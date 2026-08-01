The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast

In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, Eric and guest host Shelby Adams start off the show with a discussion of the impacts to wildlife habitat from the 2025 ice storm. That's followed up with a chat about the northern shrike, before finally talking about Michigan elk and changes to hunting regulations this year.

Episode Hosts: Shelby Adams and Eric Hilliard

Producer/editor: Eric Hilliard

All things habitat2025 Ice storm recovery



All things feathersNorthern shrike



All things furMichigan.gov/Elk



Questions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.