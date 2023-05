Lessons on Being Bold from the Next Generation

What does the next generation think about the world today? About service? About their own anxieties? Well, perhaps the best place to start is to chat with this year's Boys and Girls Clubs of America's Military Youth of the Year Award recipient, right? Hosts LTG (Ret.) Leslie. C. Smith and SMA (Ret.) Dan Dailey sit down with award-winning speaker Ahsha B. – as well as Boys and Girls Clubs President and CEO Jim Clark – to talk about what the organization is doing to help today's young people, how the club helped Ahsha B's own personal confidence, and what advice they'd give to other people (as well as our podcasting team …) Guests: Ahsha B., Military Youth of the Year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America