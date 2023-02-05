Babel: Translating the Middle East

Killian Clarke: Egypt's Counterrevolution and the Return to Tyranny
This week on Babel, Jon Alterman speaks with Prof. Killian Clarke of Georgetown's Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service about his forthcoming book tentatively entitled The Return of Tyranny: How Counterrevolutions Emerge and Succeed. They talk about the counterrevolution in Egypt, the complex relationship between the military, the Muslim Brotherhood, and the public, and lessons learned from counterrevolutions around the world. Later, Jon continues the conversation with Natasha Hall and Lubna Yousef, debating similarities between Egypt and Tunisia, and how the region views U.S. influence post 2011.
Killian Clarke, “Revolutionary Violence and Counterrevolution,” American Political Science Review, December 19, 2022.
Killian Clarke, "This Is How to Stop the Coup in Sudan," The New York Times. 29 October 2021.
Jon Alterman, "Egypt's Economic Challenge," The Jerusalem Strategic Tribune, April 2023.
Transcript, "Egypt's Counterrevolution and the Return to Tyranny," CSIS, May 2, 2023.