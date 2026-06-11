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63 episodes
- This episode with Army historian Dr. Michael Krivdo addresses the final Chinese offensives in the winter and spring of 1953, the events that led to the Armistice in July 1953, and the role of the U. S. Army in Korea over the last 75 years.
- Army Historian Dr. Michael Krivdo discusses the Army’s role in the Korean War during the back and forth fighting along the 38th parallel from 1951 through the end of 1952. He also talks about technological and medical advances during the war.
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About U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast
In this hosted interview-style podcast, topics include all eras of U.S. Army history and discussions about the Army Museum Enterprise and the Army Historical program.Podcast website
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