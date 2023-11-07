Status, Revisionism, & US-China Relations

Alex Yu-Ting Lin, Assistant Director and Senior Research Fellow at the University of Notre Dame's International Security Center, explains how China's concerns about status interact with smaller regional states and how that in turn helps shape the US-China rivalry. He examines how states use information warfare to delegitimize adversaries' foreign policies and applies his analysis to US-China relations. He also discusses Euro-centric bias in international relations studies, China's approach to flashpoints like the South China Sea and Taiwan, and whether China should be considered "revisionist," among other topics. Show NotesAlex Yu-Ting Lin, "Contestation from Below: Status and Revisionism in Hierarchy," International Studies Quarterly, Volume 68, Issue 3 (2024).Alex "Yu-Ting Lin, "US Bias in the Study of Asian Security: Using Europe to Ignore Asia," Journal of Global Security Studies, Volume 4, Issue 3 (2019): 393-401. (with David C. Kang)