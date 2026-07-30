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130 episodes
- Not every Soldier grows up planning to serve.
In this episode of Army Matters, LTG (Ret.) Leslie Smith sits down with Cadet Orion Van Buskirk, a junior—otherwise known as a “Cow”—at the United States Military Academy at West Point, to explore what it means to discover service along the way.
Raised in Eugene, Oregon, with no military background, Van Buskirk initially saw West Point as an opportunity for a free education, a challenge and a different path from his peers. But what began as a practical decision evolved into something deeper. In this conversation, Van Buskirk reflects candidly on the realities of West Point: the intensity, the structure and the moments that test resilience. He shares how the experience has reshaped his identity, from realizing he had outgrown his old environment to building lifelong bonds with fellow cadets.
Guest: Cadet Orion Van Buskirk, U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Cadets—from West Point, and across the country, send us your papers!
Cadets, do you want a chance to be published in Early Insights: From the Army's Future Leaders? We are proud to announce the launch of this program developed with our friends at the United States Military Academy. Submit your articles and papers to our team here in the Education & Programs department at AUSA. Email us at education@ausa.org.
Five Questions for a General
Hear Cadet Van Buskirk interview AUSA's own GEN (Ret.) Robert B. Brown and LTG (Ret.) Leslie C. Smith on Five Questions for a General, a production of the Modern War Institute at West Point.
Has a member of the Army positively changed your life? Now is your chance to thank them publicly with a shoutout via our Hooah Hotline and have it possibly appear on an upcoming episode of AUSA’s Army Matters podcast!
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast can also be heard on Wreaths Across America Radio on Monday at 8 pm Eastern. You can find Wreaths Across America Radio on the iHeart Radio app, the Audacy app, and the TuneIn app. Search the word Wreath.
Donate: If you are interested in supporting AUSA’s educational programs, such as this podcast, please visit www.ausa.org/donate.
Feedback: How are we doing? Email us at podcast@ausa.org.
Disclaimer:
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast primary purpose is to entertain. The podcast does not constitute advice or services. While guests are invited to listen, listeners please note that you are not being provided professional advice from the podcast or the guests. The views and opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the views of AUSA.
- For many veterans, the end of military service raises a difficult question: Who am I now?
In this episode of Army Matters, LTG (Ret.) Leslie Smith and SMA (Ret.) Dan Dailey sit down with retired Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson. After eight deployments to Afghanistan and surviving a life-changing blast from an improvised explosive device, Hendrickson retired, and then later returned overseas as a contractor. But, following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he found himself confronting something many veterans struggle with: loss of identity and loss of mission.
Then Russia invaded Ukraine. Within weeks, Hendrickson left behind the stability he’d worked to establish, and he traveled into an active war zone—not as a combatant, but simply to ask one question: How can I help?
Guest: SFC Ryan Hendrickson, U.S. Army Retired, Founder and CEO, Tip of the Spear Landmine Removal
Has a member of the Army positively changed your life? Now is your chance to thank them publicly with a shoutout via our Hooah Hotline and have it possibly appear on an upcoming episode of AUSA’s Army Matters podcast!
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast can also be heard on Wreaths Across America Radio on Monday at 8 pm Eastern. You can find Wreaths Across America Radio on the iHeart Radio app, the Audacy app, and the TuneIn app. Search the word Wreath.
Donate: If you are interested in supporting AUSA’s educational programs, such as this podcast, please visit www.ausa.org/donate.
Feedback: How are we doing? Email us at podcast@ausa.org.
Disclaimer:
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast primary purpose is to entertain. The podcast does not constitute advice or services. While guests are invited to listen, listeners please note that you are not being provided professional advice from the podcast or the guests. The views and opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the views of AUSA.
- Running the Army Ten-Miler is a Washington, D.C. tradition bringing together the military and civilians, including wounded warriors and wheelchair athletes, since 1985. It is a proud example of how the Army promotes wellness throughout the community—long after the final runner crosses the finish line.
In this episode of Army Matters, LTG (Ret.) Leslie Smith and SMA (Ret.) Dan Dailey sit down with Maya Johnson, Deputy Director of the Army Ten-Miler and a longtime Army Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) professional. Originally from Bosnia, Johnson experienced war firsthand before immigrating to the United States as an Army spouse and serving with Army FMWR at Fort Benning, Germany, Hawaii, and now in D.C., with the Army Ten-Miler.
They discuss the often-overlooked programs that help Soldiers and families thrive, the twists and turns of life as an Army spouse, and how participating in the Army Ten-Miler directly supports our Army community.
Register to run the Army Ten-Miler, in person or virtually, this October 11th: https://www.armytenmiler.com/.
Guest: Maya Johnson, Deputy Direction, Army Ten-Miler
Has a member of the Army positively changed your life? Now is your chance to thank them publicly with a shoutout via our Hooah Hotline and have it possibly appear on an upcoming episode of AUSA’s Army Matters podcast!
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast can also be heard on Wreaths Across America Radio on Monday at 8 pm Eastern. You can find Wreaths Across America Radio on the iHeart Radio app, the Audacy app, and the TuneIn app. Search the word Wreath.
Donate: If you are interested in supporting AUSA’s educational programs, such as this podcast, please visit www.ausa.org/donate.
Feedback: How are we doing? Email us at podcast@ausa.org.
Disclaimer:
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast primary purpose is to entertain. The podcast does not constitute advice or services. While guests are invited to listen, listeners please note that you are not being provided professional advice from the podcast or the guests. The views and opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the views of AUSA.
- History often remembers the invasion: the beaches, the Soldiers, and the first waves crashing ashore on D-Day. But in the days before Allied forces reached Normandy, another battle was unfolding behind closed doors. A battle of judgment, uncertainty, and leadership under immense pressure.
In this episode of Army Matters, LTG (Ret.) Leslie Smith sits down with filmmaker Anthony Maras, director, co-writer, editor, and producer of Pressure, now in theaters. This historical thriller focuses on the 72 tense hours before D-Day and the difficult decisions that faced General Dwight D. Eisenhower and meteorologist Captain James Stagg. The film examines a rarely considered side of history: decision making in times of uncertainty with millions of lives hanging in the balance.
Known for building tension through films rooted in real events, including Hotel Mumbai, Maras discusses leadership under emotional pressure, how to make slow-moving weather patterns thrilling, and what really happened in the moments leading up to D-Day.
Guest: Anthony Maras, Director, Pressure
Has a member of the Army positively changed your life? Now is your chance to thank them publicly with a shoutout via our Hooah Hotline and have it possibly appear on an upcoming episode of AUSA’s Army Matters podcast!
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast can also be heard on Wreaths Across America Radio on Monday at 8 pm Eastern. You can find Wreaths Across America Radio on the iHeart Radio app, the Audacy app, and the TuneIn app. Search the word Wreath.
Donate: If you are interested in supporting AUSA’s educational programs, such as this podcast, please visit www.ausa.org/donate.
Feedback: How are we doing? Email us at podcast@ausa.org.
Disclaimer:
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast primary purpose is to entertain. The podcast does not constitute advice or services. While guests are invited to listen, listeners please note that you are not being provided professional advice from the podcast or the guests. The views and opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the views of AUSA.
- In this episode of Army Matters, LTG (Ret.) Leslie Smith sits down with SGM (Ret.) Mark Reilly, founder of The Washington Tattoo, a large-scale musical production designed to be a unifying voice at the intersection of music, history, and national identity. What began as a vision to create world-class performances has grown into a platform that supports servicemembers, veterans, first responders, and their families—particularly those facing the effects of post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.
Reilly shares how his background with the Army’s Old Guard shaped The Washington Tattoo, explains what a military tattoo is, and reveals the unexpected healing power of music.
The Washington Tattoo will perform in Washington D.C. on July 17-18.
Find out more at: https://www.thewashingtontattoo.com
Guest: SGM Mark Reilly, U.S. Army Retired, President and CEO, The Washington Tattoo
Also Happening: The Warrior Games
The Warrior Games is an annual event, first held in 2010, that celebrates the resiliency and dedication of military service members. The Warrior Games will be livestreamed on June 13-20th from San Antonio, TX. Click below to learn more.
Link: https://dodwarriorgames.com/
Has a member of the Army positively changed your life? Now is your chance to thank them publicly with a shoutout via our Hooah Hotline and have it possibly appear on an upcoming episode of AUSA’s Army Matters podcast!
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast can also be heard on Wreaths Across America Radio on Monday at 8 pm Eastern. You can find Wreaths Across America Radio on the iHeart Radio app, the Audacy app, and the TuneIn app. Search the word Wreath.
Donate: If you are interested in supporting AUSA’s educational programs, such as this podcast, please visit www.ausa.org/donate.
Feedback: How are we doing? Email us at podcast@ausa.org.
Disclaimer:
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast primary purpose is to entertain. The podcast does not constitute advice or services. While guests are invited to listen, listeners please note that you are not being provided professional advice from the podcast or the guests. The views and opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the views of AUSA.
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About AUSA’s Army Matters Podcast
AUSA’s Army Matters podcast amplifies the voices of the Total Army – one story at a time. Join hosts LTG (Ret.) Leslie C. Smith and SMA (Ret.) Dan Dailey every other Wednesday as they interview the modern chroniclers of the Army experience to discuss inspiring leadership stories, current issues faced by soldiers, and our military families’ journeys.Podcast website
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