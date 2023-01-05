#218 LIV and Let Live? The Antitrust Fight Between the PGA and LIV Golf.

LIV Golf is the most serious threat the PGA has ever faced, and the fight between the two professional golf tours has grown increasingly personal and bitter. But is the PGA defending itself through illegal anticompetitive tactics? Michael McCann, one of the nation's foremost sports law experts and Kail Jethmalani join Anant Raut and Anora Wang to discuss the life of a professional golfer, what makes the LIV tour appealing, and the PGA's history against upstart rivals. Listen to this episode to learn more about the antitrust case between the two tours, and why it may end up in the Supreme Court. With special guests: Professor Michael McCann, Director of the Sports and Entertainment Law Institute, Franklin Pierce School of Law and Kail Jethmalani, Counsel, Axinn Related Links: LIV Golf and PGA Tour Set for Long Term Courtroom War Hosted by: Anant Raut and Anora Wang