Podcast NucleCast
ANWA Deterrence Center
NucleCast is an engaging, educational podcast featuring a series of discussions with experts in nuclear policy, technology, and deterrence. This show is hosted
NucleCast is an engaging, educational podcast featuring a series of discussions with experts in nuclear policy, technology, and deterrence. This show is hosted ... More

  • Mike Guillot Colonel, USAF, (Retired) - Sharing Expertise in the Nuclear Enterprise Through Writing
    Mike Guillot, Colonel, USAF, (Retired) is the former editor of Strategic Studies Quarterly, a position he held for over 11 years (2009-20). As SSQ editor, he produced the first ever special editions covering Cyber, Space, Asia-Pacific, CMR, Austere Defense, Deterrence, and Emerging Technology. During his thirty-year Air Force career, he flew five major weapons systems including the B-52H, KC-10A, VC-137B/C, KC-135R, and EC135N/Y. Mike spent two years on the ACSC faculty (91-93) and over four years on the Air War College faculty (00-04). He is a former operations officer, squadron commander, US Army joint planner, and former US Air Attaché to France. In 2007 Mike became the first Educational Support Squadron commander, the Director of International Officer School, and Director of AU International Affairs. He earned a Master’s degree in national security strategy from the National War College (98) and holds an MBA degree from the University of South Dakota (83).
    5/4/2023
    40:51
  • B.G. John Weidner - Weapons Effects, Modernization, and Policy
    Brigadier General John W. Weidner assumed the duties as Deputy Director, Plans and Policy, United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), on May 4, 2020. General Weidner was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1991 upon graduation from the Army ROTC program at St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics. He completed a Ph.D. in medical physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2012, and holds Master of Science degrees in medical physics, nuclear engineering, engineering management, and strategic studies. His military education includes the Engineer Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, the Combined Arms Services Staff School, the Command and General Staff College, and the Army War College. He is also a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Wisconsin. General Weidner most recently served as the Director of the US Army Nuclear and Countering WMD Agency at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he led the Army's capability tointegrate nuclear weapon effects into conventional operations, and supported Army service component commands with nuclear and countering WMD expertise.General Weidner previously served as the Director of the USSTRATCOM Commander Action Group; Director for Strategic Capabilities Policy in the Defense Policy and Strategy Directorate on the National Security Council staff; Executive Director for the Office of Major Modernization Programs, National Nuclear Security Administration, Department of Energy; assistant professor in the Department of Engineering Physics at the Air Force Institute of Technology; stockpile associate for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) at Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico; consequence management advisory team leader for DTRA at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; assistant professor in the Department of Physics at the United States Military Academy at West Point; and Deputy District Engineer for the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He commanded B Company, 52nd Engineer Battalion at Fort Carson, Colorado and served as an Engineer Platoon Leader at Fort Riley, Kansas and in the Republic of Korea.
    5/2/2023
    37:11
  • Christine M. Leah, PhD - Where Does Australia Stand on the U.S. Extended Deterrence
    Christine is a fellow with the National Institute for Deterrence Studies. She has worked in government, she was a visiting fellow at CISS Pakistan, a Postdoctoral Fellow with the Grand Strategy Program at Yale University, a Stanton Postdoctoral Fellow in Nuclear Security at MIT, a visiting fellow at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies, a journalist for Karen News on the Thai-Burma border, a summer research fellow at RAND, and a research intern at IISS-Asia, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, and IISS-London.
    4/27/2023
    35:30
  • Eric Wollerman - Manufacturing and Supply Chain in the Nuclear Enterprise
    Eric Wollerman is President of Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies (FM&T). FM&T manages and operates the U.S. Department of Energy’s Kansas City National Security Campus (KCNSC). With nearly 6,500 employees in Kansas City and Albuquerque, the KCNSC provides national security through their diverse engineering, manufacturing, and secure supply chain management activities. As Honeywell FM&T president, Wollerman is responsible for applying best-in-class commercial standards in managing operations and delivering outstanding mission results with a $1.8B annual operations budget. Since joining FM&T in April 2020, Wollerman has been leading KCNSC’s strategies, including: delivering operational excellence in nuclear weapons and national security missions with a focus on quality, early design engagement and delivery requirements; embracing digital transformation tools and technologies to enhance our mission; strategic planning for KCNSC’s infrastructure; supply base and workforce needs for today and the future; and, unlocking the value of our people and processes while enhancing the organization’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Acceptance (IDEA) strategies.
    4/25/2023
    39:58
  • Dr. Kerry M. Kartchner - Arms Control and Russia’s Objectives
    Retired in 2018 from a career in the U.S. Department of State and the Defense Department, where he was primarily responsible for nuclear weapons policy and nonproliferation issues. During his career, he negotiated nuclear arms control agreements with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, he participated in several inspections of Russian nuclear weapon facilities, and was the State Department’s representative to the ABM Treaty commission when the U.S. withdrew from that treaty. He led the team that drafted the 2004 joint Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense statement on the need for strategic nuclear modernization. He was the State Department representative to the 2009 congressionally charted Strategic Posture Review Commission, chaired by former Secretaries of Defense William J. Perry and James R. Schlesinger.As senior foreign policy advisor at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, he organized and participated in nuclear dialogues with numerous countries. He is the co-editor and contributor to several books on U.S. national security. His co-edited 2014 book, On Limited Nuclear War in the 21st Century is widely read today in the strategic nuclear community, and has been translated into Korean for use in the South Korean senior officer’s education program. His MA and PhD in international relations are from the University of Southern California, and his BA is from Brigham Young University.
    4/20/2023
    34:31

About NucleCast

NucleCast is an engaging, educational podcast featuring a series of discussions with experts in nuclear policy, technology, and deterrence. This show is hosted by Dr. Adam Lowther, Strategic Advisor to the ANWA Deterrence Center and an expert on nuclear deterrence. NucleCast is the official podcast of the ANWA Deterrence Center.
