In this episode of NucleCast, Adam sits down with Paul Amato for an in-depth discussion on the role of theater nuclear weapons in maintaining U.S. deterrence and strategic stability. Drawing on historical lessons from the Cold War and examining today's evolving security environment, they explore why low-yield nuclear capabilities remain an important component of U.S. defense strategy.

The conversation examines Russian and Chinese nuclear approaches, the development of low-yield nuclear options in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, and the operational realities of deploying and sustaining theater nuclear forces. Amato explains how capability diversity, alliance assurance, and extended deterrence contribute to strategic stability and why maintaining credible options across the escalation spectrum is critical to deterring adversaries.

They also discuss common misconceptions about low-yield weapons, the importance of capability symmetry, and what the future nuclear force structure may require as global threats continue to evolve.

Paul Amato is the Principal Advisor for Strategic and Nuclear Deterrence at CNA. He is also a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. From 2016-2025, Amato was director of nuclear deterrence policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy, where he and his team led all facets of nuclear deterrence policy development, implementation and allied extended deterrence, including overseeing development and implementation of both the 2018 and 2022 Nuclear Posture Reviews. His experience includes more than a decade as an attorney in private practice, and over twenty-eight years of active and reserve service in the US Marine Corps. Amato is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. The views he expresses in this podcast are his own.

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