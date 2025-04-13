Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentMoney Sense
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Money Sense
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Money Sense

Ellenbecker Investment Group
GovernmentBusinessNews
Money Sense
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 334
  • Identity Theft
    Knowledge is power - educate yourself to prevent against identity theft. Hosted by: Jamie Williams, EIG Wealth Advisor Featuring: Ben Merens, Outreach Specialist, DATCP
    --------  
    44:42
  • Market & Economic Update
    Understand the ‘why’ behind current shifts in today’s market. While we may not always agree with the decisions being made, this show offers insight into the strategy behind President Trump’s economic moves and helps us navigate theses times with greater awareness even when the path feels uncertain. Hosted by: Karen Ellenbecker, EIG Founder & Senior Wealth Advisor Featuring: Barry Mendelson, CEO of Capital Market Consultants, Inc.
    --------  
    45:28
  • Technology Trends
    Learn about top technology trends and the benefits of AI. Hosted by: Karen Ellenbecker, Founder & Senior Wealth Advisor Featuring: Dan Burrus, Leading Technology Futurist, Strategic Advisor, & Disruptive Innovation Expert
    --------  
    46:21
  • Spring Clean Your Finances
    Feeling the itch to get organized? Learn tips and strategies to stay mindful and on-track by watching your cashflow, cleaning out files, and creating spending plans. Hosted by: Jamie Williams, Wealth Advisor Featuring: Heather Deaton, Wealth Advisor
    --------  
    44:47
  • Bond Market
    Hear about the current trends in the bond market. Hosted by: Jamie Williams, Wealth Advisor Featuring Dick Schiller, CFA, CPA
    --------  
    44:55

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Money Sense

Tune in as Ellenbecker Investment Group Wealth Advisors share their unique financial perspective while interviewing local and global economists, attorneys, book authors, tax professionals and other interesting guests. Money Sense airs each Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 12pm on WISN AM 1130. For over two and half decades, Karen Ellenbecker, founder of Ellenbecker Investment Group (EIG), has combined her financial planning expertise with a wide array of education from special guests. Each week, Karen and the EIG Wealth Advisors share their unique financial perspective as they interview local and global economists, attorneys, tax professionals and other interesting guests.
Podcast website
GovernmentBusinessNews

Listen to Money Sense, Red Eye Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Money Sense: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/19/2025 - 3:42:42 PM