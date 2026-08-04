A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast

Is maneuver warfare truly dead in modern combat? Tom Galvin sits down with Carlisle Scholars Kevin Krupski, Michael Moore, and Erick Buckner to tackle the growing belief that defense and total stalemates now rule the battlefield. Inspired by current events like the conflict in Ukraine, the team explores how armies can overcome tough defenses and get forces moving again.



https://warroom.armywarcollege.edu/podcasts/restoring-the-offense