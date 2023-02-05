Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Babel: Translating the Middle East
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Babel will take you beyond the headlines to discuss what’s really happening in the Middle East and North Africa. It features regional experts who explain what’s... More
  • Killian Clarke: Egypt's Counterrevolution and the Return to Tyranny
    This week on Babel, Jon Alterman speaks with Prof. Killian Clarke of Georgetown's Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service about his forthcoming book tentatively entitled The Return of Tyranny: How Counterrevolutions Emerge and Succeed. They talk about the counterrevolution in Egypt, the complex relationship between the military, the Muslim Brotherhood, and the public, and lessons learned from counterrevolutions around the world. Later, Jon continues the conversation with Natasha Hall and Lubna Yousef, debating similarities between Egypt and Tunisia, and how the region views U.S. influence post 2011. Killian Clarke, “Revolutionary Violence and Counterrevolution,” American Political Science Review, December 19, 2022.  Killian Clarke, "This Is How to Stop the Coup in Sudan," The New York Times. 29 October 2021. Jon Alterman, "Egypt's Economic Challenge," The Jerusalem Strategic Tribune, April 2023. Transcript, "Egypt's Counterrevolution and the Return to Tyranny," CSIS, May 2, 2023.
    5/2/2023
    33:57
  • A Mezze: An Uphill Battle
    GCC countries are beginning to tackle their obesity problem, but structural and cultural challenges to improving fitness abound. A New Mezze from the CSIS Middle East Program.
    4/25/2023
    3:45
  • Ayham Kamel: The Gulf's Regional Diplomacy
    This week on Babel, Jon Alterman speaks with Ayham Kamel of the Eurasia Group. They talk about the current diplomatic landscape in the Gulf, how Gulf leaders perceive their security interests, their views on the U.S. staying in power in the region, and how they are responding to the U.S. retrenchment from the Middle East. Then, Jon continues the conversation with Will Todman and Danny Sharp, discussing how Gulf countries are finding opportunities in a reduced U.S. presence and how they are pursuing their own interests.  Transcript, "The Gulf's Regional Diplomacy," CSIS, April 18, 2023.
    4/18/2023
    36:08
  • A Mezze: Help Wanted, But Not Found
    What started as a job advertisement for a sandwich maker in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) quickly landed one firm in hot water last December. As the UAE pushes for companies in the private sector to hire more Emiratis, they're finding that there are some jobs that Emiratis may not want. A new Mezze from the Middle East Program.
    4/11/2023
    3:20
  • Ali Vaez: Iran's Regional Policy
    This week on Babel, Jon Alterman speaks with Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group. They talk about the Saudi-Iranian agreement to resume diplomatic ties, how it fits into Iran’s wider foreign policy strategy around the region, and the prospects for a broader détente between Iran and its Arab neighbors in the Gulf. Vaez suggests that a regional nuclear agreement between Iran and Arab states in the Gulf might be a more viable path forward than an agreement between Iran and the West. Then, Jon continues the conversation with Natasha Hall and Caleb Harper, discussing what this all means for U.S. policy toward Iran and in the rest of the region.  Ali Vaez, “The Long Twilight of the Islamic Republic,” Foreign Affairs, February 2, 2023.  Jon Alterman, "Saudi Arabia Steps Out," CSIS, March 23, 2023. Jon Alterman, "Why Did China Help Saudi Arabia and Iran Resume Diplomatic Ties?" CSIS, March 10, 2023. Transcript, "Iran's Regional Policy," CSIS, April 4, 2023.
    4/4/2023
    38:08

About Babel: Translating the Middle East

Babel will take you beyond the headlines to discuss what’s really happening in the Middle East and North Africa. It features regional experts who explain what’s going on, provide context on pivotal developments, and highlight trends you may have missed. Jon Alterman, senior vice president, Zbigniew Brzezinski Chair in Global Security and Geostrategy, and director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies hosts the podcast along with his colleagues from the Middle East Program. This podcast is made possible through the generous support of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates. All views, positions, and conclusions expressed here should be understood to be solely of those of the speaker(s).
