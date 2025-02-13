What happens when 2 pilots and a TV anchor walk into the studio? Well, the very first episode of Right to the Point! This first episode features RSC Chairman August Pfluger, Congressman Mark Alford, and Congressman Zach Nunn who zip through major wins on Capitol Hill, priorities of the committee, top headlines, and much more.
Right to the Point delivers unfiltered insights directly from the Republican Study Committee. Each episode features RSC members breaking down the most pressing issues facing Congress, giving listeners a direct line to understanding what's happening in Washington.