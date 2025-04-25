Presenting Illicit Edge's Newest Podcast: FinCrime Unfiltered with Sarah Beth Felix!

Illicit Edge's Newest Podcast: FinCrime Unfiltered with Sarah Beth Felix dives into the gritty world of financial crime with sharp insights, real talk, and unapologetically, SB or Sarah Beth. From money laundering trends to sanctions, we break down the latest headlines and operational takeaways with a no-nonsense edge. Expect frank analysis, lessons learned, and the occasional guest— no fluff, just what matters. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in this podcast belong solely to the host and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions of Acceleron Bank (in formation).