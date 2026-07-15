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The Merge

The Merge
Government
The Merge
Latest episode

65 episodes

  • The Merge

    E60 – GPS-Free Navigation

    07/12/2026 | 43 mins.
    How do systems operate when GPS disappears?
    Mike sits down with Kara Kramer, Vice President ofRaptor Sales at Vantor (formerly Maxar Intelligence), to discuss one of the most important challenges facing modern autonomous systems: operating when GPS is jammed, spoofed, or completely unavailable.

    We discuss vision-based navigation (VBN), 3D geospatialintelligence, and why resilient autonomy depends on more than just the drone itself. From electronic warfare to contested operations, this conversation examines how software and spatial intelligence are enabling unmanned operations, and Vantor’s unique approach.
    This isn’t just about navigation—coordinate generation and targeting elements are equally important.
    Topics include:
    • Vision-based navigation
    • 3D geospatial intelligence
    • Targeting without GPS

    BONUS: Kara also shares her professional journey and how she got into the defense industry!

    Whether you're building autonomous systems, working indefense technology, or simply interested in where drone technology is headed, this episode provides an inside look at one of the fastest-moving areas in aerospace.
    TOGETHER WITH VANTOR.

    SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE to get more intel on defense tech, news, and happenings.
     
    Links
    • Sign up for the newsletter⁠!
    • Support us on ⁠Patreon⁠!
    • Vantor home page
    • Vantor Raptor product page
    • Raptor inquiries
    • Vantor on LinkedIn   
    • Kara Kramer on LinkedIn   
     
    ----
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    • Instagram⁠
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    • ⁠Facebook⁠
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    ----
    00:00
    00:01:11 intro
    00:01:54 Vantor history
    00:03:26 Raptor origins
    00:03:59 Vantor backstory
    00:05:39 The SpaceX of VBN
    00:06:32 Raptor VBN
    00:10:11 issues with GPS
    00:12:44 pre-GPS terrain nav
    00:13:46 the Hub
    00:15:20 no hardware?
    00:17:57 how it all works
    00:20:47 geo-registered coordinates
    00:26:27 Kara's journey in defense
    00:28:24 Vantor in Drone Dominance
    00:35:19 Vantor partnerships
    00:39:02 contrarian takes
    00:40:37 fast cheap good triangle
    00:42:01 final thoughts
     
    #defensetech #dronetechnology #autonomy #gps #jamming #electronicwarfare #uas #drones #militarytechnology #geospatial #navigation #navigation #pnt #isr #aerospace #defenseinnovation #nationalsecurity #intelligence #intel #military
  • The Merge

    E59 – Business Breakdown: Anduril

    06/04/2026 | 42 mins.
    Anduril Industries raised $5 billion at a reported $61billion valuation—putting a nine-year-old defense tech company in the same conversation as legacy primes that have been building weapons for generations.

    How did they do it, what is their strategy, and does the math make sense?

    In this episode, Mike and Matthew take a deep dive inside Anduril’s products, revenue, contracts, and business strategy. They break down the Series H raise, the company’s rapid valuation climb, the difference between contract ceilings and booked revenue, and why visible federal obligations onlytell part of the story.

    They also examine Anduril’s expanding product portfolio, anddebate the core question behind the company’s $61B price tag: Is Anduril the future of defense industrial production, or is the market pricing in near-flawless execution?

    Topics include:
    - Anduril’s $5B Series H and $61B valuation
    - The gap between reported revenue and visible federalobligations
    - Why Special Operations and the Border Patrol matter morethan most people realize
    - The $20B Army enterprise vehicle—and why it is a rail, not acheck
    - Barracuda, Fury, Arsenal-1, and hyperscale defensemanufacturing
    - How Anduril compares to Lockheed, Northrop, GeneralDynamics, RTX, and Palantir
    - The bull and bear case for Anduril’s long-term strategy
    - What to watch next: IPO timing, task orders, deliveries, andrevenue growth
    - The real bet: for Anduril to justify today’s valuation, ithas to grow from a $2B revenue company into a $20B+ revenue company very quickly.

    SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE to get more intel on defense tech, news, and happenings.
     
    Links
    • Sign up for the newsletter⁠!
    • Support us on ⁠Patreon⁠!
    ----
    Follow us on...
    • LinkedIn
    • Instagram⁠
    • ⁠X⁠
    • ⁠Facebook⁠
    • ⁠Website⁠
    ----
    00:00
    00:34 intro
    01:20 Premium newsletter!
    02:10 Anduril intro
    02:26 Matthrew intro
    04:32 Anduril 101
    06:52 Anduril's fundraising
    07:25 the next 24 months
    07:38 revenue breakdown
    08:23 happenings between the raises
    14:10 last 5 years of sales
    15:47 counter-UAS
    18:22 Steve vs Steve approach
    19:14 C-UAS durability?
    21:04 Altius
    21:52 comparing valuations
    23:21 sources of new revenue
    23:33 Barracuda
    24:08 CCA program
    27:28 Lattice
    28:20 Eagle Eye
    31:18 Golden Dome
    35:08 Anduril's strategy
    38:53 next acquisition?
    41:25 wrap-up
  • The Merge

    E58 – Dcode the Pentagon Buying Machine

    04/26/2026 | 51 mins.
    What does it actually take to get new technology into thehands of warfighters—and why is it still so hard?
    In this episode, Mike sits down with the co-founders ofDcode, Meagan Metzger and Meg Vorland, to unpack the reality behind defense innovation, acquisition reform, and the flow of capital into the sector.
    Dcode operates at a unique intersection—working withstartups, investors, and the Pentagon—giving them a rare, inside-out view of how the system really works.
    We break down why most acquisition reform efforts fallshort, whether recent policy changes are hitting the right targets, and what conventional wisdom in defense innovation is simply wrong.
    If you’re trying to understand how defense actually getsbuilt, funded, and fielded—this is the inside baseball.

    Links
    • Sign up for the newsletter⁠!
    • Support us on ⁠Patreon⁠!
    • Dcode website
    • Dcode Capital portfolio
    • Dcode LinkedIn
    • Meagan Metzger LinkedIn
    • Meg Vorland LinkedIn
    • CTRL + ALT + DEFENSE podcast

    ----
     
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    ----
     
    00:00
    00:44 intro
    01:19 Dcode origin story
    04:55 founders, funders, and fighters
    09:27 acquisition reform
    12:32 risk vs the no-monster
    15:58 buying speed vs rigor
    16:44 contracting officer shortage
    17:55 bigger worse contracts
    21:04 defense catalyst
    21:57 leadership and training
    23:05 the bigger picture
    25:33 budget line-item consolidation
    28:16 pass a budget
    30:41 investing in companies
    36:05 misconceptions
    38:28 colors and fallout
    39:33 conflicts of interest
    41:03 RAIC
    41:30 300
    42:12 pilot programs
    46:42 fielding
    47:29 magic wand
    48:49 crystal ball
    50:19 outro
  • The Merge

    E57 – The War on Bad Software (Defense Unicorns)

    03/28/2026 | 42 mins.
    All modern hardware depends on good software, but in theU.S. military, most software sucks.

    Rob Slaughter, co-founder and CEO of Defense Unicorns, joins the show to unpack why this is happening and what they are doing to fix it.

    We dive into the rise of “software as a weapon system,” therole of open-source software in national security, and how Defense Unicorns is building an air-gapped, platform-agnostic software delivery model designed for real-world military environments.

    This episode is a must for anyone in defense. You’ll learn a ton about software—we guarantee!
     
    Links
    • Sign up for the newsletter⁠!
    • Support us on ⁠Patreon⁠!
    • Rob LinkedIn
    • Defense Unicorns website
    • Defense Unicorns LinkedIn
    • Defense Unicorns X
    • Defense Unicorns YouTube
    ----
     
    Follow us on...
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    • Instagram⁠
    • ⁠X⁠
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    • ⁠Website⁠
    ----
     
    00:00
    00:43 intro
    01:09 Defense Unicorns name
    04:28 origin story
    06:38 the 3 I's
    08:46 software sustainment burden
    09:13 wrong incentive structure
    12:31 software as a weapon system
    14:39 rising tech debt
    16:18 open source
    18:46 open is more secure?
    20:43 SBOM
    22:24 solutions
    23:05 fighter jet software updates
    24:43 submarine software
    25:52 UDS
    27:05 disconnected software
    28:34 Chinese software underneath US systems
    30:48 competition
    33:43 crystal ball
    35:15 $136M fundraise
    37:56 magic wand - fixed price contracts
    40:14 McDonald's ice cream
     
    #AI #Technology #Tech #Innovation #Cybersecurity #youtube #Military #DefenseTech #MilitaryTech #Startup #Software #Business
  • The Merge

    E56 – The Fury Origin Story

    02/01/2026 | 53 mins.
    This is the untold origin story of the Fury CollaborativeCombat Aircraft (CCA), as told by those who lived it.

    Scott Bledsoe and Joe Murray join Mike to talk about Fury’s very beginning—way back to 2016.

    Now known as Anduril’s YFQ-44, Fury originated as an SBIR project from Blue Force Technologies and may go on to become a poster child of SBIR success stories. But it’s not all good news.

    The experience—and the decision to sell to Anduril—motivated Scott and Joe to start a new type of investment fund called the DoD Accelerator.

    DoD Accelerator bridges the gap between venture capital and private equity, addressing the ‘funding valley of death’ they faced and the factors that led to the decision to sell their company—and Fury—to Anduril.

    This is packed with never-before-revealed details and serves as the backdrop for a broader conversation about the realities of having a company in the defense industry.
     
    Links
    • Sign up for the newsletter⁠!
    • Support us on ⁠Patreon⁠!
    • Scott Bledsoe
    • Joe Murray
    • WOTR High-Low Mix Part I
    • WOTR High-Low Mix Part II
    ----
     
    Follow us on...
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    • Instagram⁠
    • ⁠X⁠
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    ----
     
    00:00
    00:26 intro
    01:50 Scott and Joe
    07:21 DoD Accelerator
    09:51 Fury origin story
    11:24 SBIR
    16:28 the high-low mix
    17:11 writing to understand
    18:29 F-117
    19:04 no part 3
    19:41 red air use-case
    24:29 Bandit and ADAIR-UX
    25:10 funding and the valley of death
    28:04 the capital void
    31:11 programs consolidate
    32:28 Anduril acquisition
    33:37 the small business divide
    34:14 DoD Accelerator fit
    36:12 Baxter Aerospace example
    41:19 the cheat code
    44:26 crystal ball
    45:17 the prime cartel?
    46:32 magic wand - IR&D policy change
    49:10 policy hurts start-ups
    52:51 DoD Accelerator focus areas
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About The Merge
Military technology, trends, and national security...presented with unique insights, salt, and wit from combat aviator veterans and industry experts. Fence in for interviews and anecdotes about the ins, outs, and happenings at the intersection of technology, industry, strategy, and policy of aerospace and national defense. Brought to you by The Merge newsletter.
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