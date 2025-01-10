Powered by RND
First Thursday

Podcast First Thursday
Richard Poulson, LRIS
A monthly podcast from LRIS that provides in-depth coverage of trends in public sector labor relations.
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • First Thursday, January 2025
    Happy 2025! The nasty bug that’s spreading across the East Coast hit our podcast host, Rick Poulson. He’s finally recovered enough to record this episode, but please forgive the cough. In this month’s podcast, we go over: Two cases:
    --------  
    45:14
  • First Thursday, December 2024
    Happy holidays to all our listeners. In this month’s First Thursday podcast, Rick covers: Pensions and Politics. What is the Social Security Fairness Act and does it have a chance of being passed? Progressive DAs. Elon Musk has his sights set on them. This month’s cases: Officer’s DWI Arrest Not Exculpatory Evidence, Doe v. City […]
    --------  
    53:25
  • First Thursday, November 2024
    Happy Veteran’s Day and thank you to all who served. Sorry we’re late! This month’s First Thursday should be renamed “Second Monday.” In this month’s podcast, Rick covers two union leave cases and two involving social media posts. The Cases: Gilmore v. Gallego, No. CV-23-0130-PR, 2024 WL 3590669 (Ariz., 2024). Borgelt v. Austin Firefighters Ass’n, […]
    --------  
    52:23
  • First Thursday, October 2024
    LRIS Executive Director Rick Poulson goes over four cases in this month’s podcast, two involving free speech and two on prosecutorial immunity. This month’s cases: Ohio Security Guard’s Facebook “All Lives Splatter” Meme Protected by 1st Amendment, Noble v. Cincinnati & Hamilton Cnty. Pub. Libr., 112 F.4th 373 (6th Cir. 2024). (0:06:46) 7th Circuit Instructs […]
    --------  
    58:37
  • First Thursday, September 2024
    Michael Freeman, Executive Vice President of the New Jersey Police Benevolent Association joins LRIS Executive Director Rick Poulson to discuss Mike’s career in law enforcement labor relations, and the two go over cases involving marijuana use and free speech. This month’s cases: Jersey City Extends Losing Streak Against Police Marijuana Use, Shea v. State of […]
    --------  
    1:15:50

About First Thursday

A monthly podcast from LRIS that provides in-depth coverage of trends in public sector labor relations.
