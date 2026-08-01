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The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division
GovernmentNature
The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast
Latest episode

99 episodes

  • The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast

    Fire, Carolina wrens, the gray fox and Rachel says farewell

    08/01/2026 | 56 mins.
    In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, Rachel and Eric talk fire with Jesse Lincoln. That's followed up with a discussion about the Carolina wren before we wrap things up chatting about the gray fox. 
    Episode Hosts: Rachel Lincoln and Eric Hilliard
    Producer/editor: Eric Hilliard
    All things habitatPrescribed fire
    Kirtland's warbler

    All things feathersCarolina wren
    Merlin app

    All things furGray fox
    Submit a gray fox observation

    Questions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
  • The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast

    Invasives, Invasives, Invasives

    07/01/2026 | 42 mins.
    In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, Eric and guest host Katie Grzesiak talk invasive species, and Ryan Wheeler pops in for a bit to talk about nutria, armadillo and the invasive species watch list. 
    Episode Hosts: Katie Grzesiak and Eric Hilliard
    Producer/editor: Eric Hilliard
    All things habitatStiltgrass
    Michigan.gov/EGLE
    Michigan.gov/MDARD
    Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas (CISMA)
    Midwest Invasive Species Network (MISIN)

    All things feathersEastern Towhee

    All things furMichigan Invasive Species Watchlist
    Nutria

    Questions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
  • The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast

    All things wildlife disease

    06/01/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, Eric and guest host Melinda Cosgrove start off the show with a brief history of the wildlife disease laboratory. That's followed up with a chat about wildlife diseases affecting birds, before finally talking about wildlife diseases that affect mammals. 
    Episode Hosts: Melinda Cosgrove and Eric Hilliard
    Producer/editor: Eric Hilliard
    All things habitatWildlife disease laboratory

    All things feathersWildlife Disease Manual
    Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza
    West Nile Virus
    Botulism
    Report diseased wildlife

    All things furRabies
    Public health directory for rabies testing
    Canine and feline distemper
    Bovine tuberculosis

    Questions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
  • The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast

    Ice storm, northern shrike and elk in "The Big Wild"

    05/01/2026 | 57 mins.
    In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, Eric and guest host Shelby Adams start off the show with a discussion of the impacts to wildlife habitat from the 2025 ice storm. That's followed up with a chat about the northern shrike, before finally talking about Michigan elk and changes to hunting regulations this year. 
    Episode Hosts: Shelby Adams and Eric Hilliard
    Producer/editor: Eric Hilliard
    All things habitat2025 Ice storm recovery

    All things feathersNorthern shrike

    All things furMichigan.gov/Elk

    Questions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
  • The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast

    Costal plain marshes, the spruce grouse, and the Indiana bat

    04/01/2026 | 52 mins.
    In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, Eric and guest host Fahimeh Baziari start off the show with some background on costal plain marshes. That's followed up with a chat about the spruce grouse, before finally flying into the world of the Indiana bat. 
    Episode Hosts: Fahimeh Baziari and Eric Hilliard
    Producer/editor: Eric Hilliard
    All things habitatCostal plain marsh
    Allegan State Game Area
    Ross costal plain marsh preserve

    All things feathersSpruce grouse
    Ruffed grouse
    Sharp-tailed grouse

    All things furIndiana bat
    White-nose syndrome

    Questions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
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About The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast
The Wildtalk Podcast is a production of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division. On the Wildtalk Podcast, representatives of the Wildlife Division chew the fat and shoot the scat about all things habitat, feathers, and fur. With insights, interviews, and listener questions answered on the air, you'll come away with a better picture of what's happening in the world of Michigan's wildlife. Thank you for listening.Email questions to: dnr-wildlife@michigan.govor call 517-284-9453
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