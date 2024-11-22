As the political landscape grows ever more polarized, religious language has become a tool for framing debates in extreme, all-or-nothing terms. On the eve of the presidential election, Reverend Rob Schenck joins Amanda Henderson to discuss his journey from staunch political activism to a faith that values human connection over ideological allegiance. Schenck reflects on the powerful pull of framing faith in service to political ends—and the illusions it can create. Drawing on lessons from his own transformation and insights from Dietrich Bonhoeffer, he unpacks how religious language can be wielded to inflame division rather than promote compassion.

In this deeply challenging conversation, Dr. Miguel De La Torre confronts the “God of Trump” — a figure he sees as rooted in colonialism, capitalism, and dominance — and argues that for the most marginalized among us, true faith might mean embracing hopelessness over the comforting (and often dangerous) promises of hope. For De La Torre, democracy has always been fragile, especially for those marginalized by race, immigration status, or economic inequality. Speaking with Amanda Henderson, he explores a theology of hopelessness that enables radical resistance in an age of political oppression.

Colorado State Rep. Iman Jodeh reflects on the political conundrums faced by Muslim voters amid the Gaza genocide and a growing sense of betrayal by traditional political allies. Jodeh shares how her community channeled feelings of abandonment and anger into advocacy, pressing lawmakers for accountability and grappling with the hard choices of the recent election. From her unique position as the first Muslim and Palestinian legislator in Colorado, she offers insight into the resilience and determination required to demand justice in a fraught political landscape.

Katelyn Beaty, author and co-host of Saved by the City, joins to examine the striking gender shift in evangelical churches, where Gen Z men now outnumber women in the pews. Beaty explores how pastors are adopting hyper-masculine tactics, from Monster Truck-style events to “Indiana Jesus,” to appeal to men seeking structure and belonging. Meanwhile, young women are walking away, rejecting spaces that feel increasingly shaped by political polarization and outdated gender roles.

About Complexified

For too long we have avoided talking about religion and politics. But the truth is, religion and politics are about daily life. When we avoid the hard topics connected to religion and politics, we become stuck in the status quo. On Complexified we dive into the places where religion and politics collide with real-life, so we can get unstuck- so we can make real change. We dive into our most entrenched problems to better understand the hidden histories and experiences of real people on the front lines. We look at the ways religion has shaped our systems - and the ways we see ourselves and others– from there, we work together to imagine new paths forward.