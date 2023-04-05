Texas is a big state with a growing, diverse population and as the population grows, the issues and challenges facing its residents multiply. Texas Matters is a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 19
Texas Matters: The doctor who stood up to SB8
He stood up to Gov. Greg Abbott and SB8 when he performed an illegal abortion, and he dared people to sue him — and they did. Dr. Alan Braid tells his story to TPR's David Martin Davies.
5/4/2023
29:29
Texas Matters: State Senator Gutierrez on Legislative Session and taking on Senator Ted Cruz
How making illegal voting a felony is part of a Republican campaign to supress voting. And an update on the developments at the Texas legislature from Democrat State Senator Roland Gutierrez and how he is working on gun safety with the families of Uvalde who lost children in the school shooting. Also Gutierrez sizes up running for Senate against Republican Ted Cruz.
4/30/2023
29:29
Texas Matters: Ending Countywide Voting and Stifling Renewable Jobs in Texas
On Texas Matters: The assault continues on free and fair elections by the Texas legislature.Many citizen complaints to the Texas Commission on Evironmental Quality could be ignored in the future.And why Texas could be making big bucks in the new green economy but state leaders are holding it back.
4/21/2023
29:28
Texas Matters: The seige at Waco and today's anti-government movement
Remembering what happened at Waco 30 years ago and how it leads to today’s right wing anti-government movement.
4/14/2023
29:29
Texas Matters: How the TX-GOP is targeting fair elections
For 20 years a Texas business man has been wining and dining Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas with secret super luxury vacations at the most exotic places on the planet. And how Republican backed bills in the state legislature could end free and fair elections in Texas.
Texas is a big state with a growing, diverse population and as the population grows, the issues and challenges facing its residents multiply. Texas Matters is a statewide news program that spends half an hour each week looking at the issues and culture of Texas.