E337 - Throttling the Golden Goose (w/Dael Norwood)
Historian Dael Norwood joins Rob in the bunker to finally talk about Senate Bill 21, this year's attempt to completely undermine Delaware's judiciary in favor of billionaires like Elon Musk. Not that it has anything to do with Elon Musk, why would you even say that? I don't even know who that is.Show Notes:Unrelated tweet less than two weeks before this bill was releasedSenate hearing on Wednesday, March 12thOriginal Hal Weitzman episodeLast year's corporate law update
1:06:30
E336 - Four Freedoms (w/Sarah McBride)
Congresswoman Sarah McBride joins Rob and Andrew Galvin in the bunker to talk about how the Democratic Party is responding to the current moment on issues from the economy to Gaza, and how she's navigating a very difficult situation in DC.After the interview, Rob, Andrew, and Karl have a follow-up conversation diving deeper on the current state of affairs.Show Notes:Rep McBride's first speechFour Freedoms Speech
1:08:14
E335 - Courtiers and Minions (w/Kevin Caneco)
New Castle County Councilman Kevin Caneco joins Rob in the bunker to talk about his path into Delaware politics as a transplant, how he got so interested in land use and why it really matters, and the challenges and benefits of being an insurgent candidate.Show Notes:Battling the PrinceMore on Kevin Caneco
51:14
E334 - Who's On the Team? (w/Syl Woolford)
Local historian Syl Woolford joins Rob in the bunker to talk about some of the latest news around Donald Trump and Elon Musk before telling the story of Delaware's 1922 US House Election and the role played by the African American community and an anti-lynching bill.Show Notes:DelDems roll over for MuskFirst part of Wilmington Federation of Teachers pieceStorm the Fort trailer
1:01:42
E333 - Babbitt Syndrome (w/The Crew)
Recorded on the same day as our first episode in the renovated bunker, Bill and Karl join Rob to talk about the first days of the Trump administration, more about the port and our former governor, and an upcoming podcast on the Knights of Labor.Show Notes:Bethany at the Trump inaugurationFollow Storm the Fort on Blueskyphiladelphiaeagles.com