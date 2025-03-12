Powered by RND
The Fly-In

New Democrat Coalition
Each week the House of Representatives is in session, Members from across America fly into Washington, D.C. to tackle the important issues facing Congress and the country.
  • Episode 1 | "The Pilot"
    Reps. Greg Landsman (OH-01) and Marc Veasey (TX-33) present the first episode of "The Fly-In," a New Dem Podcast covering Congressional business of the week and what New Dems are doing to fix the issues at hand.This week, Reps. Landsman and Veasey cover the government funding fight on the floor on Tuesday, March 11th.
    13:41

About The Fly-In

Each week the House of Representatives is in session, Members from across America fly into Washington, D.C. to tackle the important issues facing Congress and the country. The Fly-In, hosted by New Democrat Coalition Members Greg Landsman (OH-01) and Marc Veasey (TX-33), breaks down what the American people should know about the biggest events of the week, what New Dems and House Democrats are doing to deliver for their constituents, and how folks back home can get involved to push the policy agenda in Washington.
