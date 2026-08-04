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278 episodes
Tyler Hacker and Luke Widenhouse: The Missing Ingredient in Military Modernization, Why Advanced Energetics Matter08/04/2026 | 36 mins.In this episode of NucleCast, host Manolis sits down with Tyler Hacker and Luke Widenhouse of the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA) to examine why advanced energetics remain one of the most underappreciated elements of U.S. military modernization. Drawing on historical lessons from World War II and their recent research, the discussion explores how improvements in energetic materials can dramatically enhance the performance, range, lethality, and effectiveness of modern weapon systems.
The conversation dives into the barriers that have slowed the development and fielding of next-generation energetics, the strategic consequences of continued neglect, and why even modest technological advances can deliver outsized operational impacts across multiple theaters. Tyler and Luke also discuss the growing importance of energetics for hypersonic weapons, unmanned systems, and the future of strategic deterrence.
Topics Covered:
Historical lessons from WWII and the adoption of advanced energetics
Why small improvements can produce large strategic effects
Barriers to developing and fielding new energetic materials
The role of energetics in hypersonic weapons and unmanned systems
Policy recommendations to accelerate innovation and investment
Link to report: https://csbaonline.org/resource/choosing-less-bang-for-buck-the-underutilization-of-advanced-energetics/
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- Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Tom Jones shares firsthand insights from a career spanning the height of the Cold War through modern NATO nuclear operations. Drawing on decades of operational experience, he discusses the realities of nuclear deterrence, the challenges of maintaining credible readiness, and the extraordinary demands placed on aircrews tasked with executing nuclear missions under the most extreme conditions.
Lt. Gen. Jones explores the evolution of NATO’s nuclear posture, the complexity of nuclear weapon delivery, and the importance of survivability, command and control, and alliance cohesion. He also reflects on how changing political dynamics, public opinion in Europe, and renewed great-power competition have reshaped the deterrence landscape. From Cold War certainties to today’s escalating risks, he offers a candid assessment of the future of nuclear deterrence and the joint force capabilities required to sustain it.
Lt. Gen. Noel T. “Tom” Jones (USAF Ret.) retired in 2015 as Vice Commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, where he helped lead more than 24,000 personnel across Europe and Africa during major events including the Benghazi attack, Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and the Ebola crisis. He also led the command’s response to sequestration-driven force reductions while maintaining mission readiness.
A 1980 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Tom served more than 35 years on active duty, commanding at the squadron, group, and wing levels, including combat leadership during Operation Iraqi Freedom. His assignments included leading the Air Force’s largest fighter wing at Luke AFB, serving as Deputy Director of the Central Security Service supporting NSA operations, helping stand up U.S. Cyber Command, directing plans for the U.S. military drawdown in Iraq, and overseeing Air Force modernization requirements at the Pentagon.
Since retiring, Tom has advised defense industry organizations through Tom Jones Consulting, served as a Highly Qualified Expert-Senior Mentor for the U.S. Air Force, and remains active in public service in Louisiana.
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- In this episode of NucleCast, Adam sits down with Paul Amato for an in-depth discussion on the role of theater nuclear weapons in maintaining U.S. deterrence and strategic stability. Drawing on historical lessons from the Cold War and examining today's evolving security environment, they explore why low-yield nuclear capabilities remain an important component of U.S. defense strategy.
The conversation examines Russian and Chinese nuclear approaches, the development of low-yield nuclear options in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, and the operational realities of deploying and sustaining theater nuclear forces. Amato explains how capability diversity, alliance assurance, and extended deterrence contribute to strategic stability and why maintaining credible options across the escalation spectrum is critical to deterring adversaries.
They also discuss common misconceptions about low-yield weapons, the importance of capability symmetry, and what the future nuclear force structure may require as global threats continue to evolve.
Paul Amato is the Principal Advisor for Strategic and Nuclear Deterrence at CNA. He is also a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. From 2016-2025, Amato was director of nuclear deterrence policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy, where he and his team led all facets of nuclear deterrence policy development, implementation and allied extended deterrence, including overseeing development and implementation of both the 2018 and 2022 Nuclear Posture Reviews. His experience includes more than a decade as an attorney in private practice, and over twenty-eight years of active and reserve service in the US Marine Corps. Amato is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. The views he expresses in this podcast are his own.
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- Are perceived gaps in nuclear capabilities driving unnecessary fears of a new arms race? In this Part 2, Jay Tilden examines one of the most enduring questions in deterrence theory: How do perceptions of vulnerability influence nuclear strategy and global stability?
Drawing on history, policy, and strategic theory, Tilden explores the concept of the “missile gap,” the political and psychological forces that shape deterrence debates, and whether symmetrical nuclear capabilities can actually contribute to stability rather than instability. The discussion challenges common assumptions about nuclear competition, emphasizing that deterrence depends as much on communication, understanding, and credibility as it does on military capability.
The conversation also examines adversary motivations, the role of nuclear doctrine, and the risks of public misunderstandings surrounding nuclear weapons and strategy. Tilden argues that calls for new capabilities are often driven by perceived vulnerabilities rather than actual strategic disadvantages, while highlighting the importance of informed, transparent dialogue among policymakers, military leaders, and the public.
Key Takeaways:
Perceived vulnerabilities often drive nuclear escalation and modernization efforts.
Nuclear responses do not always need to be proportional to be credible.
Strategic dialogue and communication are essential to maintaining deterrence stability.
Symmetry in capabilities can be stabilizing rather than destabilizing.
Arms races may reflect mutual recognition of strength and capability, not necessarily increased instability.
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General (Ret.) Robin Rand - The Kyle Institute’s Role in National Security Innovation06/30/2026 | 35 mins.In this episode, General (Ret.) Robin Rand joins NucleCast to discuss the mission and impact of the Kyle Institute for National Security at the University of Arizona.
Rand provides an inside look at how the Institute is advancing national security through cutting-edge research in hypersonics, cyber, space, and directed energy, while building critical partnerships with federal agencies, the defense industry, and regional military installations. He also highlights the Institute’s role in developing the next generation of the national security workforce.
The conversation explores today’s most pressing strategic challenges—from contested domains like cyber and space to acquisition hurdles—and underscores the enduring importance of modernizing the nuclear deterrent in a rapidly evolving threat environment.
General (Ret.) Robin Rand is President and CEO of the Kyl Institute for National Security at the University of Arizona. A former Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command and U.S. Strategic Command’s air component, he served over 44 years in the U.S. Air Force, with more than 5,100 flying hours, primarily in the F-16.
Following his military career, he has held senior leadership and advisory roles across the defense, nonprofit, and academic sectors, bringing deep expertise in strategic deterrence, national security policy, and workforce development.
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About NucleCast
Welcome to NucleCast, the official podcast of the ANWA Deterrence Center. NucleCast is an engaging, educational podcast featuring a series of discussions and interviews with experts in nuclear policy, technology, and deterrence. The show is hosted by Dr. Adam Lowther, Strategic Advisor to the ANWA Deterrence Center and an expert on nuclear deterrence.Podcast website
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