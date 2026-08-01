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The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division
Latest episode
99 episodes
- In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, Rachel and Eric talk fire with Jesse Lincoln. That's followed up with a discussion about the Carolina wren before we wrap things up chatting about the gray fox.
Episode Hosts: Rachel Lincoln and Eric Hilliard
Producer/editor: Eric Hilliard
All things habitatPrescribed fire
Kirtland's warbler
All things feathersCarolina wren
Merlin app
All things furGray fox
Submit a gray fox observation
Questions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
- In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, Eric and guest host Katie Grzesiak talk invasive species, and Ryan Wheeler pops in for a bit to talk about nutria, armadillo and the invasive species watch list.
Episode Hosts: Katie Grzesiak and Eric Hilliard
Producer/editor: Eric Hilliard
All things habitatStiltgrass
Michigan.gov/EGLE
Michigan.gov/MDARD
Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas (CISMA)
Midwest Invasive Species Network (MISIN)
All things feathersEastern Towhee
All things furMichigan Invasive Species Watchlist
Nutria
Questions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
- In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, Eric and guest host Melinda Cosgrove start off the show with a brief history of the wildlife disease laboratory. That's followed up with a chat about wildlife diseases affecting birds, before finally talking about wildlife diseases that affect mammals.
Episode Hosts: Melinda Cosgrove and Eric Hilliard
Producer/editor: Eric Hilliard
All things habitatWildlife disease laboratory
All things feathersWildlife Disease Manual
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza
West Nile Virus
Botulism
Report diseased wildlife
All things furRabies
Public health directory for rabies testing
Canine and feline distemper
Bovine tuberculosis
Questions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
- In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, Eric and guest host Shelby Adams start off the show with a discussion of the impacts to wildlife habitat from the 2025 ice storm. That's followed up with a chat about the northern shrike, before finally talking about Michigan elk and changes to hunting regulations this year.
Episode Hosts: Shelby Adams and Eric Hilliard
Producer/editor: Eric Hilliard
All things habitat2025 Ice storm recovery
All things feathersNorthern shrike
All things furMichigan.gov/Elk
Questions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
- In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, Eric and guest host Fahimeh Baziari start off the show with some background on costal plain marshes. That's followed up with a chat about the spruce grouse, before finally flying into the world of the Indiana bat.
Episode Hosts: Fahimeh Baziari and Eric Hilliard
Producer/editor: Eric Hilliard
All things habitatCostal plain marsh
Allegan State Game Area
Ross costal plain marsh preserve
All things feathersSpruce grouse
Ruffed grouse
Sharp-tailed grouse
All things furIndiana bat
White-nose syndrome
Questions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
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About The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast
The Wildtalk Podcast is a production of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division. On the Wildtalk Podcast, representatives of the Wildlife Division chew the fat and shoot the scat about all things habitat, feathers, and fur. With insights, interviews, and listener questions answered on the air, you'll come away with a better picture of what's happening in the world of Michigan's wildlife. Thank you for listening.Email questions to: dnr-wildlife@michigan.govor call 517-284-9453Podcast website
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