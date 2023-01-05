Our Curious Amalgam explores topics in antitrust, competition, consumer protection, data protection, and privacy law around the world with leading experts in th... More
#219 What’s Happening in Greenland, Armenia, and Latvia? Conversations With Competition Law Enforcers at the 2023 Spring Meeting
The 2023 Annual Spring Meeting of the ABA Antitrust Law Section offered the Our Curious Amalgam team a chance to speak with international competition law enforcers from around the world. What are their enforcement priorities, what trends do they see on the horizon, and what should advocates with matters before their agencies do to be most effective? Discover the answers to these questions in this episode and other episodes in this special series of interviews recorded live at the Spring Meeting. And as a bonus, listeners will also get to know our distinguished guests a little better on a personal level. With special guests: Kristina Nordby, Head of the Board, Greenlandic Consumer and Competition Authority Gegham Gevorgyan, Chairman, Armenian Commission for the Protection of Competition Kārlis Piģēns, Council Member, Competition Council of Latvia Related Links: Greenlandic Consumer and Competition Authority Armenian Competition Protection Commission Competition Council of the Republic of Latvia Hosted by: Matt Michaloski, Kayla Odom, and Alicia Downey
5/1/2023
28:48
#218 LIV and Let Live? The Antitrust Fight Between the PGA and LIV Golf.
LIV Golf is the most serious threat the PGA has ever faced, and the fight between the two professional golf tours has grown increasingly personal and bitter. But is the PGA defending itself through illegal anticompetitive tactics? Michael McCann, one of the nation's foremost sports law experts and Kail Jethmalani join Anant Raut and Anora Wang to discuss the life of a professional golfer, what makes the LIV tour appealing, and the PGA's history against upstart rivals. Listen to this episode to learn more about the antitrust case between the two tours, and why it may end up in the Supreme Court. With special guests: Professor Michael McCann, Director of the Sports and Entertainment Law Institute, Franklin Pierce School of Law and Kail Jethmalani, Counsel, Axinn Related Links: LIV Golf and PGA Tour Set for Long Term Courtroom War Hosted by: Anant Raut and Anora Wang
4/24/2023
43:50
#217 Is it a Parallel Universe? Competition Law in the Metaverse.
It seems that metaverses will soon be ubiquitous. What are the competition law issues? Dr. Yusuke Takamiya, the antitrust/competition law partner at Mori Hamada & Matsumoto, joins Matthew Hall and Anora Wang to discuss what metaverses are, how they are structured, the parallels with existing competition law analysis of technology markets and the specific issues raised by metaverses. Listen to this episode to learn more about this rapidly developing technology and area of competition law. With special guest: Yusuke Takamiya, Partner, Mori Hamada & Matsumoto Related Links: The Metaverse & Antitrust/Competition Law, presentation, Yusuke Takamiya, January 2023 European Parliament briefing, June 2022 European American Chamber of Commerce article, October 2022 Japan Fair Trade Commission event January 2023 Hosted by: Matthew Hall, Partner, McGuireWoods London LLP and Anora Wang, Associate, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
4/17/2023
41:16
#216 Has the Risk of Information Exchanges Shifted? DOJ’s Withdrawal of Healthcare Policy Statements.
For 30 years, companies in healthcare and other industries have relied on agency guidance immunizing certain kinds of information exchanges with competitors. How does DOJ's recent withdrawal of these safe harbors change the landscape? Leslie Overton, former DOJ official and currently a partner at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider, joins Sergei Zaslavsky and Jaclyn Phillips to discuss DOJ's policy change. Listen to this episode to learn more about the antitrust agencies' approach to information exchanges and what the withdrawal of prior policy statements means for practitioners and in-house counsel. With special guest: Leslie Overton, Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider Related Links: DOJ announcement of withdrawal of healthcare policy statements Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki's speech regarding withdrawal of policy statements Hosted by: Sergei Zaslavsky, O'Melveny & Myers and Jaclyn Phillips, White & Case
4/10/2023
34:52
#215 What Does Antitrust Counsel to a United States Senator Do? A Conversation With Mark Meador.
There are many ways to make a career engaging with competition law. Guest Mark Meador, Deputy Chief Counsel for Antitrust and Competition Policy to Senator Mike Lee, has forged a unique path working on and off the Hill. What exactly does antitrust counsel to a United States Senator do? Mark discusses the various functions of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights and his own work. Listen to this episode to hear his unique perspective on working with competition law and policy. With special guest: Mark Meador, Deputy Chief Counsel for Antitrust and Competition Policy to Senator Mike Lee Related Links: Senate Judiciary subcommittees landing page Senator Lee press Hosted by: Christina Ma and Matt Michaloski
Our Curious Amalgam explores topics in antitrust, competition, consumer protection, data protection, and privacy law around the world with leading experts in those areas. It is an amalgam because it is a group of diverse topics all in one place. It is curious because it gets the experts and asks them in-depth questions.