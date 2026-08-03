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69 episodes
Former Austin Mayor Steve Adler reflects on the capital city's explosive growth, homelessness and threats to democracy07/31/2026 | 29 mins.During his time as mayor of Austin from 2015 through 2023, the capital city grew by 20%, saw homelessness become a crisis and faced off against a Republican state government that threatened to take over the city. In Adler's new book, "Hot Seat — Hot City," he reflects on his days at city hall and warns about coming threats to democracy in Texas.
Texas Matters: 'After the Flood' Episode 3 — Investigating the Camp Mystic deaths07/10/2026 | 29 mins.Nearly a year after the July 4, 2025, floods in the Texas Hill Country, the families of children and counselors killed at Camp Mystic are still seeking accountability and pushing for stronger safety standards.
- It has been one year since the tragic flash flood on the upper Guadalupe River that took over 117 lives. Why were local officials caught off guard when the rains came and the flooding hit? The region is called "flash flood alley," and there is a long history of tragic floods on the river. We hear the second episode of the Texas Newsroom podcast, “After the Flood.”
Texas Matters: 'After the Flood' tells the story of the deadly 2025 Hill Country floods06/26/2026 | 29 mins.The Texas Newsroom and FRONTLINE (PBS) are collaborating on a new five-part podcast series, After the Flood, an intimate and deeply reported look at the catastrophic Central Texas flooding that killed more than 130 people over the Fourth of July weekend in 2025.
Texas Matters: TX Ag Commissioner Sid Miller blasts screwworm response and why Texas isn't producing more oil06/14/2026 | 29 mins.Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says the screwworm will continue to spread unless officials adopt a more aggressive response. Also, energy economist Ed Hirs says Texas oil producers are not significantly increasing production despite higher oil prices.
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About Texas Matters
Texas is a big state with a growing, diverse population and as the population grows, the issues and challenges facing its residents multiply. Texas Matters is a statewide news program that spends half an hour each week looking at the issues and culture of Texas.Podcast website
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