Think Outside the Box: Guerrilla Marketing Explained
Welcome to a new episode of PersonalBranding.com with Dillon Kivo! In today’s episode, we dive into guerrilla marketing—a creative and cost-effective way to grow your personal brand. I’ll share strategies to help you stand out, make meaningful connections, and reach a wider audience without spending big bucks. From pop-up networking events to leveraging local art, this episode is packed with ideas to elevate your brand. Let's jump in! Highlights: "Creativity, not budget, is the key to memorable branding." "A handwritten note can leave a lasting impression in the digital age." "Real engagement beats fancy ad campaigns any day." "Your brand grows when you step out of your comfort zone." Timestamps: 00:00 Welcome to the Podcast 00:25 What is Guerrilla Marketing? 01:15 Pop-Up Networking Events 02:30 Handwritten Notes 03:40 Leverage Local Art and Murals 04:40 Create Viral Social Challenges 05:50 Branded Leave-Behinds 06:40 Flash Mob-Style Online Engagement 07:30 Engage your audience with live Q&A sessions 08:30 Closing Thoughts on guerrilla marketing Follow Dillon @DillonKivo Launch your personal brand: Personalbranding.com/
Mastering Emotional Intelligence for Personal Branding
Welcome to a new episode of PersonalBranding.com with Dillon Kivo! In this insightful episode, Dillon explores the transformative role of emotional intelligence (EQ) in personal branding. He delves into the core principles of EQ, including self-awareness, empathy, emotion management, and social skills, and how leveraging these can amplify the impact and resonance of your personal brand. Dillon shares practical strategies and exercises to help you cultivate emotional intelligence and use it to build trust, foster connections, and inspire your audience. Highlights: "When you're emotionally intelligent, you become more approachable, more relatable and more trustworthy." "Empathy allows you to build connections with your audience, your peers, and your network. They are building blocks of a strong, enduring brand." "Responding with empathy and understanding can often turn a critic into a supporter, which is incredibly valuable." "People relate to realness, and they'll be inspired by a brand that isn't afraid to acknowledge its own journey." "Emotional intelligence can be a key to your success." Timestamps: 0:00 - Understanding Emotional Intelligence 1:42 - Cultivating Self-Awareness 3:08 - Developing Empathy 4:44 - Managing and Regulating Emotions 5:59 - Improving Social Skills 6:55 - Leveraging Emotional Intelligence for Conflict Resolution 8:13 - Using Emotional Intelligence to Lead and Inspire 9:04 - Conclusion Follow Dillon @DillonKivo Launch your personal brand: Personalbranding.com/
Future-Proofing Your Personal Brand
Welcome to a new episode of PersonalBranding.com with Dillon Kivo! Today we’re diving into the art of pivoting your personal brand. With markets and technologies constantly evolving, it’s essential to stay adaptable while remaining true to your core values. In this episode, Dillon walks you through the seven key steps to successfully pivot your brand, from reflecting on your values to leveraging your network. You’ll explore how to align with market trends, build new skills, and keep your brand both relevant and resilient. Tune in for actionable insights to keep your brand thriving! Highlights: "Pivoting isn’t about becoming someone new; it’s about staying true while evolving." "Core values anchor your brand during any market shift." "Trust the process; small, intentional steps lead to big success." "Adapt or risk being left behind—change is constant." Timestamps: 00:00 Why pivoting your personal brand matters in shifting markets. 01:05 Staying aligned with your mission during changes. 02:15 Identifying trends and new opportunities. 03:40 Enhancing your expertise to stay competitive. 04:50 The importance of transparency during pivots. 06:10 Aligning your messaging with your new direction. 07:30 How networking supports your brand evolution. 08:45 Trusting the process for long-term success. 10:20 Dillon’s pivot announcement and lessons learned. 11:45 Key steps to successfully pivot without losing your brand identity. Follow Dillon @DillonKivo Launch your personal brand: Personalbranding.com/
The Do’s and Don’ts of Personal Branding
Welcome to a new episode of PersonalBranding.com with Dillon Kivo! In this episode, Dillon breaks down the essential do’s and don’ts for building a strong, authentic personal brand online. Whether you’re just starting or looking to level up your digital presence, this episode offers valuable insights on creating a unique value proposition, engaging with your community, and networking with purpose. Tune in for actionable advice that will help you grow your brand authentically and effectively. Highlights: "Your personal brand is your digital handshake—it's the first impression that can open doors." "Don't copy someone else's brand. Personal branding only works if it's personal." "Engage with your community, not just your followers. Authentic connection drives loyalty." "Networking is not transactional. Build genuine relationships, and the opportunities will follow." Timestamps: 0:06 - Introduction: The Importance of Personal Branding 2:08 - Defining Your Unique Value Proposition (UVP) 3:12 - Avoid Imitating Others' Brands 4:20 - Consistently Sharing Valuable Content 6:31 - Engaging with Your Community 8:22 - Collaborating and Building Your Network 10:36 - Final Thoughts on Building a Personal Brand Follow Dillon @DillonKivo Launch your personal brand: Personalbranding.com/
How to Leverage Media Features to Attract Bigger Opportunities
Welcome to a new episode of PersonalBranding.com with Dillon Kivo! Today, Dillon reveals how to turn media features into bigger opportunities. If you’ve been featured in major publications or on media platforms, he shares essential tips for amplifying that exposure—posting strategically, building a digital portfolio, pitching for more opportunities, and fostering relationships with journalists. Join us to learn how to build credibility, expand your reach, and open new doors with every media feature! Highlights: "The first thing you need to do after being featured is to make sure that everybody knows about it." "Create a media features or as seen in section on your website where visitors can see the authority that you've built over time." "When you've got a media feature under your belt, you've got to leverage this...mention the feature and how it positions you as a thought leader in your industry." Timestamps: 0:56 - Share, Share, Share 02:17 - Add It to Your Digital Portfolio 03:18 - Use Media Features to Open Doors 04:09 - Build Relationships with Journalists and Editors 05:06 - Leverage Your Network 05:56 - Turn Media Exposure Into Testimonials Follow Dillon @DillonKivo Launch your personal brand: Personalbranding.com/
