming adult social care, if Andy Burnham enters Downing St.
- Ben Wright is joined by Labour backbencher Gordon McKee; Conservative former Cabinet minister, Sir Andrew Mitchell; and Theo Bertram - an adviser to the Blair and Brown governments, now Director of the Social Market Foundation. They discuss Andy Burnham's approach to the economy and plans for further devolution. They also consider the forthcoming Defence Investment Plan. Geraldine Scott - assistant political editor of The Times - brings additional insight and analysis.
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