Podcasts
Government
State Week
State Week
Sean Crawford, Charles N. Wheeler III
An analysis of the week in Illinois politics and government from the NPR
[email protected]
Government
Available Episodes
5 of 20
State Week: Illinois budget concerns are growing
As Illinois nears the halfway point of the fiscal year, there are dark clouds forming in the state's financial picture.
--------
28:59
State Week: Fall session ends
We discuss some of the legislation that made it through over the two week session and what lies ahead.
--------
28:59
State Week: Illinois Democrats brace for Trump 2.0
The state's majority party is considering ways to strengthen laws ahead of Trump's potential policy changes.
--------
28:59
State Week: Election takeaways
Democrats held onto seats in congress and the Illinois General Assembly. But Republicans found reason for hope.
--------
28:59
State Week: Previewing the election in Illinois
Along with the race for president, there are many other decisions for voters in the state.
--------
28:59
Show more
An analysis of the week in Illinois politics and government from the NPR
[email protected]
