Blue View by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP)

The Future of Public Safety Communications with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr

The Federal Communications Commission is an independent Federal agency overseen by Congress that regulates interstate and international communications by radio, TV, wire, satellite, and cable throughout the United States. The five-member commission is responsible for implementing and enforcing communications law and regulation. Communications are vital to law enforcement—without reliable and interoperable communications systems, officer safety and the safety of the public is compromised. The Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau (PSHSB) within the FCC promotes the public’s access to reliable 911 and first responder communications. In fact, one the most important issues impacting the future of public safety communications is the need to authorize 4.9 GHz spectrum for use within the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network (NPSBN). On this episode of the Blue View Podcast, National President Patrick Yoes sits down with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who began his career at the FCC as general counsel and as an aide to a former commissioner. In 2017 then-President Trump appointed him to be a Commissioner, as did President Biden. He’s been unanimously confirmed by the Senate three times. A champion for 5G technology, Commissioner Carr can be credited with leading modernization efforts for the FCC’s infrastructure, bolstering those in tower crew jobs, and expanding access to high-speed networks—with a particular interest in telehealth. He has been a reliable partner to law enforcement in general and the FOP in particular. We’re grateful to have him join us today to talk about the FCC’s work, the needs of law enforcement, and the future of public safety communications.