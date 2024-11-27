Powered by RND
State Week

Podcast State Week
Sean Crawford, Charles N. Wheeler III
An analysis of the week in Illinois politics and government from the NPR Illinois.
  • State Week: Illinois budget concerns are growing
    As Illinois nears the halfway point of the fiscal year, there are dark clouds forming in the state's financial picture.
    --------  
    28:59
  • State Week: Fall session ends
    We discuss some of the legislation that made it through over the two week session and what lies ahead.
    --------  
    28:59
  • State Week: Illinois Democrats brace for Trump 2.0
    The state's majority party is considering ways to strengthen laws ahead of Trump's potential policy changes.
    --------  
    28:59
  • State Week: Election takeaways
    Democrats held onto seats in congress and the Illinois General Assembly. But Republicans found reason for hope.
    --------  
    28:59
  • State Week: Previewing the election in Illinois
    Along with the race for president, there are many other decisions for voters in the state.
    --------  
    28:59

About State Week

An analysis of the week in Illinois politics and government from the NPR [email protected]
