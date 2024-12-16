How to Leverage Media Features to Attract Bigger Opportunities

Welcome to a new episode of PersonalBranding.com with Dillon Kivo! Today, Dillon reveals how to turn media features into bigger opportunities. If you’ve been featured in major publications or on media platforms, he shares essential tips for amplifying that exposure—posting strategically, building a digital portfolio, pitching for more opportunities, and fostering relationships with journalists. Join us to learn how to build credibility, expand your reach, and open new doors with every media feature! Highlights: "The first thing you need to do after being featured is to make sure that everybody knows about it." "Create a media features or as seen in section on your website where visitors can see the authority that you've built over time." "When you've got a media feature under your belt, you've got to leverage this...mention the feature and how it positions you as a thought leader in your industry." Timestamps: 0:56 - Share, Share, Share 02:17 - Add It to Your Digital Portfolio 03:18 - Use Media Features to Open Doors 04:09 - Build Relationships with Journalists and Editors 05:06 - Leverage Your Network 05:56 - Turn Media Exposure Into Testimonials Follow Dillon @DillonKivo Launch your personal brand: Personalbranding.com/