Actress Jill Wagner (Teen Wolf, Wipeout, numerous romance films), was raised in a military family, and reunited with an old boyfriend, Major David Lemanowicz, while on a USO Tour in Afghanistan in 2015. It was just one of multiple meet-cutes for the couple, eventually leading to their marriage, and upcoming spy thriller Paramount+ TV series, Lioness, co-created by MAJ Lemanowicz, Jill Wagner, and Taylor Sheridan. Hosts LTG (Ret.) Leslie. C. Smith and SMA (Ret.) Dan Dailey sit down with the couple to discuss their romance, how service has defined their lives, the upcoming series… and the story behind the unique (and patriotic) name they gave their first-born child.
Guests:
Jill Wagner, Actress and T.V. personality
MAJ David Lemanowicz, U.S. Army
