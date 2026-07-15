Anduril Industries raised $5 billion at a reported $61billion valuation—putting a nine-year-old defense tech company in the same conversation as legacy primes that have been building weapons for generations.



How did they do it, what is their strategy, and does the math make sense?



In this episode, Mike and Matthew take a deep dive inside Anduril’s products, revenue, contracts, and business strategy. They break down the Series H raise, the company’s rapid valuation climb, the difference between contract ceilings and booked revenue, and why visible federal obligations onlytell part of the story.



They also examine Anduril’s expanding product portfolio, anddebate the core question behind the company’s $61B price tag: Is Anduril the future of defense industrial production, or is the market pricing in near-flawless execution?



Topics include:

- Anduril’s $5B Series H and $61B valuation

- The gap between reported revenue and visible federalobligations

- Why Special Operations and the Border Patrol matter morethan most people realize

- The $20B Army enterprise vehicle—and why it is a rail, not acheck

- Barracuda, Fury, Arsenal-1, and hyperscale defensemanufacturing

- How Anduril compares to Lockheed, Northrop, GeneralDynamics, RTX, and Palantir

- The bull and bear case for Anduril’s long-term strategy

- What to watch next: IPO timing, task orders, deliveries, andrevenue growth

- The real bet: for Anduril to justify today’s valuation, ithas to grow from a $2B revenue company into a $20B+ revenue company very quickly.



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00:00

00:34 intro

01:20 Premium newsletter!

02:10 Anduril intro

02:26 Matthrew intro

04:32 Anduril 101

06:52 Anduril's fundraising

07:25 the next 24 months

07:38 revenue breakdown

08:23 happenings between the raises

14:10 last 5 years of sales

15:47 counter-UAS

18:22 Steve vs Steve approach

19:14 C-UAS durability?

21:04 Altius

21:52 comparing valuations

23:21 sources of new revenue

23:33 Barracuda

24:08 CCA program

27:28 Lattice

28:20 Eagle Eye

31:18 Golden Dome

35:08 Anduril's strategy

38:53 next acquisition?

41:25 wrap-up