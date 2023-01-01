The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk Podcast

The Wildtalk Podcast is a production of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division. On the Wildtalk Podcast, representatives of the Wildlife... More
Plan A: Leave Wildlife B
In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, we replay one of our most popular interviews on the importance of leaving wildlife in the wild. Episode Hosts: Rachel LeightnerProducer/editor: Eric HilliardQuestions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email [email protected]
5/1/2023
44:17
The Northern Lower Peninsula, wild turkeys in the spring and the little brown bat
In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, we talk about habitat projects happening in Michigan's Northern Lower Peninsula, fly away with a discussion about spring wild turkey behavior, and have a high-flying discussion about little brown bats. Episode Hosts: Hannah Schauer and Rachel LeightnerProducer/editor: Eric HilliardAll things habitatMichigan elk hunting informationGood neighbor authorityAll things feathersNuisance wildlife informationMichigan turkey hunting information All things furMichigan bat informationRabies informationQuestions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email [email protected]
4/1/2023
21:25
UP habitat improvements, GEMS birding and preventing conflicts with bears
In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, we talk about habitat projects happening in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, fly away with a discussion about birding on Grouse Enhanced Management Sites (GEMS), and dive into tips on avoiding conflicts with black bears this spring. Episode Hosts: Hannah Schauer and Rachel LeightnerProducer/editor: Eric HilliardAssistant producer/editor: Caleb EdgeAll things habitat Portage Marsh State Wildlife AreaAu Train State Wildlife Management AreaWildlife Habitat Grant ProgramAll things feathersGrouse Enhanced Management Sites (GEMS)All things furNuisance wildlife informationHow to keep wildlife wildQuestions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email [email protected]
3/1/2023
25:52
Southwest Michigan habitat, bird declines and backyard predators
In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, we talk to John Niewoonder about all things habitat in Southwest Michigan, fly away with a discussion about what can be done concerning bird population declines as we talk all things feathered, and dive into fox and coyote conflict prevention tips in our all things fur segment. Episode Hosts: Hannah Schauer and Rachel LeightnerProducer/editor: Eric HilliardAll things habitatState Game AreasCommercial timber salesAll things feathersForestry for Michigan Birds Initiative Waterfowl hunting informationMichigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile appAll things furMichigan.gov/TrappingMichigan.gov/SmallGameNuisance wildlife informationQuestions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email [email protected]
2/1/2023
17:30
Southeast Michigan, snow buntings and more
In this episode of the Wildtalk Podcast, we talk to Terry McFadden about all things habitat in Southeast Michigan, fly away with Snow Buntings as we talk all things feathered, and dive into winter hunting and trapping opportunities in our all things fur segment.Episode Hosts: Hannah Schauer and Rachel LeightnerProducer/editor: Eric HilliardAll things habitatManaged Waterfowl AreasMonitoring waterfowl populations from the skyInvasive Buckthorn Removal/Stewardship DayAll things feathersSnow buntingMichigan.gov/TurkeyAll things furMichigan.gov/TrappingMichigan.gov/SmallGameLearn to hunt informationQuestions or comments about the show? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453 (WILD) or email [email protected]
