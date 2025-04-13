Feeling the itch to get organized? Learn tips and strategies to stay mindful and on-track by watching your cashflow, cleaning out files, and creating spending plans. Hosted by: Jamie Williams, Wealth Advisor Featuring: Heather Deaton, Wealth Advisor

Understand the ‘why’ behind current shifts in today’s market. While we may not always agree with the decisions being made, this show offers insight into the strategy behind President Trump’s economic moves and helps us navigate theses times with greater awareness even when the path feels uncertain. Hosted by: Karen Ellenbecker, EIG Founder & Senior Wealth Advisor Featuring: Barry Mendelson, CEO of Capital Market Consultants, Inc.

About Money Sense

Tune in as Ellenbecker Investment Group Wealth Advisors share their unique financial perspective while interviewing local and global economists, attorneys, book authors, tax professionals and other interesting guests. Money Sense airs each Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 12pm on WISN AM 1130. For over two and half decades, Karen Ellenbecker, founder of Ellenbecker Investment Group (EIG), has combined her financial planning expertise with a wide array of education from special guests. Each week, Karen and the EIG Wealth Advisors share their unique financial perspective as they interview local and global economists, attorneys, tax professionals and other interesting guests.