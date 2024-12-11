Powered by RND
  • Trailer
    Welcome to FDA Watch, a twice-monthly, national podcast that provides an independent, non-partisan forum for discussing and understanding the latest developments, trends, and issues involving FDA. Hosts Shelly Garg and Wayne Pines will dive into compelling conversations with a diverse array of FDA-focused professionals, who shed light on the developments shaping the future of FDA. Visit FDAWatch.net to subscribe today! Music by Dvir Silver from Pixabay.
About FDA Watch

FDA Watch is a twice-monthly, national podcast that provides an independent, non-partisan forum for discussing and understanding the latest developments, trends, and issues involving FDA. The podcast focuses on four core areas: pharmaceuticals and biologics; medical devices and diagnostics; food and dietary supplements; and cosmetics and personal care products, as well as on the overall direction of FDA regulation. The podcast also will have bonus episodes to cover breaking news. Podcast guests analyze FDA regulations, guidances, and policy developments and engage in insightful and revealing conversations with the co-hosts: Wayne Pines, former FDA associate commissioner and author/editor of 16 books about FDA, and Shelly Garg, principal at Garg Law, an FDA-focused law firm and a frequent writer on FDA issues. Subscribers to the podcast include regulatory affairs specialists, food and drug attorneys, policymakers, government officials, strategic planners, and IT and cybersecurity professionals.
