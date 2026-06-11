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U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast
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U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast

U.S. Army Center of Military History
Government
U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast
Latest episode

63 episodes

  • U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 3 Ep 3

    06/11/2026 | 50 mins.
    Army Historian, Dr. Charles Bowery, discusses Army contributions to America over the last 250 years.
  • U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 3 Ep 2

    03/12/2026 | 41 mins.
    A discussion with Army historian Susan Brynna Long about the life and military career of Benedict Arnold.
  • U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 3 Ep 1

    03/05/2026 | 52 mins.
    A discussion with Army Historian John Maass about General George Washington's military career.
  • U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 29

    12/07/2025 | 49 mins.
    This episode with Army historian Dr. Michael Krivdo addresses the final Chinese offensives in the winter and spring of 1953, the events that led to the Armistice in July 1953, and the role of the U. S. Army in Korea over the last 75 years.
  • U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 28

    12/01/2025 | 44 mins.
    Army Historian Dr. Michael Krivdo discusses the Army’s role in the Korean War during the back and forth fighting along the 38th parallel from 1951 through the end of 1952. He also talks about technological and medical advances during the war.
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About U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast
In this hosted interview-style podcast, topics include all eras of U.S. Army history and discussions about the Army Museum Enterprise and the Army Historical program.
Podcast website
Government

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