U.S. Army Center of Military History
Available Episodes

  • U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep30
    A discussion about the role of women in Army history and an overview of the Army Women's Museum with Tracy Bradford and Vicki Archileti.
    3/3/2023
  • U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep29
    This is a discussion with Army historian Dr. Dave Hogan about the historical connections between Hollywood and the Army.
    2/24/2023
  • U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep28
    This is a discussion with Army Historian Dr. Isaac W. Hampton about the role of African Americans in Army history.
    2/17/2023
  • U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep27
    A discussion with Army Historians Dr. Peter Knight and Dr. Robert Kirkland about the role of Army Historians in the field and in combat.
    2/12/2023
  • U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep26
    A discussion with Army Archivist Christine Rodriguez about the role of Native Americans in U.S. Army history.
    11/14/2022

About U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast

In this hosted interview-style podcast, topics include all eras of U.S. Army history and discussions about the Army Museum Enterprise and the Army Historical program.
