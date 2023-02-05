A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
This is the podcast of WAR ROOM, the official online journal of the U.S. Army War College. Join us for provocative discussions about U.S. national security and defense, featuring prominent national security and military professionals.
This is the podcast of WAR ROOM, the official online journal of the U.S. Army War College. Join us for provocative discussions about U.S. national security and ... More

  • BEYOND DESEGREGATION: THE ARMY AND RACE IN THE VIETNAM ERA...AND TODAY
    The military is a microcosm of the society it protects and is thus subject to many of the same tensions experienced by the population at large. As the nation struggled with racism in the '60s and '70s, the Army experienced violence and discrimination in the barracks and in the field. The Army recognized that the organization could not function in this divisive environment and in the late '60s began to address racism and racial identity. Beth Bailey's new book, "An Army Afire: How the US Army Confronted Its Racial Crisis in the Vietnam Era," chronicles the efforts that succeeded and those that failed. She's in the studio with podcast host Ron Granieri to explain how "seeing only OD" was an earnest yet flawed approach.
    5/2/2023
    29:44
  • REFLECTIONS ON LEADERSHIP FROM TWO MIRROR IMAGES
    When twins Derek and TJ Baird joined the Army in the '90s, neither of them had any idea what lay ahead. But 26 and 30 years later respectively, one is a colonel and the other a command sergeant major, and it's safe to say the Army has been a great place for them. The Baird brothers join podcast editor Ron Granieri in the virtual studio to tell the story of two very different yet very similar careers serving the nation. Derek and TJ share how they have relied on each other throughout the years for advice and support both as professional soldiers and as brothers. It's a great story of their similar leadership philosophies and styles and decades of service that they plan to continue for decades more.
    4/26/2023
    35:23
  • W.E.B. DUBOIS IN THE WOUNDED WORLD: CHAD WILLIAMS (ON WRITING)
    Prolific author, sociologist, historian, civil rights activist and co-founder of the NAACP, W.E.B. Du Bois is one of the most prominent scholars and activists in African-American history. He and his unpublished work about the betrayal of Black soldiers during World War I are the topic of Chad Williams new book The Wounded World: W. E. B. Du Bois and the First World War. Chad joins podcast host Michael Neiberg for another episode of On Writing to examine the origin, research and the process behind his book. It's a fascinating conversation that goes beyond a simple biography and examines Du Bois's struggles with his own disillusionment with WW I and his transformation to anti-war activist as he described it in his unpublished manuscript.
    4/18/2023
    33:43
  • INSIDE THE BA'TH PARTY: IRAQ AGAINST THE WORLD
    2023 is, of course, the 20th anniversary of the United States' invasion of Iraq. There has already been and surely will be much more examination of the event and the subsequent consequences of the war but very little of the analysis has been from the viewpoint of the Iraqis. Sam Helfont changed that with his new book "Iraq against the World: Saddam, America, and the Post-Cold War Order." He joins podcast editor, Ron Granieri, to explain how he gained access to internal Ba'th Party files that reveal the foreign policy, inner workings and previously unknown actors in Saddam Hussein's regime. It's a fascinating discussion of the decade leading up to the invasion from the view of the Iraqis, and how they were able to disrupt global norms and divide Western states.
    4/11/2023
    34:58
  • BONUS EPISODE: MAKING AIRWAVES, A ROUND TABLE SESSION FROM #SMH2023!
    In March 2023, the Society for Military History held its annual meeting in San Diego. During the conference, Phil Shackleford, librarian, military historian and host of The Modern Scholar Podcast, moderated a roundtable titled Making Airwaves – The Profession of History and the World of Podcasting. Phil was kind enough to share the live recording of the roundtable and we want to share it with you, our listeners. The panel included the hosts of multiple podcast hosts in the military history sphere: Bill Allison, Georgia Southern University, Co-Host, Military Historians are People, Too! https://www.mhptpodcast.com/ Alycia Asai, Sonoma State University, Host, Civics & Coffee https://www.civicsandcoffee.com/ Kelly DeVries, Loyola University Maryland, Co-Host, Bow and Blade https://bowandblade.libsyn.com/website Ron Granieri, Army War College, Host, A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast https://warroom.armywarcollege.edu/category/podcasts/ Philip C. Shackelford, South Arkansas Community College, Host, The Modern Scholar Podcast https://modernscholarpodcast.com/ Be sure to check out the fascinating podcasts from the other panel participants. *This episode was recorded live during a conference session, so please excuse any irregularities in audio quality. It originally aired on The Modern Scholar Podcast on 1 April 2023.
    4/7/2023
    1:33:25

About A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast

This is the podcast of WAR ROOM, the official online journal of the U.S. Army War College. Join us for provocative discussions about U.S. national security and defense, featuring prominent national security and military professionals.
