Assn. of the United States Army
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast amplifies the voices of the Total Army – one story at a time. Tune in every other Wednesday for a new story that speaks to our liste... More
Government
  • Love, Art and an Inspired Baby Name
    Actress Jill Wagner (Teen Wolf, Wipeout, numerous romance films), was raised in a military family, and reunited with an old boyfriend, Major David Lemanowicz, while on a USO Tour in Afghanistan in 2015. It was just one of multiple meet-cutes for the couple, eventually leading to their marriage, and upcoming spy thriller Paramount+ TV series, Lioness, co-created by MAJ Lemanowicz, Jill Wagner, and Taylor Sheridan. Hosts LTG (Ret.) Leslie. C. Smith and SMA (Ret.) Dan Dailey sit down with the couple to discuss their romance, how service has defined their lives, the upcoming series… and the story behind the unique (and patriotic) name they gave their first-born child.   Guests: Jill Wagner, Actress and T.V. personality MAJ David Lemanowicz, U.S. Army   If you are interested in supporting AUSA’s educational programs, such as this podcast, please visit www.ausa.org/donate. Recommendations for future topics are welcome via email at [email protected] Disclaimer: AUSA’s Army Matters podcast primary purpose is to entertain. The podcast does not constitute advice or services. While guests are invited to listen, listeners please note that you are not being provided professional advice from the podcast or the guests. The views and opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the views of AUSA.
    4/26/2023
    35:40
  • Lessons on Being Bold from the Next Generation
    What does the next generation think about the world today? About service? About their own anxieties? Well, perhaps the best place to start is to chat with this year’s Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s Military Youth of the Year Award recipient, right? Hosts LTG (Ret.) Leslie. C. Smith and SMA (Ret.) Dan Dailey sit down with award-winning speaker Ahsha B. – as well as Boys and Girls Clubs President and CEO Jim Clark – to talk about what the organization is doing to help today’s young people, how the club helped Ahsha B’s own personal confidence, and what advice they’d give to other people (as well as our podcasting team …)   Guests: Ahsha B., Military Youth of the Year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America   If you are interested in supporting AUSA’s educational programs, such as this podcast, please visit www.ausa.org/donate. Recommendations for future topics are welcome via email at [email protected] Disclaimer: AUSA’s Army Matters podcast primary purpose is to entertain. The podcast does not constitute advice or services. While guests are invited to listen, listeners please note that you are not being provided professional advice from the podcast or the guests. The views and opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the views of AUSA.
    4/12/2023
    27:09
  • Blazing a Trail - and Flight Path - for Army Women
    Brigadier General (Ret.) Anne Macdonald is an Army trailblazer in all senses of the word: part of the first gender-integrated class at West Point Academy, the first active-duty combat arms (aviator) female to be promoted to General Officer, and the current President of the Army Women’s Foundation. Hosts LTG (Ret.) Leslie. C. Smith and SMA (Ret.) Dan Dailey sit down with BG Macdonald to talk about the glass ceilings she’s busted, her powerful experience visiting an Afghan women’s prison and what she misses most about the U.S. while living in Abu Dhabi.   Guest: BG (Ret.) Anne F. Macdonald, President, Army Women's Foundation   If you are interested in supporting AUSA’s educational programs, such as this podcast, please visit www.ausa.org/donate. Recommendations for future topics are welcome via email at [email protected] Disclaimer: AUSA’s Army Matters podcast primary purpose is to entertain. The podcast does not constitute advice or services. While guests are invited to listen, listeners please note that you are not being provided professional advice from the podcast or the guests. The views and opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the views of AUSA.
    3/29/2023
    34:44
  • How to Build a Strong Army Marriage
    When people think about the stressful and difficult parts of Army service, home life isn’t always given a great deal of thought. And yet, finding a balance between your unit and family is perhaps the most important part of a Soldier’s life. Host LTG (Ret.) Leslie C. Smith and his very special guest co-host—his wife, Vanedra Smith—talk with California Army National Guard LTC Chris Elson and his wife, Gina Viscusi-Elson, on how to make an Army marriage strong, provide tips on ways to survive the difficult moments, and challenge each other with a round or two of “The Not-so-Newlywed Game.” Guests:  LTC Christopher Elson, Director of Discovery Challenge Academy and Public Affairs Officer, 40th Infantry Division, California National Guard Gina Viscusi-Elson, Owner, Viscusi Elson Interior Design and Spouse, California National Guardsman If you are interested in supporting AUSA’s educational programs, such as this podcast, please visit www.ausa.org/donate. Recommendations for future topics are welcome via email at [email protected] Disclaimer: AUSA’s Army Matters podcast primary purpose is to entertain. The podcast does not constitute advice or services. While guests are invited to listen, listeners please note that you are not being provided professional advice from the podcast or the guests. The views and opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the views of AUSA.
    3/15/2023
    30:37
  • The Satirical Site that Keeps the Army Laughing
    In 2012, former USMC Sergeant Paul Szoldra started a website satirizing the military. Over the last eleven years that site – The Duffel Blog – has entertained hundreds of thousands of people both within and outside the military. Hosts LTG (Ret.) Leslie C. Smith and SMA (Ret.) Dan Dailey sit down with Szoldra to talk about the effectiveness of satire, some of their favorite Duffel Blog articles, and a certain SMA ranking story from years ago…   Guest:  Former Sgt. Paul Szoldra (USMC), Duffel Blog, Founder and Editor in Chief   If you are interested in supporting AUSA’s educational programs, such as this podcast, please visit www.ausa.org/donate.   Recommendations for future topics are welcome via email at [email protected]   Disclaimer: AUSA’s Army Matters podcast primary purpose is to entertain. The podcast does not constitute advice or services. While guests are invited to listen, listeners please note that you are not being provided professional advice from the podcast or the guests. The views and opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the views of AUSA.
    3/1/2023
    36:39

AUSA’s Army Matters podcast amplifies the voices of the Total Army – one story at a time. Tune in every other Wednesday for a new story that speaks to our listeners’ wide range of interests and lived experiences, with episodes covering: inspirational leadership stories, current issues for NCOs, our military families’ journeys, and in-depth looks into the Army’s past, present, and future.
