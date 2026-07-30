Not every Soldier grows up planning to serve.



In this episode of Army Matters, LTG (Ret.) Leslie Smith sits down with Cadet Orion Van Buskirk, a junior—otherwise known as a “Cow”—at the United States Military Academy at West Point, to explore what it means to discover service along the way.



Raised in Eugene, Oregon, with no military background, Van Buskirk initially saw West Point as an opportunity for a free education, a challenge and a different path from his peers. But what began as a practical decision evolved into something deeper. In this conversation, Van Buskirk reflects candidly on the realities of West Point: the intensity, the structure and the moments that test resilience. He shares how the experience has reshaped his identity, from realizing he had outgrown his old environment to building lifelong bonds with fellow cadets.



Guest: Cadet Orion Van Buskirk, U.S. Military Academy at West Point



Cadets—from West Point, and across the country, send us your papers!



Cadets, do you want a chance to be published in Early Insights: From the Army's Future Leaders? We are proud to announce the launch of this program developed with our friends at the United States Military Academy. Submit your articles and papers to our team here in the Education & Programs department at AUSA. Email us at education@ausa.org.



Five Questions for a General



Hear Cadet Van Buskirk interview AUSA's own GEN (Ret.) Robert B. Brown and LTG (Ret.) Leslie C. Smith on Five Questions for a General, a production of the Modern War Institute at West Point.



Has a member of the Army positively changed your life? Now is your chance to thank them publicly with a shoutout via our Hooah Hotline and have it possibly appear on an upcoming episode of AUSA’s Army Matters podcast!



AUSA’s Army Matters podcast can also be heard on Wreaths Across America Radio on Monday at 8 pm Eastern. You can find Wreaths Across America Radio on the iHeart Radio app, the Audacy app, and the TuneIn app. Search the word Wreath.



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Disclaimer:



AUSA’s Army Matters podcast primary purpose is to entertain. The podcast does not constitute advice or services. While guests are invited to listen, listeners please note that you are not being provided professional advice from the podcast or the guests. The views and opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the views of AUSA.