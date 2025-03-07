E337 - Throttling the Golden Goose (w/Dael Norwood)

Historian Dael Norwood joins Rob in the bunker to finally talk about Senate Bill 21, this year's attempt to completely undermine Delaware's judiciary in favor of billionaires like Elon Musk. Not that it has anything to do with Elon Musk, why would you even say that? I don't even know who that is.Show Notes:Unrelated tweet less than two weeks before this bill was releasedSenate hearing on Wednesday, March 12thOriginal Hal Weitzman episodeLast year's corporate law update