Ben Wright is joined by Labour's Dame Sionbhain McDonagh; Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin; Lib Dem Luke Taylor; and Gawain Towler - who sits on the board of Reform UK. The panel pay tribute to Ann Widdecombe and reflect on her career in politics and as a popular television personality. They also consider whether Nigel Farage's decision to call a by-election in Clacton could backfire. And they discuss the power of the Treasury and whether it should be broken up to create a department focused on economic growth. The programme includes an interview with Sir Howard Davies - former deputy governor of the Bank of England - about the concept of "Treasury orthodoxy". And Lizzy Buchan - political editor of the Mirror - brings additional expert insight and analysis.