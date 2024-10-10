Blue View by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP)

The Human Side of Policing: Faith, Resilience, and Wellness
Law enforcement officers are ordinary people called to do extraordinary things at times. They are human beings who are not immune to experiencing a range of emotions that can come due to the nature of this profession.
On this episode of the Blue View, National FOP President Patrick Yoes sits down with National FOP Chaplain Rick Snyder and Dr. Chris Holland to discuss how faith and resiliency can go hand-in-hand with a law enforcement officers overall wellness – especially at such a difficult and strenuous time for law enforcement.
Dr. Chris Holland and Rick Snyder host the Remnant Revealed podcast to help officers and their families find Biblically based solutions to the challenges they face daily.
--------
32:57
Repeal The Steal with Representative Garret Graves
Representatives Garret N. Graves (R-LA) and Abigail D. Spanberger (D-VA) are united in an effort to use a House procedure known as a discharge petition to force a vote on H.R. 82, the “Social Security Fairness Act.” A discharge petition is a legislative mechanism to move legislation directly to the floor provided the petition—an actual document–is physically signed by 218 Members of the House. Members can begin signing this petition on 10 September—one day after the House returns to session.
Take Action: https://votervoice.net/FOP/home
--------
18:40
The Fight For Fairness with Representative Spanberger
Equality and fairness are some of America’s most cherished ideals. In current Social Security law, over 2.5 million retired first responders, teachers, and other government employees are financially penalized by provisions of the law, the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset, that slash their benefits solely because they spent part of their careers in jobs that don’t pay into Social Security.
On this episode of the Blue View Podcast, National FOP President Patrick Yoes sits down with Representative @RepSpanberger, who currently represents Virginia’s 7th Congressional district.
A former law enforcement officer herself, Representative Spanberger is the lead Democratic sponsor of H.R. 82, the “Social Security Fairness Act.” The Social Security Fairness Act, which is one of the most bipartisan and broadly supported pieces of legislation in the House, would fully repeal both the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO) in current Social Security law. The bill, which currently has over 320 cosponsors, is a top priority of the FOP. The House sponsors of the Social Security Fairness Act, Representative Spanberger as well as the lead Republican on the bill, Garret N. Graves (R-LA), are united in an effort to use a House procedure known as a discharge petition to force a vote on H.R. 82. A discharge petition is a legislative mechanism to move legislation directly to the floor provided the petition—an actual document—is physically signed by 218 Members of the House. Members can begin signing this petition on 10 September—one day after the House returns to session.
--------
37:31
The Future of Public Safety Communications with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr
The Federal Communications Commission is an independent Federal agency overseen by Congress that regulates interstate and international communications by radio, TV, wire, satellite, and cable throughout the United States. The five-member commission is responsible for implementing and enforcing communications law and regulation.
Communications are vital to law enforcement—without reliable and interoperable communications systems, officer safety and the safety of the public is compromised. The Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau (PSHSB) within the FCC promotes the public’s access to reliable 911 and first responder communications. In fact, one the most important issues impacting the future of public safety communications is the need to authorize 4.9 GHz spectrum for use within the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network (NPSBN).
On this episode of the Blue View Podcast, National President Patrick Yoes sits down with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who began his career at the FCC as general counsel and as an aide to a former commissioner. In 2017 then-President Trump appointed him to be a Commissioner, as did President Biden. He’s been unanimously confirmed by the Senate three times.
A champion for 5G technology, Commissioner Carr can be credited with leading modernization efforts for the FCC’s infrastructure, bolstering those in tower crew jobs, and expanding access to high-speed networks—with a particular interest in telehealth. He has been a reliable partner to law enforcement in general and the FOP in particular. We’re grateful to have him join us today to talk about the FCC’s work, the needs of law enforcement, and the future of public safety communications.
--------
28:16
From Tension to Trust: A High School Student's Mission to Unite Communities
In recent years, tensions between law enforcement and certain segments of the community have escalated. There have been calls to defund the police and efforts to reimagine police interactions with the public. One local high school student experienced this tension up close. That inspired him to take action and speak out.
Two years ago, Jasur Talipov launched the Trust The Badge Podcast to foster trust between the community and law enforcement. He has recorded around 20 episodes featuring conversations with current officers, politicians, and citizens. While he acknowledges the legitimate incidents that have cast police in a negative light, he believes that the positive aspects far outweigh the negative.
On this episode of the Blue View Podcast, National President Patrick Yoes sits down with Jasur to discuss what inspired him to speak up in support of law enforcement and in an effort to bridge the divide.
About Blue View by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP)
Law enforcement officers have one of the toughest and most dangerous jobs in the United States. The brave men and women of law enforcement are charged with the enormous responsibility of keeping our streets and neighborhoods safe.
As the Number One Voice for America's Law Enforcement Officers, the National Fraternal Order of Police sits down with law enforcement experts, elected officials, and other notable leaders to gain insight into the issues and current events surrounding the law enforcement community.