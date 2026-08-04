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A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast
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A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast

A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast
GovernmentHistory
A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast
Latest episode

475 episodes

  • A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast

    RESTORING THE OFFENSE IN CONTEMPORARY COMBAT

    08/04/2026 | 38 mins.
    Is maneuver warfare truly dead in modern combat? Tom Galvin sits down with Carlisle Scholars Kevin Krupski, Michael Moore, and Erick Buckner to tackle the growing belief that defense and total stalemates now rule the battlefield. Inspired by current events like the conflict in Ukraine, the team explores how armies can overcome tough defenses and get forces moving again.

    https://warroom.armywarcollege.edu/podcasts/restoring-the-offense
  • A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast

    OPEN-SOURCE INTELLIGENCE AND ARTIFICIAL ILLUSIONS

    07/28/2026 | 36 mins.
    As open-source intelligence dominates national security, how do analysts navigate deceptive "AI slop"? Kelly Ihme and Michael Moore join host Tom Spahr to discuss why a focused human mind remains the ultimate tool in the AI era.

    https://warroom.armywarcollege.edu/podcasts/open-source-intelligence
  • A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast

    DEFAULT TO SHARE: DECLASSIFYING SPACE-BASED CAPABILITIES

    07/21/2026 | 33 mins.
    Hiding military tools too well can weaken deterrence. Aaron Brown, Justin Bierens and Gerald Bowman join host Tom Galvin to discuss why the military must adopt a "share unless proven necessary to hide" approach for space operations.

    https://warroom.armywarcollege.edu/podcasts/declassifying-space
  • A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast

    BRINGING WWII TO LIFE THROUGH STORYTELLING

    06/30/2026 | 36 mins.
    Why does WWII still captivate our imagination? Host Darrell Driver and military historian Doug Douds discuss how the conflict shapes modern geopolitics, unpacking pivotal moments, unsung advisors, and intriguing historical counterfactuals.

    https://warroom.armywarcollege.edu/podcasts/wwii-storytelling
  • A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast

    THE MISSING TIER: RESHAPING MILITARY MAINTENANCE

    06/23/2026 | 38 mins.
    On today’s high-tech battlefield, "safe" rear areas no longer exist. Combat units are bogged down dragging broken gear because the military lacks a middle tier for complex repairs. Octavia Davis & Scott Pinkstaff join host Steve Trynosky to map out the fix.

    https://warroom.armywarcollege.edu/podcasts/reshaping-military-maintenance
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About A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast
This is the podcast of WAR ROOM, the official online journal of the U.S. Army War College. Join us for provocative discussions about U.S. national security and defense, featuring prominent national security and military professionals.
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