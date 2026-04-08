Babel: Translating the Middle East

On Tuesday, May 6, President Trump declared that the United States would immediately halt its bombing of Houthi targets, bringing an end to months of intensified U.S. strikes across Yemen. The president linked the policy reversal to what he described as the Iran-backed Houthis’ capitulation to U.S. demands, stating that the group had agreed to cease its assaults on U.S. and commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The president’s decision comes as U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations are expected to advance this weekend and follows Israeli air raids on Sanaa’s airport earlier this week—retaliation for a Houthi missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport. Asher Grant-Sasson speaks with Jon Alterman, director of the CSIS Middle East Program, about the core drivers behind this policy shift and the implications it might bear on key regional files, such as the prospect for a renegotiated U.S.-Iran nuclear deal.