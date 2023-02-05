BONUS EPISODE: MAKING AIRWAVES, A ROUND TABLE SESSION FROM #SMH2023!
In March 2023, the Society for Military History held its annual meeting in San Diego. During the conference, Phil Shackleford, librarian, military historian and host of The Modern Scholar Podcast, moderated a roundtable titled Making Airwaves – The Profession of History and the World of Podcasting. Phil was kind enough to share the live recording of the roundtable and we want to share it with you, our listeners.
The panel included the hosts of multiple podcast hosts in the military history sphere:
Bill Allison, Georgia Southern University, Co-Host, Military Historians are People, Too! https://www.mhptpodcast.com/
Alycia Asai, Sonoma State University, Host, Civics & Coffee https://www.civicsandcoffee.com/
Kelly DeVries, Loyola University Maryland, Co-Host, Bow and Blade https://bowandblade.libsyn.com/website
Ron Granieri, Army War College, Host, A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast https://warroom.armywarcollege.edu/category/podcasts/
Philip C. Shackelford, South Arkansas Community College, Host, The Modern Scholar Podcast https://modernscholarpodcast.com/
Be sure to check out the fascinating podcasts from the other panel participants.
*This episode was recorded live during a conference session, so please excuse any irregularities in audio quality. It originally aired on The Modern Scholar Podcast on 1 April 2023.